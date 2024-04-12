This Week In Sports: 4/13/24

Women’s tennis wins pair of conference matchups

• On Saturday, the Scots took a roadtrip to Fargo, N.D. to face Concordia College (Minn.) for their third conference matchup of the season. The Scots crushed the Cobbers en route to a 7-2 victory.

• On Tuesday, the Scots hosted St. Mary’s University (Minn.) for their first match of the season on the Hayden Courts, where they demolished the Cardinals in an 8 -1 victor y.

• Across the two games, the Scots went undefeated in their doubles matches. Sydney Ellison ’24 and Meg Ulrich ’24 won twice on first doubles, Savannah Haugen ’26 and Amanye Reynolds ’24 won twice on second doubles and Elizabeth Trevathan ’26 and Megan Twomey ’25 won twice on third doubles.

Water polo dominates final stretch of season

• Over the weekend, the Scots visited Penn State Behrend for the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) Round Robin 2, their final tournament of the regular season. The Scots dominated in all four games, winning by more than five points in each one.

• On Saturday, the Scots beat Grove City College 16-4 and Wheaton College (Mas s.) 18-3. Jess Palmer Sammons ’26, Olivia Dimka ’25 and Elizabeth Matlin ’25 each had five goals on the day, and goalkeeper Jayden Kratt ’26 snagged 12 saves against Wheaton.

• On Sunday, the Scots defeated Penn State Behrend 13-7 and Connec ticut College 15- 4. Palmer-Sammons dominated the day on the of fensive side, scoring 10 goals, including seven against Penn State. Krat t dominated defensively, with 18 saves against Connecticut.

For their efforts this weekend, Pooja Bucklin ’27 and Palmer-S ammons earned spot s on the CWPA Honor Roll, and Kratt earned C WPA Defensive Player of the Week.

• The Scots now sit in the second spot in the conference heading into the CWPA DIII Championships and are guaranteed a spot in the national tournament.

Softball shows out in 7-1 week

• Since last Wednesday, the Scots have played four doubleheaders: two at home, one down the street at Hamline University and one on the road in Minneapolis at Augsburg University. • They beat Augsburg once before losing to them in an extra-innings second game, then beat University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Concordia College (Minn.) and Hamline University twice each.

• Renee Nicholson ’25 and Alli Johnson ’27 both scored in all eight of the Scots’ games, combining for 20 runs, just under a third of the Scots’ total scoring for the week as Macalester outscored their opponents 63-38. Nicholson and Sophie Futchko ’25 both recorded their 100th career runs in the Scots’ 11-3 victory over Concordia.

• The Scots also had two shutouts during the week — their 7-0 victory over Augsburg and their 2-0 victory over Hamline. Rileigh Morlock ’27 earned the win in both, recording six strikeouts against the Auggies and pitching three and two-thirds perfect innings against the Pipers.

Women’s track and field competes at Outdoor Select

• This weekend, the Scots visited Wartburg College in Waverly, Ia. for the Outdoor Select. Across two days of competition, the Scots scored 30 points to finish eighth out of 13 teams.

• On the track, Elise Edison ’27 placed third in the 400 meter with a personal record of 1:00.9, and Diarra Chatham ’27 placed fifth in the 100 meter with a time of 12.54 seconds.

• In the field, Brooke Buroughs ’27 placed second in the javelin throw with a 36 meter toss, Seneca Wilson ’27 placed fourth in the pole vault with a personal record 2.9 meter height and Tessa Myatt ’27 placed sixth in the shot put with an 11.6 meter throw.

Baseball limps through 1-7 week

• The Scots have played four doubleheaders since last Thursday, winning just one game out of eight to open conference play. They lost to Concordia College (Minn.) and Hamline University on the road, Bethel University at home and split with St. Mary’s University (Minn.) at home.

• The Scots’ best showing came against St. Mary’s. In the first game, they mounted a comeback that fell just short as they lost 8-9. In the second game, they demolished the Cardinals 14-4. Tristan Jones ’26 had six RBIs, one on each of his at-bats.

• Across all eight games, the Scots’ opponents outscored them 79-36. In the seven losses, their opponents outscored them 75-22. They now sit tenth out of eleven teams in the MIAC.

Men’s track and field places eighth at Wartburg

• The Scots returned this weekend to Waverly, Ia. for one last time this season to compete in the Outdoor Select at Wartburg College, where they placed eighth out of 10 teams with 37 points.

• On the track, Arlo Heitler ’25 placed second in the 400 meter with a time of 48.81 and Drew Getty ’24 placed fourth in the 800 meter with a personal record of 1:56.68.

• In the 400 meter relay, the Scots placed sixth with a team of Sebastian Stefanowicz ’26, Peter Sanchez ’27, Danny Powell ’27 and Kevin Wang ’26, clocking in at 45.68.

• In the field, Aiden Yang ’26 placed second in the javelin throw, launching it a personal record 53.64 meters.

Women’s golf places fourth to open spring schedule

The Scots visited Crescent Farms Golf Club in Eureka, Mo. this weekend for the WashU Invite. There, they placed fourth out of 13 teams with a score of 637 across two rounds to open their spring schedule.

Bailey Lengfelder ’26 highlighted the weekend for the Scots with a two-round score of 74 73 – 147, a school record for a 36-hole tournament, which earned her second place.

Men’s tennis notches second conference win

The Scots paid a visit to Fargo, N.D. on Saturday to duel with Concordia College (Minn.) and came away victorious, beating the Cobbers 6-3.

In their doubles matches, the Scots went 2-1, with Jordan Doi ’25 and Lucas Wood ’25 winning on second doubles and Kevin Mortimer ’27 and Owen Lindstrom ’25 winning on third doubles.

In their singles matches, Alec Sargent ’25 won on first singles, Wood won on fourth, Mortimer won on fifth and Kangyu Li ’27 won on sixth.