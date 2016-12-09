This Week's News

News
Macalester prepares for Trump administration

One month after the presidential election, Macalester is readying itself for a Donald Trump administration. The college is in advanced ongoing discussions with its attorneys and faculty members on possible policy changes in conjunction with

Features
Way Back at Mac: the history of finals week

It is a make-it or break-it for your final grade, a main course in a feast of anxiety. “It is the time of victory or failure; it is the end of a long journey,”

Arts
Bodies in the Balance explores identity, justice and freedom

All photos by Maddie Jaffe ’17 In the fall dance show entitled Bodies in the Balance, the Macalester Theatre & Dance Department invites the audience to celebrate the joy that dance can bring, while also

Opinion
Life post-election: MacCARES and the path forward

Dear Macalester Community, In the wake of the presidential election and other current events that remain at the surface of our collective conscience, we, members of MacCARES, have taken time to reflect. To acknowledge that

Sports
Women’s Swim and Dive team ready for conference run

With a schedule as irregular as Women’s Swimming and Diving’s, it can be easy to overlook just how well the Scots are performing this year. However, the Swim and Dive team, now over a

Food & Drink
Grub on the Green Line: iPho by Saigon, perfect for finals

Part of the beauty that Macalester offers is having access to a varied selection of restaurants within minutes of campus. On the Green Line, east of Macalester, there are many Southeast Asian markets, bakeries

