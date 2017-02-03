-
Macalester community reacts to President Trump’s immigration ban
By Abe AsherFebruary 3, 2017
President Donald Trump’s executive order last Friday, January 27, banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries has thrown the Macalester community — along with the world around it — into tumult. The order shuts downRead More
WACPAC: secret society on Snelling and Selby exposed!
161 Snelling Ave. sits among the many shops that fill up the Selby-Snelling intersection. Kitty-corner from Whole Foods, the building is nondescript, with a bland sign above. But if you look closer, it’s anythingRead More
Welcome to my crib: Professor Teresa Mesa of Hispanic Studies
By Alta ConnorsFebruary 3, 2017
Professor Teresa Mesa is all smiles. After giving a warm handshake and gesturing to a comfy armchair, Mesa, a senior lecturer in the Hispanic Studies department, is off and running, talking about the variousRead More
Local 100-year old dry cleaner closes for new burger, cake businesses
Located at the corner of Snelling and Grand, Stoltz Dry Cleaners closed for good on January 2. The business was founded 100 years ago and has been owned and managed by the Tracy familyRead More
Library hosts conversation on development in recently updated space
By Gordy MooreFebruary 3, 2017
Macalester’s DeWitt Wallace Library is a constantly evolving space, changing through the decades with shifts in both technology and student needs. A recent alteration to its interior was the conversion of a third floorRead More
Grub on the Green Line: Trieu Chau offers huge portions
Every week, I try a new restaurant on the Green Line, the light rail that connects St. Paul and Minneapolis. This week, I took the Green Line past Dale Street to a Vietnamese restaurantRead More
This Week's News
News
MCSG overseer: Protest buses, new LB Liaison elected
The most significant event during this week’s MCSG meeting was a debate surrounding Program Board’s (PB) recent acquisition of off-campus funding to provide buses to take students to protests throughout the area. PB will
Features
We’re bringing Sexy Mac: Pornography — problematic or pleasureable?
Pornography and its morality has been a hot-button issue for decades, splitting feminists into camps based around a false dichotomy of good and evil. So obviously, today right now in this very column, we
Arts
Carmen Giménez Smith visits campus
Last Thursday night, Macalester welcomed award-winning poet, writer and editor Carmen Giménez Smith for a captivating and thought-provoking poetry reading. Smith began with a short reading of three poems, “Radicalization,” “The Daughter” and “When God
Opinion
Steve Bannon is accumulating power and you should pay attention
The White House has many new individuals prowling around it that are reasonable causes for alarm, suspicion and fear. I believe Steve Bannon is among the most dangerous. Prior to joining Trump’s campaign as Chief
Sports
Giving it all up: athletes tell us why they walked away
College athletes usually dedicate years to their sport. However, once in college, a number of people choose to give up their sport. This happens for several reasons: some players find other callings they want
Food & Drink
Biweekly bites: updates from Bon Appetit
The ways in which students interact with Bon Appetit varies greatly. Some students eat three meals a day there, while others get the occasional Atrium sandwich. But how much do we know about the