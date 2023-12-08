This Week In Sports: 12/8/23

Men’s swim and dive wins invitational in record-breaking fashion

Those record-breaking times included the 800-yard freestyle relay, in which a team of William Haby ’27, TJ Palli ’26, Charles Batsikhan ’25, and Moore touched in a 7:10.47 finish, breaking a 29-year old 7:14.37 time from 1994.

During the invite, the Scots broke seven school records, and Thomas Moore ’27 had a hand in them all. Moore broke records in three individual events and helped in four relays, earning himself MIAC Swimmer of the Week.

Over the course of Friday and Saturday, the Scots competed against three other schools in the Roger Ahlman Invite at Riley Pool and won in dominant fashion, scoring 854.5 points, outscoring the field by 177 points.

Women’s swim and dive finishes second in hotly contested invitational

The Scots added one new race to their record books with a team of Emma Henry ’26, Izzy Uhlhorn-Thornton ’26, Hannah Zurn ’26 and Jocelyn Radke ’24 swimming a 400-yard medley relay in 3:58.45, topping the record set last year by just .24 seconds.

The Scots welcomed eight other schools to Riley Pool over the weekend to participate in the Roger Ahlman Invite, and finished with 656 points, just two shy of Concordia University, St. Paul, the only Division II competitor at the meet. Also at the meet was MIAC rival Saint Catherine University, whom the Scots beat by 14 points.

Women’s basketball wins nailbiter, loses two blowouts

The Scots traveled to Duluth on Saturday to spar with College of Saint Scholastica and came away with a scrappy overtime win, 60-57.

After an evenly matched four quarters, both teams went ice cold in overtime. The Saints couldn’t muster a single point, allowing the Scots to claim the game with free throws from Acacia Edmond ’27 and Mary Daley ’27.

Edmond showed out with 18 points, along with Peyton Starks ’25, who added 16 points and 14 boards.

Back at home on Monday, the Scots couldn’t build on their two-game win streak, losing 61-44 to Bethel University.

After trailing by just one point at the half, the Scots didn’t score again until there were less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter as the Royals ran away with the game.

Starks was the only Scot to score in double digits, tallying 10 points on the night.

The Scots again struggled on Wednesday, this time at Gustavus Adolphus College, who hammered the Scots with a 70-39 loss.

The Gusties opened the game on a 29-2 run, but despite a valiant effort the rest of the way, the Scots could not recover.