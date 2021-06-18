Keynotes: Creativity, Collections, and Cretaceous Cannibals
June 18, 2021
In the final episode of Keynotes, professors and researchers Ray Rogers and Kristi Curry Rogers speak about their research on death and dinosaurs, the importance of imagination in science, and exploits that took them anywhere from Montana to Madagascar.
Katherine Irving '22 (she/her/hers) is a creative writing major and biology and geology minor from Oakland, California. She is currently one of the web...
