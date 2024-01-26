This Week In Sports: 1/26/24

Women’s track and field places fourth

Destiny Osemwengie ’27 also had a standout performance, taking second in the 800m run with a 2:36.07 finish.

Diarra Chatham ’27 headlined the day, winning the 60m dash with a time of 7.75 and setting a new meet record in the process.

The Scots hosted the Vanessa Seljeskog Classic on Saturday, and finished fourth of six teams with a score of 71 points.

Men’s track and field sets school record

Reece McKee ’25 also shined for the Scots, running an 8:44.92 3000m for a second place finish of his own.

Arlo Heitler ’25 had the standout performance for the Scots, running 7.03 in the 60m dash, earning him second place and setting a school record.

On Saturday, the Scots invited four other teams to compete in the Vanessa Seljeskog Classic in the Leonard Center and came away with a third place finish with 102 points.

Men’s swim and dive crushes St. Olaf

Dylan Herlihy ’26 scored 201.45 on the 1-meter board and 191.45 on the 3-meter board to earn first-place finishes in both events.

The Scots won 13 of the day’s 16 events, and tied another. The tie happened in the 200-yard medley relay, where a team of Casey Meretta ’26, Charles Batsaikhan ’25, Isaac Kisker ’25 and Ryan Mickelborough ’27 touched in 1:40.14.

The Scots invited St. Olaf College to Riley Pool on Saturday for a drubbing, as the Scots blew past the Oles for a 173.5-92.5 win.

Women’s swim and dive

Uhlhorn-Thornton also swam with Verity Wray-Raabolle ’25, Olga Merkadeau ’25 and Emma Henry ’26 to win the 200-yard medley relay with a 1:51.90 finish.

The Scots notched first-place finishes in 12 of the 14 events of the day, headlined by Izzy Uhlhorn-Thronton ’26, who had first place finishes in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke races and the 400-yard individual medley.

St. Olaf College visited the Scots for a dual meet on Saturday, and the Scots delivered a beatdown, winning 174-100.

Men’s basketball

Men’s basketball went 2-5 over the break, highlighted by double-digit wins against Carleton College and non-conference University of Northwestern-Minnesota.

Since the start of the semester, the Scots are 2-0, beating the College of St. Scholastica, 84-76, and Concordia College Minnesota, 92-88.

As of the afternoon of Jan. 24, in the eight games since the start of the break, guard Coby Gold ’25 has put on a show, averaging 22 points (6.5 points above his season average) and 6.8 rebounds (one above his season average), while shooting 56 percent from the field, 50 percent from three, and 83 percent from the line.