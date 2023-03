Last Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Macalester Outing Club extended an invite to other clubs and members of the Macalester community across campus to participate in a snowball fight on the Great Lawn. Students from all years gathered to participate in some brisk fun outside in the aftermath of two day class cancellations.

All images by Rory Donaghy ’24. Students featured include Emydius Montes ’24, Andrew Banker ’25, and Chris McConnell ’23.