-
Mac community members march for women’s rights, against Trump
By Abe Asher and Shireen ZainebJanuary 27, 2017
A delegation of Macalester students and faculty members joined in the biggest political demonstration in Minnesota history on Saturday morning, marching on the State Capitol in St. Paul for women’s and civil rights inRead More
-
Campus Conversations allow students to discuss political climate
Macalester students returned to classes amidst an environment of change and political activism. The week began with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and closed with Donald Trump’s inauguration and subsequent nationwide women’s marches. TheRead More
-
Getting paid to make art: talking with Bad Bad Hats’ Kerry Alexander
Between 2007 and 2016, Macalester graduated 617 theatre and dance, art, music and English majors, but pursuing a career as an artist is notoriously difficult. Kerry Alexander ’12 is one of those graduates. She’sRead More
-
Violinist Tim Fain explores technology through art
Tim Fain, the internationally renowned violinist featured in 12 Years a Slave and Black Swan, has used the intersection of music and film to investigate how music can help us navigate human connections inRead More
-
Midseason update: Men’s Basketball finds its identity
The Macalester Men’s Basketball team has seen perhaps more than its fair share of lean times. Between 2008 and 2012, the Scots won a scant five games, a stretch that included two seasons withoutRead More
-
There and back again: stories from study abroad
One of the troubles of spending half a year in another country is the difficulty of relating the depth of the experience to others. While some juniors were studying abroad last fall, life atRead More
This Week's News
News
Mac community members march for women’s rights, against Trump
A delegation of Macalester students and faculty members joined in the biggest political demonstration in Minnesota history on Saturday morning, marching on the State Capitol in St. Paul for women’s and civil rights in
Features
First (Year) Impressions: Living and thriving with new roommates
As we move into second semester, something keeps coming up in my conversations: home. Now that I’ve been back “home” for a month, and have returned to Macalester, I’ve been wondering — where am
Arts
Getting paid to make art: talking with Bad Bad Hats’ Kerry Alexander
Between 2007 and 2016, Macalester graduated 617 theatre and dance, art, music and English majors, but pursuing a career as an artist is notoriously difficult. Kerry Alexander ’12 is one of those graduates. She’s
Opinion
Running for MCSG: An opportunity to represent your fellow students
As the current Executive Board, we wanted to articulate why we think someone should run for our positions and why MCSG matters to us. Being on the Executive Board is rewarding for many reasons, such
Sports
Midseason update: Men’s Basketball finds its identity
The Macalester Men’s Basketball team has seen perhaps more than its fair share of lean times. Between 2008 and 2012, the Scots won a scant five games, a stretch that included two seasons without
Food & Drink
Grub on the Green Line: Naf Naf Grill is an immediate classic
Anyone who has ridden the Green Line knows the extensive number of restaurants that lie between St. Paul and Minneapolis. The line stretches through communities that are new and old, commercial and residential. This