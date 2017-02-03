This Week's News

News
MCSG overseer: Protest buses, new LB Liaison elected

The most significant event during this week’s MCSG meeting was a debate surrounding Program Board’s (PB) recent acquisition of off-campus funding to provide buses to take students to protests throughout the area. PB will

Features
We’re bringing Sexy Mac: Pornography — problematic or pleasureable?

Pornography and its morality has been a hot-button issue for decades, splitting feminists into camps based around a false dichotomy of good and evil. So obviously, today right now in this very column, we

Arts
Carmen Giménez Smith visits campus

Last Thursday night, Macalester welcomed award-winning poet, writer and editor Carmen Giménez Smith for a captivating and thought-provoking poetry reading. Smith began with a short reading of three poems, “Radicalization,” “The Daughter” and “When God

Opinion
Steve Bannon is accumulating power and you should pay attention

The White House has many new individuals prowling around it that are reasonable causes for alarm, suspicion and fear. I believe Steve Bannon is among the most dangerous. Prior to joining Trump’s campaign as Chief

Sports
Giving it all up: athletes tell us why they walked away

College athletes usually dedicate years to their sport. However, once in college, a number of people choose to give up their sport. This happens for several reasons: some players find other callings they want

Food & Drink
Biweekly bites: updates from Bon Appetit

The ways in which students interact with Bon Appetit varies greatly. Some students eat three meals a day there, while others get the occasional Atrium sandwich. But how much do we know about the

