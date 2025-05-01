MIAC wrapped

Softball

2024’s playoff appearance was the first time the program hads appeared in a postseason — well, a postseason that teams had to qualify for. This year, they’ve already punched their ticket with games to spare. championships

The outlook is as good as it’s ever been for Scots softball. An excellent pitching staff with five players below a 3.80 ERA leads the Scots this year, with sophomore duo Tess Bojorquez ’27 and Martha Miller ’27 both pitching over 50 in-conference innings with sub-3.00 ERAs. Sophie Futchko ’25 is raking in her senior campaign, OPSing over 1.000 and leading the way on offense while starting every game.

They currently sit in 5th place, which would be the program’s best-ever finish. But more is possible. On May 3, the Scots close their regular season with a doubleheader against College of Saint Scholastica , where they’ll look — and expect — to get two wins. The Scots sit one game behind Bethel University and St. Olaf College. While the Oles will most likely pick up at least one win against 10th-place Carleton College, the Royals have to play conference runners-up College of St. Benedict. If the Royals lose both games to the Bennies and the Scots sweep the lowly Saints, Macalester will host a playoff game.

The most likely playoff foe for the Scots are those Royals. They’ve beaten Bethel once this season, which was the first win over the Royals in six years. If the Scots beat them again in the postseason, this program will have its first-ever playoff win.

Baseball

Although already eliminated from playoff contention, the baseball Scots’ season has marked improvement over the last. After they suffered through a MIAC campaign in 2024, the Scots’ five wins have already beaten their previous total.

Their offense has had considerable firepower —- five qualified players sit on OPS marks above .800. However, despite a phenomenal senior pitching campaign from Cam Scholl ’25, the rest of the staff has struggled; the second-lowest ERA on the roster for a pitcher with over 15 innings is over 7.00.

That unbalanced approach has led to some outlandish results. They’ve scored double-digit runs in six games, and surpassed 20 in two of their contests. They’ve also scored 13 runs in games they lost twice.

These Scots have most likely had their last MIAC wins of the year — their final conference doubleheader sees them play conference leaders Gustavus Adolphus College, who are locked in a battle for the MIAC crown. Nevertheless, this squad’s offensive pop is undeniable. With more pitching depth, they’ll have a shot at competing once again.

Track & Field

Last year, both men’s and women’s track and field finished eighth in the conference championship meet. This year, after the Macalester-hosted Rider/Bolstorff Invitational, they’ll both look to better their previous results at the MIAC championship meet, again hosted at home.

The Rider/Bolstorff meet featured podiums from both track programs — second for the men and, third for the women, both improvements from 2024. Both squads beat defending conference champions Bethel University, and the men topped all MIAC teams;. Aan encouraging sign, as the championship season gets underway in earnest on May 9.

For some runners, postseason ambitions go beyond the MIAC. Ariella Rogahn-Press ’28 has already qualified for nationals. With the country’s second-best time in the 400m, she’ll look to cap off her multiple record-breaking season with another strong finish against the nation’s best. Arlo Heitler ’25 will attempt to join her. His record-breaking performance in the 100m completed his own 100/200/400m school record triple, and his 400m time sits right on the bubble for national qualification. If he can improve in the four remaining meets of the season, he’ll be able to put an outdoor national championships finish on his historic Scots career.