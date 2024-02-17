This Week In Sports: 2/16/24

Women’s swim and dive sets school record at First Chance Meet

• Over the weekend, the women’s swim and dive team journeyed to the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center to compete in the U of M’s First Chance Meet, the final meet of the season for the Scots before the MIAC championships this week.

• Macalester’s star swimmer at the meet was Jocelyn Radke ’24, who broke her own school record from two years ago in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.07, earning her fourth place in the race. For her performance, the MIAC named Radke the conference women’s swimmer of the week.

• The weekend also featured three third-place finishes for the Scots. Hannah Zurn ’26 logged a 1:01.1 finish in the 100-yard butterfly, Caroline Chapon ’25 logged a personal record 24.74 in the 50-yard freestyle and Skye Schmit ’26 logged a season-best 1:57.07 in the 200-yard freestyle.

Women’s basketball falls short in postseason push

• The Scots visited Hamline University on Saturday afternoon for a late-season matchup against their cross-Snelling rivals. Despite fighting hard, the Scots departed Hutton Arena disappointed,

falling to the Pipers 46-55. • After the Pipers ended the period on a 7-0 run, the Scots clawed back,

winning the second and third quarters, and even claiming a brief lead.

• The final frame did not treat the Scots well, however, as the Pipers led the rest of the way, with their offense clicking down the stretch.

• Peyton Starks ’25 led the Scots, with 22 points and 11 rebounds, along with three blocks and two steals. For her efforts in her last three games, the MIAC gave Starks the Defensive Player of the Week award. Starks totaled a monster five steals and eight blocked shots in that period.

• The Scots now sit firmly on the outsidethe MIAC playoffs, unable to make the tournament based on their record for the fourteenth straight time. The Pipers, for their part, have all but solidified their position as the final team to make the playoff cut this year.

Men’s track and field wins Meet of the Hearts in record time

• The Scots visited Carleton College on Saturday for the Meet of the Hearts, where the Scots placed first of seven teams and earned the most first-place finishes on the weekend. • Reece McKee ’25 headlined the day on the track with a win in the 3000 meter with a school-record time of 8:32.30. Ben Crotteau ’25 placed second in the race with a personal record of 8:36.58.

• Sebastian Stefanowicz ’26 won the 55 meter hurdles in 8.25 seconds (the ninth best time in Scots history), with Hamza Mahamud ’26 coming in just behind him at 8.37.

• Arlo Heitler ’25 earned first in the 200 meter in 22.64. Henry Schonebaum ’26, Thomas Malecha ’26 and Jay Lebakken ’26 earned first, third and fourth respectively in the 600 meter. Kelvin Moresi ’27 and Daniel Wiltse ’27 earned the top two spots in the 800 meter. In the four-by-four relay, the quartet of Heitler, Schonebaum, Malecha, and Kalid Ali ’25 took first in 3:31.60.

• In the field, Austin Mills ’26 won the weight throw at 14.06 meters, and Riley Hodin ’25 won the triple jump at 13.23 meters.

Men’s swim and dive shows out in final pre-MIAC meet

• For their final competition before the MIAC championships this week, the Scots spent their weekend at the University of Minnesota competing in the First Chance Meet.

• Charles Batsaikhan ’25 and William Haby ’27 headlined the weekend for the Scots, placing second and third respectively in the 200-yard freestyle, with Batsaikhan logging a 1:46.57 finish and Haby just behind him at 1:47.11.

• Casey Meretta ’26 recorded a third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.95, and a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.20. Two of his Scot teammates, Isaac Kisker ’25 and Will St. John ’26 earned fifth-place finishes as well, putting on high-quality performances in the 100- yard butterfly and 50-yard freestyle respectively.

Men’s basketball takes late-season MIAC tumble

• The men’s basketball Scots drove down Snelling Ave. on Saturday to battle Hamline University, a powerful MIAC foe. The Scots put forth a valiant effort, but left the parquet floor empty- handed, falling short to the Pipers in a 73-75 loss.

• The Scots started out red-hot as Coby Gold ’25 hit back-to-back three pointers, followed by a mid-range jumper, to give his team its first eight points. The Scots’ hot shooting continued for the rest of the half, and they held an eight point lead at intermission.

• From there, the game played out as so many games have for Macalester this season. Their offense stalled to start the second half, while the Pipers found their rhythm.

• Facing an 11-point deficit with six minutes to go, the Scots rattled off a 16-6 run to make it a one-point game with a minute and a half to go. Then, Hamline hit a free throw, and Macalester never scored again.

• Gold scored 21 points and grabbed six boards, while Caleb Williams ’25 scored 20 of his own and grabbed eight boards.

• In Northfield on Wednesday, the Scots told a similar story in a 76-74 loss to Carleton College.

• Though they trailed by a point at halftime, the Scots kept it a single-digit game until about six minutes remained in the game, when Gold hit a three-pointer to take the lead.

• The Scots held a small lead for a few minutes, but the Golden Knights managed to even it out and hold the slight edge as the Scots unraveled.

• Williams led the Scots with 25 points, but couldn’t score in the final minutes of play as the Scots struggled.

• The Scots — who were eliminated from playoff contention last week when Bethel University beat the College of St. Scholastica — now sit at eleventh in the MIAC, with the second-worst record in the conference.

Women’s track and field wins big at Carleton

• On Saturday, the Scots traveled to Northfield for Carleton’s Meet of the Hearts and took home the top spot out of nine teams.

• Diarra Chatham ’27 won the 55 meter dash in 7.29 seconds, the third- fastest time in school history. A Scot squad of Penelope Hunter ’24, Zoe Carver ’26, Yinka Saba ’24 and Harmony-Keli Tomety ’27 won the four-by-two relay with a time of 1:53.60.

• Penelope Hunter ’24 earned second in the 200 meter with a time of 27.36. Elise Edison ’27 took second in the 400 meter with a time of 1:02.25. Hadley Wilkins ’26 and Anna Warren ’25 took second and third respectively in the 600 meter.

• In the field, Jessica Lin ’27 won the shot put with an 11.64 meter throw, and Sarah Beth Hobby ’24 took second with an 11.36 meter throw. Lin also threw for 12.44 meters in the weight throw, earning second place. In the pole vault, Seneca Wilson ’27 took second at 2.65 meters, and Roen Boyd ’26 took third at 2.30 meters.