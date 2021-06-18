Keynotes: Creativity, Collections, and Cretaceous Cannibals

In the final episode of Keynotes, professors and researchers Ray Rogers and Kristi Curry Rogers speak about their research on death and dinosaurs, the importance of imagination in science, and exploits that took them anywhere from Montana to Madagascar.

