A message from Coach Abe

Thank you to the Macalester community for 7 great years in St. Paul. Coaching at Mac has been a privilege and I am grateful for the ups, the downs, and everything in between. To have had the opportunity to coach college basketball at my alma mater, 15 minutes from where I grew up, at one of the best colleges in the country, is just amazing. I will miss the LC and our great fans.

Our team has 3 rules: Control what we can control, have passion, and be a great teammate. A guide for us both on and off the court.

We are all lucky that we have this time together in St. Paul and it goes by quickly. Always remember that we are on the same team at Macalester, and we should do all we can to help our teammates across campus reach their goals and cheer them on along the way.

An early congratulations to the Macalester Class of 2025. May 17th is not just your day, but a celebration for all of the people in your life that have helped you get to this point.

Thanks to the entire Macalester family for your support. I am forever a proud Minneapolis native, forever a Macalester graduate, and forever a Scot!

– Abe Woldeslassie ’08