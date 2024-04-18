Anna Sene ’24 selected as senior commencement speaker

The Student News Site of Macalester College

Maddie Heinz, Editor-in-Chief
April 18, 2024
Anna+Sene+%E2%80%9924.+Photo+courtesy+of+Sene.
Anna Sene ’24. Photo courtesy of Sene.

 The senior speaker selection committee has chosen Anna Sene ’24 as the senior commencement speaker for the Class of 2024 Commencement. 

Sene, an international student from Senegal, is majoring in political science with minors in economics and Arabic. She was motivated to write a commencement speech because of the bonds she has formed with the class of 2024. 

“I felt like I really connected with this class [of 2024],” Sene said. “I’ve been inspired by so many people in this class, and I just feel so grateful to be part of this batch.” 

In February, graduating seniors were invited to nominate themselves or fellow seniors for senior speaker. They were asked to nominate who best represents the graduating class, who has positive connections with the Macalester community, who is in good academic standing and who has compelling and strong public speaking skills. 

Many of Sene’s friends reached out to tell her that they were nominating her to be senior speaker. However, Sene said that she specifically reached out to peers to ask them to nominate her as well, as she had been considering writing a speech long before nominations were announced.

“I started thinking about this speech at the end of the fall semester,” Sene said. “I really wanted to give this speech because I was going through life at Macalester, and I really wanted to reflect on this journey and share it with people.”

The senior speaker is chosen by the senior speaker selection committee. This year, the committee consisted of Dean of Students Javier Gutierrez, Director of Academic Programs and Advising Ann Minnick, Visiting Assistant Professor Elena Tonc, Executive Assistant Lisa Treviranus and students Jonah Brumbach ’24 and Bender Bender ’24.

“I was looking for someone who had a really engaging and well written speech,” Bender wrote in an email to The Mac Weekly. “I also was looking for a speech that did a good job blending personal anecdotes with something relatable for the larger community. Anna’s speech did just that and I’m excited for everyone to hear it at commencement.”

The committee finalized their decision last week after each speaker nominee gave their speech to the committee members. Because Sene was in New York that week with Model U.N., she was the last nominee to give her speech. She got the news that she had been selected just two hours later. Sene said attendees can look forward to familiar themes in her speech this May.

“I don’t want to give too much away! … But people can expect to hear about community, home and generosity,” Sene said.

Along with Sene, CNN Anchor and Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates will also speak at Commencement. The Class of 2024 Commencement will be held on Saturday, May 11 in the Macalester Stadium.

 

[email protected] 

1
    TizidyaApr 19, 2024 at 1:25 pm

    Amazing piece! This is so well deserved, and I am excited to hear the speech!

