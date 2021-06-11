Keynotes: Charcoal, Cores, and Cultural Knowledge

On this episode of Keynotes, Josh Stephenson speaks about his work on charcoal in the lakes of Glacier National Park, and how conducting research from the heart, and incorporating traditional ecological knowledge, can change modern science.

