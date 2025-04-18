This Week In Sports: 4-18-25

Baseball fights for win
- Thursday, April 10 brought two slow losses for baseball in a doubleheader against Augsburg University at Parade Stadium. The first was 5-1, with the lone Macalester run a single in the first inning by Isaiah Ramirez ’27 that brought Stephen Paulsen ’26 home. The second game was tighter at 6-3, and remained scoreless until the two teams exploded for a combined seven runs in the sixth inning.
- On Saturday, April 12 the team continued to search for a win, heading to Bethel for a doubleheader that would fall short. The first game was a 14-2 loss in which Bethel compiled nine runs in the fifth inning.
- Tuesday brought the Scots what they’d been swinging for: a 7-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader against Carleton College. Tristan Jones ’26 put the first point on the board in the third with a sacrifice fly that brought Aram Dombalagian ’28 home. Holden Peacock ’27 led the Scots with two runs. Josh Planko’s ’26 three RBIs also stood out to secure the Scots’ win.
- Game two was a tight 14-13 loss that came down to the wire, as the Scots’ final three runs in the bottom of the ninth were just shy of a win in the 27 point game. Niko Alexander ’26 had four RBIs and two runs in the loss.
Softball
- Softball split a doubleheader against Concordia College, in which the Scots traded shutouts with the Cobbers. The first was a 4-0 loss, and the second a strong 8-0 win. Two of those eight points were scored in the first inning, and six in the second, leaving the rest of the box score vacant. Tess Bojorquez ’27 pitched the shutout, striking out ten and allowing no walks.
- Mac continued their reign on Saturday with two wins against Carleton. The first was a 5-3 win, and the second a 4-0 shutout. Ally Wolf ’28 had a strong day, with a run in the first game and an RBI in the second as well as her first career home run. Bojorquez pitched the full shutout, her third this year.
- The week rounded out with a two-win doubleheader against Gustavus Augustus College, the first match a 4-0 shutout and the second 9-3.
Women’s track and field gets four national placements
- Ariella Rogahn-Press ’28 highlighted women’s track and field’s performance at the Bethel University Invitational with two nationally ranked times. Her personal best 25 second 200m time placed her 31st in the country, and her 12.37 performance in the 100m is the 60th best nationwide.
- The Scots also frolicked in the field. Jessica Lin’s ’27 sixth-place hammer throw of 48.22m surpassed her own school record and placed her at 45th in overall D-III. Harmony-Keli Tomety ’27 joined her in the national placements at 89th for her 5.23m long jump.
Men’s track and field earns gold, national rankings
- John Ihrke ’28 brought home a win for these Scots with first-place in the 800m at the Bethel Invitational on Saturday, April 12. The finish ranks him 63rd nationally and sixth in program history. Kalid Ali ’25 followed him at third for an 83rd national placement.
- Arlo Heitler’s ’25 time of 47.63 in the 400m is the 12th-best in DIII, and his 4x400m relay with Ali, Ihrke and Henry Schonebaum ’26 landed 28th nationally.
- Next, the team heads to the Goober State for the Georgia Tech Invitational.
Water polo wins championship third
- Water polo placed third in the CWPA D-III championships this weekend. They’ve been sharks all season, with a 7-1 conference record.
- The tournament brought them two wins, one 15-3 against Grove City College and one 9-8 in overtime against the top-seeded Austin College. A 6-9 loss to Washington and Jefferson College stopped them from sailing to the national championship.
- It was Jess Palmer-Sammons ’26 fourth goal of the game in the second overtime that earned them the win. Elizabeth Matlin’s ’25 three goals also revved up the team, along with shots by Hannah Fasi ’27 and Alana Nadolski ’26.
Men’s golf blown away by Gusties
- Men’s golf competed against Gustavus Augustus College this weekend, losing the dual 604-634. Harry Cheng ’26 landed third individually with a total score of 151, the strongest performance for the Scots. The three next best, Liam Sarmiento ’28, Ben d’Entremont ’26 and Aaron Cheng ’28, landed in quick succession at ninth, tenth and eleventh, respectively.
- They’ll get a chance for redemption when they face Gustavus again next week at the Bobby Krig Invitational, their penultimate bout of the season.
Women’s golf: Gold at Emerald Greens
- Women’s golf came first of twelve teams at the Gustie Spring Invite, held at the Emerald Greens Golf Course in Hastings, Minn. They finished Saturday’s play at fourth, and clawed their way to the top with a stand-out performance by Bailey Lengfelder ’26. Her 70 point second round score ties her for the school’s 18-hole record and earned her second place overall in the tournament.
- More gems on the team were Ava Austria ’28 and Scarlett Liu ’26, who tied for ninth with matched scores in both rounds.
- The team has two more chances to polish off a season far above par. Last week they set a new school record, and this performance was only one point behind.
Men’s tennis loses in varying fashions
- Men’s tennis fell to Carleton College in a 9-0 blank Saturday, April 12. The dual duos of Liam Lynch ’25 and Alec Sargent ’25 and of Kangyu Li ’27 and Beckett Annes ’28 both reached overtime in their doubles matches, but neither were able to get points on the board.
- They improved the following day but still couldn’t manage a win, losing 5-4 to the College of St. Scholastica.
Women’s tennis struggles through weekend
- Women’s tennis took two hard losses this weekend, one 9-0 to 24th ranked Carleton and one 8-1 to Scholastica.
- Haugen got the only win of the weekend in singles against Scholastica, and Haugen and Trevathan’s loss was close, 8-7.