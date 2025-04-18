This Week In Sports: 4-18-25

Baseball fights for win

Thursday, April 10 brought two slow losses for baseball in a doubleheader against Augsburg University at Parade Stadium. The first was 5-1, with the lone Macalester run a single in the first inning by Isaiah Ramirez ’27 that brought Stephen Paulsen ’26 home. The second game was tighter at 6-3, and remained scoreless until the two teams exploded for a combined seven runs in the sixth inning.

On Saturday, April 12 the team continued to search for a win, heading to Bethel for a doubleheader that would fall short. The first game was a 14-2 loss in which Bethel compiled nine runs in the fifth inning.

Tuesday brought the Scots what they’d been swinging for: a 7-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader against Carleton College. Tristan Jones ’26 put the first point on the board in the third with a sacrifice fly that brought Aram Dombalagian ’28 home. Holden Peacock ’27 led the Scots with two runs. Josh Planko’s ’26 three RBIs also stood out to secure the Scots’ win.