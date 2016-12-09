-
Yiech Pur Biel: From refugee to Olympian
By Eliza RamseyDecember 9, 2016
It’s not everyday that an Olympian stops by to chat with Macalester athletes. However, this past Saturday was especially remarkable because the Olympian in question was Yiech Pur Biel, who competed this summer forRead More
Macalester sophomore Jen Katz to star on Jeopardy! this February
Jen Katz ’19 is many things: an English major, a religious studies minor and, now, a representative of Macalester College on Jeopardy!. Katz told The Mac Weekly that she found her way onto Jeopardy!Read More
Ethics Bowl and their growth over the past four years
This past weekend, Macalester Ethics Bowl Team took first and second place in their regional competition and will travel to Dallas, Texas for Nationals in February. In light of the team’s hard work, FeaturesRead More
This Week's News
- Former professor sues Mac alleging discrimination and wrongful termination
- Library director delves into recent space changes
- Life post-election: MacCARES and the path forward
- Sexual assault and the dangers of pornography
- Transit app tales: You have to read this to believe it!
- The NBA finally takes notice of Giannis Antetokounmpo
News
Macalester prepares for Trump administration
One month after the presidential election, Macalester is readying itself for a Donald Trump administration. The college is in advanced ongoing discussions with its attorneys and faculty members on possible policy changes in conjunction with
Features
Way Back at Mac: the history of finals week
It is a make-it or break-it for your final grade, a main course in a feast of anxiety. “It is the time of victory or failure; it is the end of a long journey,”
Arts
Bodies in the Balance explores identity, justice and freedom
All photos by Maddie Jaffe ’17 In the fall dance show entitled Bodies in the Balance, the Macalester Theatre & Dance Department invites the audience to celebrate the joy that dance can bring, while also
Opinion
Life post-election: MacCARES and the path forward
Dear Macalester Community, In the wake of the presidential election and other current events that remain at the surface of our collective conscience, we, members of MacCARES, have taken time to reflect. To acknowledge that
Sports
Women’s Swim and Dive team ready for conference run
With a schedule as irregular as Women’s Swimming and Diving’s, it can be easy to overlook just how well the Scots are performing this year. However, the Swim and Dive team, now over a
Food & Drink
Grub on the Green Line: iPho by Saigon, perfect for finals
Part of the beauty that Macalester offers is having access to a varied selection of restaurants within minutes of campus. On the Green Line, east of Macalester, there are many Southeast Asian markets, bakeries