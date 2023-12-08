The Student News Site of Macalester College

This Week In Sports: 12/8/23

Daniel Graham, Associate Sports Editor
December 7, 2023
Armando+Akapo-Nwagbo+25+and+Noah+Shannon+26+wait+to+check+in+at+the+scorers+table.+Photo+by+Noah+Riccardi+25.+
Armando Akapo-Nwagbo ’25 and Noah Shannon ’26 wait to check in at the scorer’s table. Photo by Noah Riccardi ’25.

Men’s swim and dive wins invitational in record-breaking fashion

  • Over the course of Friday and Saturday, the Scots competed against three other schools in the Roger Ahlman Invite at Riley Pool and won in dominant fashion, scoring 854.5 points, outscoring the field by 177 points.
  • During the invite, the Scots broke seven school records, and Thomas Moore ’27 had a hand in them all. Moore broke records in three individual events and helped in four relays, earning himself MIAC Swimmer of the Week.
  • Those record-breaking times included the 800-yard freestyle relay, in which a team of William Haby ’27, TJ Palli ’26, Charles Batsikhan ’25, and Moore touched in a 7:10.47 finish, breaking a 29-year old 7:14.37 time from 1994.

 

Women’s swim and dive finishes second in hotly contested invitational

  • The Scots welcomed eight other schools to Riley Pool over the weekend to participate in the Roger Ahlman Invite, and finished with 656 points, just two shy of Concordia University, St. Paul, the only Division II competitor at the meet. Also at the meet was MIAC rival Saint Catherine University, whom the Scots beat by 14 points.
  • The Scots added one new race to their record books with a team of Emma Henry ’26, Izzy Uhlhorn-Thornton ’26, Hannah Zurn ’26 and Jocelyn Radke ’24 swimming a 400-yard medley relay in 3:58.45, topping the record set last year by just .24 seconds.

 

Women’s basketball wins nailbiter, loses two blowouts

  • The Scots traveled to Duluth on Saturday to spar with College of Saint Scholastica and came away with a scrappy overtime win, 60-57.
  • After an evenly matched four quarters, both teams went ice cold in overtime. The Saints couldn’t muster a single point, allowing the Scots to claim the game with free throws from Acacia Edmond ’27 and Mary Daley ’27.
  • Edmond showed out with 18 points, along with Peyton Starks ’25, who added 16 points and 14 boards.
  • Back at home on Monday, the Scots couldn’t build on their two-game win streak, losing 61-44 to Bethel University.
  • After trailing by just one point at the half, the Scots didn’t score again until there were less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter as the Royals ran away with the game.
  • Starks was the only Scot to score in double digits, tallying 10 points on the night.
  • The Scots again struggled on Wednesday, this time at Gustavus Adolphus College, who hammered the Scots with a 70-39 loss.
  • The Gusties opened the game on a 29-2 run, but despite a valiant effort the rest of the way, the Scots could not recover.
  • Starks poured in 20 points and went five-of-five from the line in the loss.

 

Men’s basketball logs easy win, two tough losses

  • On Saturday, the Scots paid a visit to College of Saint Scholastica, where they breezed to a 99-86 victory over the Saints.
  • After a tight first half, the Scots entered the second with guns blazing, turning a one-point deficit early in the half into a ten-point lead in less than five minutes to cruise to the win.
  • The game was an all-hands-on-deck affair for the Scots, who had six double-digit scorers, including Noah Shannon ’26 and Marcus Crawford ’25 who logged career-highs of 22 and 15 points respectively, the latter on five three-pointers.
  • The Scots could not continue their excellence on Monday when they visited Bethel University, who sent them home with a 75-60 loss.
  • The Royals jumped out to an early lead, up by 22 at the half, and though the Scots got it within single digits in the second, they couldn’t close the gap.
  • Caleb Williams ’25 led the Scots with 16 points, followed by Kaden Holdbrook ’27 and Shannon, each with 15 of their own.
  • Back in the Leonard Center on Wednesday, the Scots again struggled, dropping a game against the undefeated Gustavus Adolphus College, 96-86.
  • After heading to halftime with a promising 11-point lead, the Scots floundered in the second as the Gusties tightened the screws on defense and put the game away.
  • Shannon had another standout 22-point game, Williams added his own 17, and Coby Gold ’25 had a clean 14 with seven assists on the side.
