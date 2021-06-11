Keynotes: Charcoal, Cores, and Cultural Knowledge
June 11, 2021
On this episode of Keynotes, Josh Stephenson speaks about his work on charcoal in the lakes of Glacier National Park, and how conducting research from the heart, and incorporating traditional ecological knowledge, can change modern science.
Katherine Irving '22 (she/her/hers) is a creative writing major and biology and geology minor from Oakland, California. She is currently one of the web...
Kori Suzuki (he/him) is a senior and the Media editor of The Mac Weekly. He is from Berkeley, California.
What a wonderful episode! It was such an honor to be a part of this production. Big thanks to the production team and writers, and much love to all who tune in! Wishing everyone happy journeys and fun travels – cheers!