MCSG Overseer: LB hears updated org budget requests; 2017-2018 school year elections discussed

In its first meeting following spring break, MCSG heard school org budget presentations. The Financial Affairs Committee recently began deciding how much money each organization will have to spend during the 2017-2018 school year, and will continue the process over the next couple weeks. Most org budgets are limited to a couple thousand dollars or under. Organizations requesting over $4000 must present their financial plans and needs to the entire legislative body (LB). On Tuesday, a total of 12 orgs presented. Requests ranged from capital needs, such as new backpacks and cooking stoves for the Outing Club, to registration fees for various events and competitions in which orgs participate annually. Total requests were as follows, and will be voted on in the coming weeks:

• Mac Christian Fellowship- $4,658

• Mac Slams- $12,900

• Sitting@Mac- $4,480

• Black History Month- $8,000

• Rising Minds at Mac- $5,886

• Mactivists: Mac Activists for Reproductive Justice- $6,920

• Outing Club- $20,620

• Mac First Aid- $7,692

• Adelante- $4,067

• MCSG- $12,782

• Chinese Culture Club- $3,500

The LB also discussed upcoming elections for MCSG members. Elections for the fall semester of the 2017-2018 school year will take place on April 17 and 18. Meanwhile, current MCSG members will continue to brainstorm ways to encourage their peers and fellow students in the junior class and below to run for positions.

President Merrit Stüven ’17 highlighted the importance of this, saying, “I think it’s important that a lot of the people who were talking about MCSG and how there aren’t very many people running for MCSG get the chance to recognize that elections are happening, and get the chance to sign up.”