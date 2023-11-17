This Week In Sports: 11/17/23

Men’s basketball notches first two wins of the season
- The Scots went down to Waverly, Iowa to face off against Wartburg College in an afternoon matchup on Saturday, and came away victorious, 75-72.
- With the game in its closing seconds and the Scots up by two, the Knights had possession. With Wartburg threatening to tie the game or take the lead, guard Caleb Williams ’25 stole the ball, drew a foul and hit a free throw to put the Knights to bed.
- Williams finished with a game-high 24 points, and tallied seven rebounds and four assists to go along with it.
- On Wednesday, the Scots went to Menomonie, Wis. to duel University of Wisconsin-Stout and won, 103-92.
- The game was back-and-forth throughout, and with six minutes left, the Blue Devils tied it up. After a midranger from guard Eric Wentz ’26, the Scots took the lead and proceeded to put on a clutch masterclass, headlined by Wentz, Williams, guard Coby Gold ’25 and forward Ryan Brush ’26, who all helped to pack up the Blue Devils.
- Williams stole the show with 34 points and seven assists, but Wentz and Brush were indispensable, contributing 20 points and 16 points respectively, and each going 5/7 from three-point land.
Women’s basketball opens season 1-1
- The Scots traveled to Lake Forest, Ill. for a pair of games to open their season. In their first game on Friday, Nov. 10, they trounced Lake Forest College, 78-49.
- After taking a nine-point lead to end the first half, forward Katherine Norquist ’25 and guard Mary Daley ’27 led a 14-0 run to begin the second half, and the Scots never looked back.
- Norquist had the hot hand, going 7/7 from the field and finishing with 15 points. Forward Peyton Starks ’25 led the Scots with 22 points and nine rebounds.
- The next day, the Scots faced Calvin University for a much different result, losing 80-48.
- The Scots went down 10-0 to start the game, and struggled throughout. Starks got them within 10 points early in the third quarter, but she couldn’t close the gap.
- Starks ended with 24 points and seven rebounds. Guard Nicole Norton ’25 was the only other double-digit scorer for the Scots, with 11 points.
Football finishes with blowout win
- College of St. Scholastica visited Macalester on Saturday for Championship Week, and the Scots dispatched their Northwoods counterpart with ease, winning 40-20.
- Halfway through the first quarter, the Saints got the ball at their own 17-yard-line and threw an interception to defensive back Justin Potts ’25, who ran it in to open the scoring for the Scots.
- Running back Logan Pampel ’24 ran in a touchdown to end the quarter, then went on to play a role in three big fourth-down plays throughout the game. He converted two into touchdown receptions, and on the other, he conducted a fake punt play on 4th-and-15, passing to defensive back Will Brazgel ’24 for a 26-yard gain. Pampel received and rushed for a total of 131 yards and four touchdowns.
- The Scots held a 33-0 lead with just over thirty seconds to go in the third quarter when Saints’ running back Nick Schlender ran for 79 yards to give his team its first points. The Saints had a few more successful drives in the fourth quarter, but it didn’t matter.
- Scots quarterback Michael Nadeau ’24 ended his Macalester career throwing for 409 yards and four touchdowns.
- Receiver Nathan Wu ’24 caught the Scots’ final touchdown of the game and logged 86 receiving yards on the afternoon.
Men’s XC places in top half at North Region Meet
- The Scots ran on Saturday in Colfax, Wis. in the NCAA North Region Meet, placing 12th out of 34 teams, an improvement upon their 15th-place finish last year.
- Reece McKee ’25 led the Scots with his 24th-place finish, earning himself All-Region honors with a personal record of 24:58.0.
- More info here
Women’s Cross Country finishes season at North Region Meet
- The Scots drove over to Colfax, WIs. to run in the NCAA North Region Meet. There, they finished 21st of 31 teams to complete their season.
- Ivy Coldren ’27 recorded the Scots’ best finish, in 64th place, with a time of 23:33.1.
- More info here
Women’s Swim and Dive places second in quad meet
- In their first official home meet of the season, the Scots beat Augsburg University 185-16 and Hamline University 173-49, but came up short against St. Catherine’s University, losing 128.5-98.5.
- Skye Schmit ’26 placed first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:20.26 and Izzy Uhlhorn-Thornton ’26 placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.21, accounting for the Scots’ two wins in individual races.
- The Scots also won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a team of Jocelyn Radke ’24, Emma Henry ’26, Schmit, and Natalie Pollock ’25 clocking in at 3:41.93.
Men’s Swim and Dive crushes Hamline
- Back home at Riley Pool last Friday, the Scots took on Hamline University and glided to an easy win, 111-32.
- Charles Batsaikhan ’25 led the way for the Scots, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1:49.98 and the 100-yard butterfly in 55.84, as well as swimming for the winning 400-yard freestyle relay team along with Will St. John ’26, Will Haby ’27, and William Nicholson ’24 that came in with a time of 3:29.78.
- Diver Dylan Herlihy ’26 completed a solid effort, highlighted by a score of 310.0 off 11 dives on the one meter board.