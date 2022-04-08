Our Neck of the Woods: Up North

Wolves are everywhere and nowhere; they live on pretty much every continent in the Northern hemisphere, but only the most intrepid have seen one in the wild. But across the world, only one place can say it was the first to research them.

In the first episode of this three-part series, we’ll be traveling to the boreal forests of Northern Minnesota, the home of the International Wolf Center. Up north, the wolves don’t act quite the way you’d expect, and an innovative new research team is trying to figure out why.