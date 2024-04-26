This Week In Sports: 4/26/24

Women’s golf wins Rumble at the Ridge

• Over the weekend, the Scots visited the Oneka Ridge Golf Course in White Bear Lake, Minn. for the BU Rumble at the Ridge hosted by Bethel University. On Saturday, the Scots placed second out of 10 in stroke play, and on Sunday, they bested the College of Saint Benedict in match play 3-2.

• Emily Bruce ’26 won medalist honors on Saturday af ter carding a 74 for a first place finish. Bailey Lengfelder ’26 finished sixth with a 79, Phoebe Chen ’24 placed 18 t h, Scarlett Liu ’26 tied for 27th and Sydney O hr ’26 tied for 37th.

• Lengfelder, Chen and Ohr marked the Scots’ three victories on Sunday in their win over the Bennies.

Women’s track and field competes in Collegeville

• The Scots visited Collegeville, Minn. for the Saint John’s Invitational this weekend.

• Ivy Coldren ’27 headlined the weekend for the Scots, winning the steeplechase in 11:50.33. Elise Edison ’27 finished third in the 400m dash with a personal best in 1:00.69. Penelope Hunter ’24, Edison, Destiny Osemwengie ’27 and Seneca Wilson ’27 finished fourth in the 4x400m relay in 4:25.98.

• In the field, Brooke Boroughs ’27 took third in the javelin with a 31.36m mark. Tessa Myatt ’27 finished fourth in the long jump with a 4.93m leap.

• Sarah Beth Hobby ’24 competed in the heptathlon and finished second with 3,805 points.

Men’s tennis falls in MIAC matchup

• The Scots hosted Bethel University on Monday on the Hayden Cour ts. Mac folded under the Royals’ pressure, losing 2-7.

• The Scots’ lone winners of the day were Jordan Doi ’25 and Lucas Wood ’25, who won on second and four th singles respectively.

Men’s track and field wins big at Saint John’s Invitational

• On Saturday, the Scots competed in the Saint John’s Invitational and came away with a pair of individual wins.

• Reece McKee ’25 won the steeplechase in 9:27.99 and Samuel Vanspriell ’24 won the 5000m with a personal record 16:29.48. Gabe Thompson ’27 finished second behind Vanspriell in 17:02.21.

• Ben Crotteau ’25 took third in the 1500m in 4:05.75. The 4x400m relay team of Drew Getty ’24, Arlo Heitler ’25, Henry Schonebaum ’26 and Daniel Wiltse ’27 earned second with a time of 3:28.65.

• In the field, Riley Hodin ’25 placed third in the triple jump with a 13.5m hop.

Softball slides into MIAC mediocrity

• The Scots battled through another week of four MIAC doubleheaders and came out 5-3, with a pair of losses to Gustavus Adolphus College, two pairs of wins over St. Catherine and College of St. Scholastica, and a split against Saint Mary’s University.

• With four games left in the season, the Scots sit at sixth in the MIAC in the final playoff spot. To guarantee they keep that spot, they will have to win out, but that will be a tall task, as their two remaining opponents are Bethel University and St. Olaf College, two top MIAC teams.

Water polo falls short in conference semifinals

• The Scots visited New London, Conn. this weekend for the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) Division III Championships at Connecticut College. After beating Carthage College, the Scots fell to Austin College in the semifinals. They ended their season with a victory over Washington and Jefferson College for third place.

• Macalester crushed Carthage on Friday 11-4. Alana Nadolski ’26 and Jess Palmer-Sammons ’26 had three goals each to cruise past the Firebirds.

• On Saturday, the Scots fell in an 8-7 heartbreaker to Austin. Palmer Sammons had five goals on the day, but it wasn’t enough, as Mac gave up the go-ahead goal with 46 seconds left and dinged one off the crossbar in the final seconds to put their championship hopes to bed.

• On Friday against Washington and Jefferson, the Scots managed one last victory, winning 14-10. Nadolski and Pooja Bucklin ’27 each scored five goals in the effort.

• Bucklin won CWPA Rookie of the Year and Coach Scott Reed won Coach of the Year. Bucklin and Palmer-Sammons earned All-CWPA First Team honors, and Nadolski and Jayden Kratt ’26 earned All-CWPA Honorable Mentions.

Women’s tennis splits conference pair

• On Friday, the Scots visited the Baseline Tennis Center for a matchup against Bethel University and lost 3-6. Sydney Ellison ’24 and Elizabeth Trevathan ’26 marked the Scots’ only singles wins, and Amanye Reynolds ’24 and Megan Twomey ’25 marked the Scots’ lone doubles win.

• On Sunday, the Scots returned home to the Hayden Courts, where they got back on track, trouncing Hamline University 7-2.

• Macalester went undefeated in their doubles matches and won their top four singles matches. Reynolds led the way for the Scots, baking up two bagels in her victory on first singles.

Men’s golf stumbles in Bobby Krig Invite

The Scots traveled to the New Prague Golf Club over the weekend for Gustavus Adolphus College’s Bobby Krig Invitational. Mac struggled across the two-round matchup, finishing 12th out of 14 teams.

The top two finishers for the Scots were Jean Fabre ’27, who tied for 18th with a score of 150, and Ben d’Entremont ’26, who placed 22nd with a score of 152.

Baseball wins non-conference games, has winless MIAC week

This week, the Scots had three non-conference games, in which they went 2-1, splitting against Bethany Lutheran College and beating University of Northwestern (Minn.).

The Scots also had four MIAC games, in which they went 0-4, losing twice to both St. Olaf College and College of St. Scholastica.

The Scots are now 2-14 in the MIAC, set to finish last in the conference unless they can manage to log two wins across four games against Gustavus Adolphus College or Saint John’s University, which are both top-six teams in the conference.