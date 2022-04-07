This Week in Sports: 4/18/2022

Softball drops doubleheader to Bethel

Macalester is now 6-12 on the season and 0-2 in the MIAC. The team returns to action with a conference matchup against Hamline University this Saturday.

Mackenzie Clarke ’22 had the Scots’ lone RBI for the second game. Pistorius was able to strike out three players in five innings pitched.

Nicholson and Lauren Smith ’24 each had a run, while Morrical and Futchko had three hits between them.

In their second game, the Scots had more offensive success, with two runs posted at the bottom of the third inning, before Bethel went on a 13-run hot streak.

Kaitlyn Pistorius ’25 and Elsa Church ’24 each saw three innings on the mound.

Renee Nicholson ’25, Sophie Futchko ’25 and Mandy Morrical ’24 all posted hits in the first game, but Macalester was unable to convert any for a run.

The Scots lost two in a row to Bethel University this past Saturday, 9-0 and 18-2, respectively.

Baseball falls to 0-2 in conference play

Macalester lost both games in a doubleheader against Bethel University on Monday and Tuesday, 5-3 and 12-1, respectively.

In the first game, the Scots kept it close, with both teams holding each other scoreless for three innings. After a strong three-run start to the fourth from Bethel, Macalester answered with three of their own to keep things tied up. Bethel posted two more to start the fifth, and the Scots could not catch up.

Joe Margolis ’23 led Macalester at the plate with three hits, while Matt Mukai ’24 also posted two hits, an RBI and a run. Kenny Rodriguez ’23 put up an RBI and run of his own on one hit.

Charlie Burton ’24 hit a solo home run late in the ninth to post Macalester’s only run. Mukai posted another hit in the series, along with Leonardo Bucello ’22, Bowman Wingard ’25 and Hayes Waddell ’25.

Peter Aspholm ’23 also put up an impressive three strikeouts in only one inning pitched during the game.