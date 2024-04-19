This Week In Sports: 4/19/24

Softball Coach Jody Gabriel notches 300th career victory

• On Friday night , the Scots swept a doubleheader against the Carleton College Knights, winning 6-5 in game one and 10-0 in game two.

• In the first game, Emily Pederson ’24 batted in Renee Nicholson ’25 for the tie-breaking run.

• The second game highlighted the Scots’ pitchers, with Rileigh Morlock ’27 and Paige Schultz ’27 each pitching two scoreless innings, and Kaitlyn Pistorius ’25 pitching one.

• The Scots’ luck did not continue as they lost both games in the series against the College of Saint Benedict Bennies, f alling 15-5 and 18-2.

• These losses bring the Scots to 20-8 overall and 7-3 in the MIAC.

Men’s tennis surges, backslides, then resurges

• Last Thursday, the men’s tennis team lef t Hayden C ourts vic torious af ter a 9-0 sweep over the Saint Mary ’s University Cardinals.

• In singles, the Scots won every set, with notable blanks from Jordan Doi ’25 in his first set and Kangyu Li ’27 in his second.

• The first doubles match ended neck-and-neck with an 8 -7 win from Doi and Lucas Wood ’25, while the Scots’ number two and three doubles matches cruised to easy wins.

• On Saturday, Mac hosted Carleton College, falling 9-0 to the Knights in hard fought battles. The Scots fell 8-5 on both number one and two doubles.

• In singles, Kevin Mortimer ’27 was the only Scot to force a third set, but couldn’t clinch it in the final set.

• Closing out the weekend, the Scots mounted a successful comeback in their matchup against Saint John’s University, beating them 6-3.

• In singles, Alec Sargent ’25 and Wood drove their matches through 3 sets, ending them victorious in the tiebreakers, and Sargent and Liam Lynch ’25 secured Mac’s only doubles win that day, 8-4.

Women’s track and field multitasks at three events • Sarah Beth Hobby ’24 and Diarra Chatham ’27 represented the Scots at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif. Hobby competed in the javelin throw, placing 29th, and Chatham competed in the 100 meter dash, placing 63rd.

• At the UW-Platteville invitational, Ivy Coldren ’27 and Timna Nevo ’27 competed in the 5000 meter run, placing 60th and 104th.

• Meanwhile, Brooke Boroughs ’27 competed in the javelin throw, placing eighth in the Minnesota State Open. Tessa Myatt ’27 placed 13th in shot put and Destiny Osemwengie ’27 competed in the 1500 meter run, placing 13th.

Men’s track and field succeeds in busy weekend

• Over the weekend, juniors Arlo Heitler ’25, Aiden Yang ’25 and Riley Hodin ’25 traveled to Azusa, Calif. for the Bryan Clay Invitational. Hodin set a personal record in triple jump, with a distance of 13.73 meters.

• Other team members traveled to the UW-Platteville invitational, including Reese McKee ’25 and Tyler Edwards ’26, who placed 40th and 76th respectively in the 5000 meter run.

• At the Minnesota State Open, several of the Scots found success in their events. Daniel Wiltse ’27 and Drew Getty ’24 placed fourth and eighth respectively in the 800 meter run. Jordan Galloway ’26 and Alexander Fendig ’24 competed in the 1500 meter run and placed second and eighth. Fifth place in the 4×400 meter relay went to the team of Wiltse, Getty, Kalid Ali ’25 and Thomas Malecha ’26.

Baseball hits through two doubleheaders

• On Saturday on Nicholson Field, Macalester hosted Augsburg University for a doubleheader, and dropped both, losing 2-3 and 4-5 respectively.

• In the first game, the Auggies forced extra innings through a solo home run in the seventh, taking the game with a final run at the top of the eighth.

• The Scots rallied back from a 5 run deficit in the second game, scoring an impressive three runs in the bottom of the sixth but ultimately falling to the Auggies.

• The Scots headed to Northfield, Minn. on Monday, splitting the doubleheader against Carleton College 6-3 and 11-7.

• The Knights built up a 3-0 lead in the first two innings, with an RBI single from Niko Alexander ’26 breaking their streak at the top of the fourth to bring Hayes Waddell ’25 home. On the mound, Ben King ’26 struck out six Knights in his five innings pitching.

• In the second game, the Scots reversed the trend, leading 3-0 after three. In the second half of the fifth, Carleton cut Mac’s lead in half before driving ahead to 5-4 in the sixth. The Scots narrowly regained the lead in the seventh, but the Knights came back with a vengeance, adding on six more runs before the end of the game.

Women’s golf places third in Gustie Spring Invite

Women’s golf competed at the Gustie Spring Invite, placing third out of 11 teams.

Bailey Lengfelder ’26 finished second with a 155, scoring Sunday’s lowest round at 74 but ending just two short of the winning 153 score.

Scores of 167 netted Phebe Chen ’24 and Emily Bruce ’26 a tie for 18th, and Kirstyn Hope Barsola ’25 and Sydney Ohr ’26 ended at 42nd and 44th, respectively.

Women’s tennis fluctuates through ups and downs

On Saturday, Carleton College crushed the Scots 9-0 to remain undefeated this season.

Elizabeth Trevathan ’26 and Savannah Haugen ’26 fought to 8-6 in their doubles match, but ultimately fell.

In singles, Meg Ulrich ’24 and Haugen went 6-4 in their first sets, but couldn’t keep the momentum, dropping their second sets 6-0.

Rallying on Sunday, women’s tennis dropped the College of Saint Benedict 5-4, giving up all three doubles points but scoring strong in singles.

Sydney Ellison ’24, Amanye Reynolds ’24 and Ulrich’s matches all yielded three set wins. The Scots honored these three and their fellow senior Talia Chait ’24 following the matches.

Men’s golf putts at Emerald Greens

The Scots finished sixth out of eight teams with 619 at the Augsburg Spring Invite last weekend after two rounds.

Jean Fabre ’27 tied for ninth with an even par of 151, and Brady Thomas ’26 yielded a 155 score to tie for a final ranking of 18th. Harry Cheng ’26 and Lucas Blankinship ’27 tied at 158 for 24th.