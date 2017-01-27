One of the troubles of spending half a year in another country is the difficulty of relating the depth of the experience to others. While some juniors were studying abroad last fall, life at

The Macalester Men’s Basketball team has seen perhaps more than its fair share of lean times. Between 2008 and 2012, the Scots won a scant five games, a stretch that included two seasons without

Tim Fain, the internationally renowned violinist featured in 12 Years a Slave and Black Swan, has used the intersection of music and film to investigate how music can help us navigate human connections in

Between 2007 and 2016, Macalester graduated 617 theatre and dance, art, music and English majors, but pursuing a career as an artist is notoriously difficult. Kerry Alexander ’12 is one of those graduates. She’s

Macalester students returned to classes amidst an environment of change and political activism. The week began with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and closed with Donald Trump’s inauguration and subsequent nationwide women’s marches. The

A delegation of Macalester students and faculty members joined in the biggest political demonstration in Minnesota history on Saturday morning, marching on the State Capitol in St. Paul for women’s and civil rights