This Week In Sports: 4/5/24

Men’s track and field competes in Good Friday Challenge

• Last Friday, four Scots returned to Waverly, Iowa, where they previously concluded their indoor season at the beginning of March. Now, at the end of March, they commenced their outdoor season in the same place, in Wartburg College’s Good Friday Challenge.

• Reece McKee ’25 competed in the 3000 meter Steeplechase and earned himself a third-place finish in 9:33.32, the 13th-best time nationally this season.

Nick Ihrke ’25 and Alexander Fendig ’24 ran in the 5000 meter, earning 10th and 13th respectively. Fendig’s time of 15:44.80 marked a personal record.

• Tyler Edwards ’26 ran in the 10,000 meter, claiming second place with a time of 31:15.93, the third-best mark in Macalester history and the 15th best mark nationally this season.

Men’s golf sputters into spring schedule

• The Scots opened spring play on the Prairie Links Golf Course at the Wartburg Spring Invite on Friday and Saturday, where they finished sixth out of 10 teams with a score of 627 after two rounds.

• Brady Thomas ’26 posted the top finish for the Scots, carding a 78 77 – 155 for a 15th place finish. One stroke behind him was Harry Cheng ’26, who tied for 16th. Jean Fabre ’27 finished tied for 23rd, one stroke behind Cheng.

Women’s track and field commences outdoor season at Wartburg

• Three Scots traveled to Waverly, Iowa on Friday to compete in the Good Friday Challenge at Wartburg College, kicking off the track and field team’s outdoor season.

Ivy Coldren ’27 competed in the 3000 meter Steeplechase and finished fifth with a time of 11:58.55. Her time ranks 10th all-time in Macalester history, and 43rd nationally this season.