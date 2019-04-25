Oatmeal recipes à la Macalester Outing Club

Instructions for all oatmeal recipes:

On a Whisperlite camping stove, set a pot of filtered water to boil. For each serving of oatmeal you’ll want 175 mL of water (for reference, one Nalgene will serve about six to eight people). If you also want enough water for coffee add another half a Nalgene for that sweet instant coffee mix. During this time, scoop out 1⁄3 cup of oatmeal mix per serving. Once the water boils, carefully pour out a cup of water into the dry oatmeal mix in your bowls. Stir with spoon until all elements are incorporated with the boiled water. You can change the amount of water to change the consistency for your oatmeal. Let that rest for two minutes so the oats soak up water. Consume. Make another bowl if you’re still hungry.

Berries and Cream

1/2 cup instant oatmeal

1 pinch of salt

1 tablespoon dried blueberries (a small handful)

1 tablespoon dried cranberries (a small handful)

Dried milk of your choice, add to preference

After cooking, add honey to preference — anywhere from a whisper to a dollop per serving works

Group of eight (hungry) people conversion: pre-mix this in a Ziploc bag evenly before hiking:

6 cups of oatmeal

1 teaspoon of salt (several generous shakes for 5 seconds)

2 handfuls of blueberries

2 handfuls of cranberries

Dried milk

Honey

Cinnamon Apple

1/2 cup instant oatmeal – 1 pinch of salt – 1 pinch of cinnamon (a little goes a long way) – 1 tablespoon brown sugar (add this to preference) – 1 1/2 tablespoons dried apples (a handful) – Optional: dried milk of your choice, add to preference for a thicker oatmeal

Group of eight (hungry) people conversion: pre-mix this in a Ziploc bag evenly before hiking:

6 cups of oatmeal

1 teaspoon of salt (several generous shakes for 5 seconds)

1 teaspoon of cinnamon (seriously, this stuff is powerful)

2 handfuls of brown sugar

2 BIG handfuls of apples

Optional: dried milk

Trail-style mocha

1/2 cup instant oatmeal

1 pinch of salt

1 tablespoon instant coffee (more if you’re crazy)

1 tablespoon chocolate chips

1 tablespoon brown sugar (add this to preference)

Dried milk of your choice. Add to preference for a thicker oatmeal and to make it more like a creamy latte!

Group of eight (hungry) people conversion: pre-mix this in a Ziploc bag evenly before hiking:

6 cups of oatmeal

1 teaspoon of salt (several generous shakes for 5 seconds)

1 cup of instant coffee

1 cup of chocolate chips

2 handfuls of brown sugar

Optional: dried milk (yes, like half a cup)

Dessert peanut butter cup

1/2 cup instant oatmeal

1 pinch of salt

1 1/2 tablespoons chocolate chips

Dried milk of your choice, add to preference for a thicker oatmeal

Add after cooking: a scoop (1 tablespoon) of peanut butter to your bowl

Group of eight (hungry) people conversion: pre-mix this in a Ziploc bag evenly before hiking: