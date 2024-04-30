The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Student News Site of Macalester College

Latest Stories

[Comic] POV: Squirrel

April 29, 2024

This Week In Sports: 4/26/24

April 25, 2024

Mac Poetry slams the competition

April 25, 2024

Let’s Use the System to Change It

April 25, 2024

Saying goodbye to The Mac Weekly class of 2024

April 25, 2024

The eleventh annual critical theory symposium; a critical success

April 25, 2024

Housing selection isn’t perfect, but it works

April 25, 2024

Ultimate frisbee: Pursesnatchers earn bid to Nationals

April 25, 2024

“Poor Things:” A controversial portrayal of sex and autonomy

A stretch of Grand Ave. near Macalester’s campus. Photo by Rory Donaghy ’24.

Grand Ave. prepares for reconstruction

Graphic by Scarlet Dunning ’26.

Why 10 Mac profs delayed compliance with new background check policy

Mac for Palestine banner outside Markim Hall on March 5. Photo by Mandy Week ’25.

SRC to hear Mac for Palestine’s divestment proposal

Anna Sene ’24. Photo courtesy of Sene.

Anna Sene ’24 selected as senior commencement speaker

    [Comic] POV: Squirrel

    Gabby Simpson, Staff Writer
    April 29, 2024
