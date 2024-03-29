The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
Latest Stories
Animal Ascertations: Kiwis are silly (no, not those ones)

Animal Ascertations: Kiwis are silly (no, not those ones)

March 28, 2024

The work-life balance trap: an unavoidable dilemma

The work-life balance trap: an unavoidable dilemma

March 28, 2024

Adam McCoyer: Behind the screens of Word Hunt

Adam McCoyer: Behind the screens of Word Hunt

March 28, 2024

This Week In Sports: 3/29/24

This Week In Sports: 3/29/24

March 28, 2024

Seasonal retrospective: the best releases of winter 2024

Seasonal retrospective: the best releases of winter 2024

March 28, 2024

“Eurydice” twists a classic Greek myth into a modern masterpiece

“Eurydice” twists a classic Greek myth into a modern masterpiece

March 28, 2024

Student Org Spotlight: A Cappella Groups

Student Org Spotlight: A Cappella Groups

March 28, 2024

EnviroThursday: student climate stories, psychology of activism

EnviroThursday: student climate stories, psychology of activism

March 28, 2024

1
“Poor Things:” A controversial portrayal of sex and autonomy

“Poor Things:” A controversial portrayal of sex and autonomy

2
“Six! The Musical” playbill at the Ordway Theater. Photo by Ellie Berkenblit ’24

Hearing “her-story”: an analysis of “Six! The Musical”

3
Mac for Palestine occupies Markim, demands not met

Mac for Palestine occupies Markim, demands not met

4
The Macalester-Groveland Neighborhood, photo by Rory Donaghy 24

If you do one thing at Mac, love the Twin Cities

5
A student watches “Gilmore Girls” on Netflix. Photo by Leyden Streed 25.

The psychology behind comfort shows and our TV watching habits

This Week In Sports: 3/29/24

Daniel Graham, Sports Editor
March 28, 2024
This Week In Sports: 3/29/24

 Water polo hosts round robin conference play, goes 3-1 on weekend 

Over the weekend, the water polo team hosted four of their competitors in the C ollegiate Water Polo Association for the CWPA Round Robin 1. The Scots fared well and went 3-1 in Riley Pool across t wo days. 

Macalester played its first matchup on Saturday morning against C ar thage College, whom they defeated 8-5. The Firebirds are 1-10 on the season and have yet to log an in-conference win, but they put up a decent effor t against the Scots, who have already beaten them once this season. 

At half time, the teams found themselves knot ted up at 3-3, but in the third quarter, the Scots took over, with Pooja Bucklin ’27, Alana Nadolski ’26 and Kendall Strauss ’26 each scoring a goal to put a cushion between themselves and the Firebirds. From there, Macalester cruised to a victory; Nadolski scored four of their eight goals on the morning.

• That afternoon, the Scots continued their win streak with a resounding 20-10 victory over Washington and Jefferson College. The Presidents went 1-3 at the tournament, and the Scots notched their largest margin victory of the season against them.

• The game began with the Scots rattling off nine unanswered points before the Presidents could finally land one in the back of the net. At halftime, Macalester led 11-3. Bucklin dominated, finishing with eight goals. Jess Palmer Sammons ’26 had a strong outing as well, ending with four goals of her own.

• Early on Sunday morning, the Scots faced Austin College and came away with a narrow 12-11 victory. This win snapped a six-game losing streak to the Roos for Macalester. The Roos went 2-2 at Riley Pool on the weekend.

• After a 1-1 first quarter, the Scots jumped out to 6-2 lead in the second, behind goals from Bucklin, Kendall Coney ’25, Palmer-Sammons and Lorelei Bell ’26. Bucklin and Coney each ended the game with four goals apiece.

• The Scots maintained their lead throughout the second half and were up 12-8 with four and a half minutes to go in the game when the Roos roared to life and rattled off three straight goals to give the Scots a fright. Despite the late-game outburst, Macalester managed to hang on for the win behind 13 saves from Laurel O’Hare ’24 in the goal.

• In their final matchup of the weekend on Sunday afternoon, the Scots finally fell to Augustana College (Illinois) in a 14-4 defeat, marking their first loss in the CWPA this season. The Vikings went undefeated through the weekend and have only lost three games all season.

• The Scots struggled to get on the board in the first half, heading into the third quarter staring down a 0-5 deficit. They finally scored in the second half, but it was too little too late and the Vikings closed them out with a six goal fourth quarter.

• Hannah Fasi ’27, Coney, Nadolski and Bucklin each had a goal but came away with little else to show for it. The Scots are now 8-4 on the season.

• Bucklin’s scoring outburst earned her CWPA Rookie of the Week Honors for the second week in a row, and Coney’s nine total goals on the weekend earned her a place on the CWPA Honor Roll. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Adam McCoyer ’26 demonstrating his Word Hunt prowess. Photo by Eleanor Lazaroff ’27.
Adam McCoyer: Behind the screens of Word Hunt
Jess Palmer-Sammons ’26 earned CWPA Player of the Week honors last week for her play on the water polo team. Photo courtesy of Macalester Athletics.
This Week In Sports: 3/22/24
This Week In Sports: 3/08/24
This Week In Sports: 3/08/24
Women’s club lacrosse poses for team photo to start season. Photo courtesy of Lucy Wing ’26.
Women’s lacrosse begins first season as Division I club
Dave Zirin ’96 visited Macalester on Tuesday to discuss his newest area of interest: sports futurism. Photo courtesy of Zirin.
How Dave Zirin ’96 created his niche: political sports journalism
Diarra Chatham ’27 won the MIAC title in the 60-meter dash in 7.73 seconds on Friday. Photo courtesy of Macalester Athletics.
This Week In Sports: 1/3/24
More in This Week in Mac Sports
The MIAC Swimming and Diving Championships took place this week at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Eleanor Petrin ’25 cheers on her teammate Izzy Uhlhorn-Thornton ’26. Photo by Ava Cherry ’27.
This Week In Sports: 2/23/24
Swim team seniors from left to right: Jocelyn Radke ’24, Brian Pryzby ’24, William Nicholson ’24 and Isabel Capecci ’24. Photo by Jordan Kleinman ’26.
This Week In Sports: 2/16/24
This Week In Sports: 2/9/24
This Week In Sports: 2/9/24
Eric Wentz 26 goes up for a midrange shot over a Bethel defender. Wentz posted 11 points in the losing effort. Photo by Eleanor Lazaroff 27.
This Week In Sports: 2/2/24
Mara Pirone ’26 leads the pack at the Vanessa Seljeskog Classic. Photo by Noah Riccardi ’25.
This Week In Sports: 1/26/24
Armando Akapo-Nwagbo 25 and Noah Shannon 26 wait to check in at the scorers table. Photo by Noah Riccardi 25.
This Week In Sports: 12/8/23

The Mac Weekly

The Student News Site of Macalester College
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Mac Weekly Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *