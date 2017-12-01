Home
Friday 1 December 2017
MCSG Overseer: Cafe Mac to become a study space for finals?
Macalester campus unites for walk-in against hate
Fossil Free Mac proposal to go before SRC
Women’s Basketball looks to continue last year’s upward trend
This Week in Mac Sports: 12/1
Men’s Basketball uses unity to overcome early injury
Free the Tampon (finally) arrives on campus
Four years, two housemates, one enduring friendship: the Peters and Malatesta pair
Way Back at Mac: I think I found myself a cheerleader
An open letter to the Macalester administration
Talking about swastikas and anti-Semitism
The Village Idiot
24 Frames Per Second: Greta Gerwig’s debut film Lady Bird
The Guthrie Theater’s 43rd production of A Christmas Carol
Comic: Max the Cat
Arts & Leisure: 11/3
A “Superior” Fall Break
Mac at the March for Science
This Week in Mac Sports: 12/1
This Week in Mac Sports: 12/1
Men’s Basketball uses unity to overcome early injury
Women’s Basketball looks to continue last year’s upward trend
