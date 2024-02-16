This Week In Sports: 2/16/24

Women’s basketball falls short in postseason push

The Scots now sit firmly on the outside looking in at the MIAC playoffs, unable to make the tournament based on their record for the fourteenth straight time. The Pipers, for their part, have all but solidified their position as the final team to make the playoff cut this year.

For her efforts in her last three games, the MIAC gave Starks the Defensive Player of the Week award. Starks totaled a monster five steals and eight blocked shots in that period. She has wreaked havoc on opposing teams on both sides of the ball for Macalester to finish the season.

Starks led the Scots, scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, along with three blocks and two steals. Norquist did her part, too, tallying 14 points, six rebounds and five assists on the afternoon.

The final frame did not treat the Scots well, however, as the Pipers led the rest of the way, with their offense clicking down the stretch.

Not to be easily deterred, the Scots clawed back, winning the second and third quarters, and even taking the lead for a couple minutes after a pair of scores from Katherine Norquist ’25.

The Scots held the Pipers even to start the game behind hot shooting from Peyton Starks ’25 and Sydnee Smith ’27, who each had a three pointer in the first quarter, but the Pipers ended the period on a 7-0 run.

The Scots paid a visit to neighboring Hamline University on Saturday afternoon for a late-season matchup against their cross-Snelling rivals. Despite fighting hard, the Scots departed Hutton Arena disappointed, falling to the Pipers 46-55.

Men’s basketball takes late-season MIAC tumble

The men’s basketball Scots drove down Snelling Ave. on Saturday to battle Hamline University, a powerful MIAC foe. The Scots put forth a valiant effort, but left the parquet floor empty-handed, falling short to the Pipers in a 73-75 loss.

The Scots started out red-hot as Coby Gold ’25 hit back-to-back three pointers, followed by a mid-range jumper, to give his team its first eight points. The Scots’ hot shooting continued for the rest of the half, and they held an eight point lead at intermission.

From there, the game played out as so many games have for Macalester this season. Their offense stalled to start the second half, while the Pipers found their rhythm.

Facing an 11-point deficit with six minutes to go, the Scots rattled off a 16-6 run to make it a one-point game with a minute and a half to go. Then, Hamline hit a free throw, and Macalester never scored again.

Gold scored 21 points and grabbed six boards, while Caleb Williams ’25 scored 20 of his own and grabbed eight boards.

In Northfield on Wednesday, the Scots told a similar story in a 76-74 loss.

Though they trailed by a point at halftime, the Scots managed to keep it a single-digit game until about six minutes remained in the game, when Gold hit a three-pointer to take the lead.

The Scots held a small lead for a few minutes, but the Golden Knights managed to even it out and hold the slight edge as the Scots unraveled.

Williams led the Scots with 25 points, but couldn’t stay hot for the final minutes of play as the Scots struggled.