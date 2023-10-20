This Week In Sports: 10/24/23

Football falls big to conference rival

Currently, the Scots sit at the bottom of the Skyline Division (0-1) and the Conference (0-4) overall.

Logan Pampel ’24 ran in the Scots’ other TD and rushed for 64 of his own yards.

Michael Nadeau ’24 threw for 208 yards and connected with Michael Poker ’24 for one touchdown.

On Oct. 14, the Scots faced off against Gustavus Adolphus College for the first time since 2007, and lost 55-18.

Men’s cross country competes in two meets, finishes 4th and 19th

Also on Oct. 14, the rest of the Scots’ team placed 19th out of 27 in the UW-La Crosse/Jim Drews Invite in West Salem, Wis.

10 Scots runners competed in the Rowan University Inter-Region Border Battle in Glassboro, N.J. on Oct. 14 and earned 4th out of 31 teams.

Women’s cross country places 17th

Just two Scots competed at the UW-La Crosse/Tori Neubauer Invite in West Salem, Wis.

The Scots competed in the Rowan University Inter-Region Border Battle in Glassboro, N.J. on Oct. 14 and placed 17th out of 31 teams.

Women’s soccer drops one on the road, draws at home

The Scots faced off against second-ranked St. Catherine University on Oct. 14 and fell 3-1 in just their third MIAC loss of the season.

Adi Nhouyvanisvong ’27 scored the Scots’ lone goal of the afternoon, assisted by Ella Thomsen ’24.

At home against the Cardinals of Saint Mary’s University (Minn.), the Scots played a match with playoff implications under the lights.

The Cardinals dictated the pace in the first half, but the Scots had their fair share of chances in the second, including a gorgeous looping long range effort from Nhouyvanisvong that rattled the crossbar.