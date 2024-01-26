This Week In Sports: 1/26/24

Women’s track and field places fourth
- The Scots hosted the Vanessa Seljeskog Classic on Saturday, and finished fourth of six teams with a score of 71 points.
- Diarra Chatham ’27 headlined the day, winning the 60m dash with a time of 7.75 and setting a new meet record in the process.
- Destiny Osemwengie ’27 also had a standout performance, taking second in the 800m run with a 2:36.07 finish.
Men’s track and field sets school record
- On Saturday, the Scots invited four other teams to compete in the Vanessa Seljeskog Classic in the Leonard Center and came away with a third place finish with 102 points.
- Arlo Heitler ’25 had the standout performance for the Scots, running 7.03 in the 60m dash, earning him second place and setting a school record.
- Reece McKee ’25 also shined for the Scots, running an 8:44.92 3000m for a second place finish of his own.
Men’s swim and dive crushes St. Olaf
- The Scots invited St. Olaf College to Riley Pool on Saturday for a drubbing, as the Scots blew past the Oles for a 173.5-92.5 win.
- The Scots won 13 of the day’s 16 events, and tied another. The tie happened in the 200-yard medley relay, where a team of Casey Meretta ’26, Charles Batsaikhan ’25, Isaac Kisker ’25 and Ryan Mickelborough ’27 touched in 1:40.14.
- Dylan Herlihy ’26 scored 201.45 on the 1-meter board and 191.45 on the 3-meter board to earn first-place finishes in both events.
Women’s swim and dive
- St. Olaf College visited the Scots for a dual meet on Saturday, and the Scots delivered a beatdown, winning 174-100.
- The Scots notched first-place finishes in 12 of the 14 events of the day, headlined by Izzy Uhlhorn-Thronton ’26, who had first place finishes in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke races and the 400-yard individual medley.
- Uhlhorn-Thornton also swam with Verity Wray-Raabolle ’25, Olga Merkadeau ’25 and Emma Henry ’26 to win the 200-yard medley relay with a 1:51.90 finish.
Men’s basketball
- Men’s basketball went 2-5 over the break, highlighted by double-digit wins against Carleton College and non-conference University of Northwestern-Minnesota.
- Since the start of the semester, the Scots are 2-0, beating the College of St. Scholastica, 84-76, and Concordia College Minnesota, 92-88.
- As of the afternoon of Jan. 24, in the eight games since the start of the break, guard Coby Gold ’25 has put on a show, averaging 22 points (6.5 points above his season average) and 6.8 rebounds (one above his season average), while shooting 56 percent from the field, 50 percent from three, and 83 percent from the line.
- In the Scots’ game at Concordia, guard Caleb Williams dropped 51 points on the Cobbers, shooting 20/28 from the field to break the all-time Macalester single-game scoring record (previously 43 points) and coming within one point of the MIAC single-game scoring record.
Women’s basketball
- Over the break, the Scots went 4-3, finishing the winter period with a 62-57 overtime win against Hamline University.
- Since the start of the semester, the Scots have gone 0-3, falling to the College of St. Scholastica 48-58, St. Catherine’s University 57-81 and Concordia College Minnesota 46-79.
- Against the Saints on Saturday, forward Peyton Starks ’25 notched her 1,000th career point as a Scot. Starks also tallied 21 points and five boards in the losing effort.
