This Week In Sports: 3/08/24

Daniel Graham, Sports Editor
March 7, 2024
Women’s track and field looks to Nationals

• Diarra Chatham ’27 competed in the Wartburg Final Qualifier on Saturday and earned fourth in the 60-meter dash with a 7.83 finish.

• Chatham earned the MIAC Rookie of the Year award last week, All-Region honors this week and will compete in the 60 -meter dash at the NC AA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in V irginia Beach, Va. on Friday. 

Women’s tennis opens conference play

• The Scots playe d St. Catherine University on Friday for their first MIAC matchup this season and won 7-2.

• Macalester s wept t heir doubles duels, with Sydney Ellison ’24 and Elizabeth Trevathan ’26 winning on first doubles, Amanye Reynolds ’24 and Meg Ulrich ’24 on second and Megan Twomey ’25 and Savannah Haugen ’26 on third.

• Reynolds, Ulrich, Trevathan and Haugen also all won their singles matches.

• On Sunday, the Scots visited the College of St. Scholastica. There, the Scots’ fate reversed as they fell 2-7. Ulrich and Trevathan represented the Scots’ lone wins, both on singles matches. 

Baseball folds in non-conference battle

• The Scots visited the University of Northwestern, St. Paul on Friday for a non-conference matchup. The Scots did not fare well, losing 1-9.

• Macalester’s lone run came at the top of the sixth from Hayes Waddell ’25, who tied the game. The Eagles didn’t take kindly to Waddell’s run, burying the Scots afterwards, putting away Macalester behind a six-run seventh inning. 

Men’s tennis drops Duluth duel

• On Sunday, the Scots played the College of St. Scholastica. The Saints left the Scots solemn, as Macalester suffered a 3-6 defeat.

• Jordan Doi ’25, Lucas Wood ’25 and Kevin Mortimer ’27 registered the Scots’ three wins of the day, all on singles matches. 

Men’s track and field finishes indoor season

• A few Scots raced in the Wartburg Final Qualifier on Saturday, concluding the squad’s indoor season.

 Arlo Heitler ’25 headlined the weekend for the Scots, logging a new personal best in the 400-meter, earning second with a time of 49.41. Heitler also raced with Ben Crotteau ’25, Drew Getty ’24 and Reece McKee ’25 in the distance medley relay, where they set a new school record of 10:15.86. 

 Softball splits Rochester Dome double-header 

The Scots visited Rochester, Minn. on Saturday for a pair of games. They lost their first game 1-5 to University of Wisconsin-La Crosse but won their second 3-2 over Luther College. 

The Scots struggled in their first game as the Eagles led 5-0 after four innings. Elsa Church ’24 was the lone Scot to score, at the bottom of the seventh. 

The Scots fared better in their game against the Norse. Mandy Morrical ’24, Tess Bojorquez ’27 and Monica Montoya ’27 all scored in the second to secure the win. 
