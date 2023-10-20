The Student News Site of Macalester College

This Week In Sports: 10/24/23

Daniel Graham, Contributing Writer
October 19, 2023
This Week In Sports: 10/24/23

Football falls big to conference rival

  • On Oct. 14, the Scots faced off against Gustavus Adolphus College for the first time since 2007, and lost 55-18.
  • Michael Nadeau ’24 threw for 208 yards and connected with Michael Poker ’24 for one touchdown.
  • Logan Pampel ’24 ran in the Scots’ other TD and rushed for 64 of his own yards.
  • Currently, the Scots sit at the bottom of the Skyline Division (0-1) and the Conference (0-4) overall.

 

Men’s cross country competes in two meets, finishes 4th and 19th

  • 10 Scots runners competed in the Rowan University Inter-Region Border Battle in Glassboro, N.J. on Oct. 14 and earned 4th out of 31 teams.
  • Reece McKee ’25 headlined the Scots’ morning, placing 5th overall.
  • Also on Oct. 14, the rest of the Scots’ team placed 19th out of 27 in the UW-La Crosse/Jim Drews Invite in West Salem, Wis.

 

Women’s cross country places 17th

  • The Scots competed in the Rowan University Inter-Region Border Battle in Glassboro, N.J. on Oct. 14 and placed 17th out of 31 teams.
  • Ivy Coldren ’27 led the Scots, placing 26th.
  • Just two Scots competed at the UW-La Crosse/Tori Neubauer Invite in West Salem, Wis.
  • Norah Juzenas ’27 placed 199th and Sophie McEwen ’27 placed 252nd.

 

Women’s soccer drops one on the road, draws at home

  • The Scots faced off against second-ranked St. Catherine University on Oct. 14 and fell 3-1 in just their third MIAC loss of the season.
  • Adi Nhouyvanisvong ’27 scored the Scots’ lone goal of the afternoon, assisted by Ella Thomsen ’24.
  • At home against the Cardinals of Saint Mary’s University (Minn.), the Scots played a match with playoff implications under the lights. 
  • The Cardinals dictated the pace in the first half, but the Scots had their fair share of chances in the second, including a gorgeous looping long range effort from Nhouyvanisvong that rattled the crossbar.
  • The game ended 0-0, handing the Scots their first tie of the season, which drops them to fifth in the MIAC, with a record of 5-3-1.

 

Men’s soccer wins in non-conference matchup

  • The Scots visited University of Wisconsin-Superior on Oct. 17 for their final non-conference matchup of the season and won 3-1.
  • Elijah Edelman ’27 scored the first goal for the Scots in the 24th minute, and Nathan Corbett ’25 added another before halftime.
  • Branko Sciortino ’24 scored the Scots’ final goal of the game in the 87th minute, just after UW-Superior scored their lone goal. 

 

Volleyball drops two at home

  • On Oct. 13, the Scots fell in a back-and-forth five-set slog against Carleton College, dropping to 1-5 in conference, likely squashing their hopes of ending their 23-year long MIAC playoffs drought, as they stick at tenth in the MIAC.
  • Adisa Preston ’25 tallied 20 kills and 4 aces, and Torrance Williams ‘25 had 21 digs.
  • On Oct. 17, the Scots fell in four sets to non-conference opponent University of Wisconsin-Stout, marking their fifth straight loss.
  • Hannah Morrow ’27 had 38 assists, and Sarah Bohrer ’26 led the team in digs with 17.
