Oatmeal recipes à la Macalester Outing Club

Instructions for all oatmeal recipes:
-
On a Whisperlite camping stove, set a pot of filtered water to boil.
-
For each serving of oatmeal you’ll want 175 mL of water (for reference, one Nalgene will serve about six to eight people).
-
If you also want enough water for coffee add another half a Nalgene for that sweet instant coffee mix.
-
During this time, scoop out 1⁄3 cup of oatmeal mix per serving.
-
Once the water boils, carefully pour out a cup of water into the dry oatmeal mix in your bowls.
-
Stir with spoon until all elements are incorporated with the boiled water. You can change the amount of water to change the consistency for your oatmeal.
-
Let that rest for two minutes so the oats soak up water.
-
Consume. Make another bowl if you’re still hungry.
Berries and Cream
- 1/2 cup instant oatmeal
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon dried blueberries (a small handful)
- 1 tablespoon dried cranberries (a small handful)
- Dried milk of your choice, add to preference
- After cooking, add honey to preference — anywhere from a whisper to a dollop per serving works
Group of eight (hungry) people conversion: pre-mix this in a Ziploc bag evenly before hiking:
- 6 cups of oatmeal
- 1 teaspoon of salt (several generous shakes for 5 seconds)
- 2 handfuls of blueberries
- 2 handfuls of cranberries
- Dried milk
- Honey
Cinnamon Apple
1/2 cup instant oatmeal – 1 pinch of salt – 1 pinch of cinnamon (a little goes a long way) – 1 tablespoon brown sugar (add this to preference) – 1 1/2 tablespoons dried apples (a handful) – Optional: dried milk of your choice, add to preference for a thicker oatmeal
Group of eight (hungry) people conversion: pre-mix this in a Ziploc bag evenly before hiking:
- 6 cups of oatmeal
- 1 teaspoon of salt (several generous shakes for 5 seconds)
- 1 teaspoon of cinnamon (seriously, this stuff is powerful)
- 2 handfuls of brown sugar
- 2 BIG handfuls of apples
- Optional: dried milk
Trail-style mocha
- 1/2 cup instant oatmeal
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon instant coffee (more if you’re crazy)
- 1 tablespoon chocolate chips
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar (add this to preference)
- Dried milk of your choice. Add to preference for a thicker oatmeal and to make it more like a creamy latte!
Group of eight (hungry) people conversion: pre-mix this in a Ziploc bag evenly before hiking:
- 6 cups of oatmeal
- 1 teaspoon of salt (several generous shakes for 5 seconds)
- 1 cup of instant coffee
- 1 cup of chocolate chips
- 2 handfuls of brown sugar
- Optional: dried milk (yes, like half a cup)
Dessert peanut butter cup
- 1/2 cup instant oatmeal
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1 1/2 tablespoons chocolate chips
- Dried milk of your choice, add to preference for a thicker oatmeal
- Add after cooking: a scoop (1 tablespoon) of peanut butter to your bowl
Group of eight (hungry) people conversion: pre-mix this in a Ziploc bag evenly before hiking:
- 6 cups of oatmeal
- 1 teaspoon of salt (several generous shakes for 5 seconds)
- 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips or add more to preference
- Optional: dried milk
- Add after cooking: just pull out the whole peanut butter jar and get ready to decimate it
Leave a Reply