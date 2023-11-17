This Week In Sports: 11/17/23

Men’s basketball notches first two wins of the season

The Scots went down to Waverly, Iowa to face off against Wartburg College in an afternoon matchup on Saturday, and came away victorious, 75-72.

With the game in its closing seconds and the Scots up by two, the Knights had possession. With Wartburg threatening to tie the game or take the lead, guard Caleb Williams ’25 stole the ball, drew a foul and hit a free throw to put the Knights to bed.

Williams finished with a game-high 24 points, and tallied seven rebounds and four assists to go along with it.

On Wednesday, the Scots went to Menomonie, Wis. to duel University of Wisconsin-Stout and won, 103-92.

The game was back-and-forth throughout, and with six minutes left, the Blue Devils tied it up. After a midranger from guard Eric Wentz ’26, the Scots took the lead and proceeded to put on a clutch masterclass, headlined by Wentz, Williams, guard Coby Gold ’25 and forward Ryan Brush ’26, who all helped to pack up the Blue Devils.