This Week In Sports: 1/3/24

Baseball hits off season in California

The Scots flew over to California over the weekend to open their season with four games over two days. The Golden State did not treat Macalester well, however, and the Scots returned to St. Paul with a 1-3 record.

• The Scots’ first game represented their only win of the trip, an 8 -3 victor y over the University of Minnesota-Morris. With the game knotted up headed into the ninth, the Scots rattled off five runs while holding the Cougars scoreless to finish the game.

• Against the California Institute of Technology, the Scots’ luck did not hold. Although Matt Odom ’24 homered to start the game an d Tristan Jones ’26 and Raymond McCaskey ’26 s cored in the fifth, the Scots struggled in the latter half of the game, and Caltech took a 5-3 vic tory.

• In a rematch against the Cougars, the Scots again faltered, giving up 10 runs in the fourth. Odom gave the Scots a bright spot for the day, swinging the bat for his 100th career hit.

• The Scots finished their road trip in under whelming fashion, losing 10-0 against California Lutheran University.

Men’s track and field finishes eighth at Indoor MIACs

• The Scots returned to Northfield one last time this season for the MIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted by St. Olaf College. The Scots scored 47 points on the weekend and placed eighth out of 11 teams.

• Riley Hodin ’25 headlined the event for Macalester, winning the MIAC title in the triple jump with a personal record 13.72 meter leap, the fourth-best mark in Scot history.

• Reece McKee ’25 set a school record in the 5000 meter with a time of 14:59.01, earning him third place and ranking as the first sub-15-minute time in Scot history. Tyler Edwards ’26 finished in fourth, right behind McKee, with a time of 15:02.42, also beating the previous school record.

• The Scots also set a new school record in the distance medley relay with a time of 10.17.61. The team of Ben Crotteau ’25, Kalid Ali ’25, Daniel Wiltse ’27 and Tor Olsson ’25 earned second place in the race.

Softball dominates non-conference doubleheader

• On Friday, the softball Scots traveled to Northfield to play against the University of Minnesota-Morris in the Dundas Dome. In the evening doubleheader, the Scots walloped the Cougars, winning the first match 3-1 and the second 11-2.

• Sophie Futchko ’25 had the stand-out performance for Macalester across the two games, getting a hit on five of her six at-bats, scoring four runs and logging four RBIs. Futchko had a hand in two of the Scots’ three runs in the first game and six of the Scots’ 11 runs in the second game.

• Futchko earned Player of the Week honors from the MIAC for her performances against the Cougars.

• Renee Nicholson ’25 also had a notable performance in the Scots’ second game of the evening, scoring three runs and batting in a fourth.

Women’s track and field lands seventh at Indoor Championships

• The women’s track and field Scots paid a final visit to St. Olaf College this season for the MIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships, where they placed seventh of 11 teams with 39.50 points.

• Sarah Beth Hobby ’24 opened the meet with a bang for the Scots, scoring a school record of 3192 points in the Pentathlon and earning third place. Within the event, Hobby won the high jump with a height of 1.61 meters and shot put with a throw of 11.43 meters.

• Diarra Chatham ’27 had the best performance for the Scots, winning the MIAC title in the 60-meter dash in 7.73 seconds. She also earned fourth in the 200-meter dash in 26.25 seconds.

• In the distance medley relay, a team of Timna Nevo ’27, Ivy Coldren ’27, Elise Edison ’27 and Hadley Wilkins ’26 placed fourth in 12:42.59, the fourth-best time in school history.

Men’s tennis gets slammed

The men’s tennis Scots visited Luther College over the weekend and came away defeated, suffering a 9-0 loss.

Jordan Doi ’25 and Liam Lynch ’25 each forced third sets in their singles matches (second and third respectively) but neither could secure the win.

Alec Sargent ’25 and Owen Lindstrom ’25 forced a tiebreaker on second doubles, but fell 7-1 in the extra frame.

Women’s swim and dive beats school record at Last Chance Meet

A few members of the Scots’ swim and dive team traveled to Iowa on Saturday to compete in the Last Chance Meet at Grinnell College, and they all took home first-place finishes.

Jocelyn Radke ’24 headlined the afternoon, winning the 200- yard individual medley in 2:10.60, setting a new school record in the final meet of her college career.

Skye Schmit ’26 won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:09.85, and Verity Wray- Raabolle ’25, Izzy Uhlhorn- Thornton ’26, Radke and Olga Merkadeau ’25 won the 200- yard medley relay in 1:46.68.

Women’s tennis squeaks out win in non-conference match

The Scots ventured to Rochester on Saturday to battle Luther College and came away with a narrow 5-4 victory.

Sydney Ellison ’24 and Elizabeth Trevathan ’26 won 8-2 on first doubles, then went on to win their singles matches, each in three sets, Ellison on first singles and Trevathan on fourth.

Amanye Reynolds ’24 and Meg Ulrich ’24 represented the other two Scot victories against the Norse, on second and third singles respectively.