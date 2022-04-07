This Week in Sports: 4/18/2022
April 7, 2022
Softball drops doubleheader to Bethel
- The Scots lost two in a row to Bethel University this past Saturday, 9-0 and 18-2, respectively.
- Renee Nicholson ’25, Sophie Futchko ’25 and Mandy Morrical ’24 all posted hits in the first game, but Macalester was unable to convert any for a run.
- Kaitlyn Pistorius ’25 and Elsa Church ’24 each saw three innings on the mound.
- In their second game, the Scots had more offensive success, with two runs posted at the bottom of the third inning, before Bethel went on a 13-run hot streak.
- Nicholson and Lauren Smith ’24 each had a run, while Morrical and Futchko had three hits between them.
- Mackenzie Clarke ’22 had the Scots’ lone RBI for the second game. Pistorius was able to strike out three players in five innings pitched.
- Macalester is now 6-12 on the season and 0-2 in the MIAC. The team returns to action with a conference matchup against Hamline University this Saturday.
Baseball falls to 0-2 in conference play
- Macalester lost both games in a doubleheader against Bethel University on Monday and Tuesday, 5-3 and 12-1, respectively.
- In the first game, the Scots kept it close, with both teams holding each other scoreless for three innings. After a strong three-run start to the fourth from Bethel, Macalester answered with three of their own to keep things tied up. Bethel posted two more to start the fifth, and the Scots could not catch up.
- Joe Margolis ’23 led Macalester at the plate with three hits, while Matt Mukai ’24 also posted two hits, an RBI and a run. Kenny Rodriguez ’23 put up an RBI and run of his own on one hit.
- Charlie Burton ’24 hit a solo home run late in the ninth to post Macalester’s only run. Mukai posted another hit in the series, along with Leonardo Bucello ’22, Bowman Wingard ’25 and Hayes Waddell ’25.
- Peter Aspholm ’23 also put up an impressive three strikeouts in only one inning pitched during the game.
- The Scots’ game on Wednesday, April 6 against North Central University was postponed. Baseball will return to the field against St. Olaf College on Friday, April 8.
Women’s track and field attends Hamline Invitational
- The Scots participated in the Hamline Invitational on April 2. No team scores were kept.
- Journey Amundson ’23 finished fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 10.65 meters. Sarah Beth Hobby ’24 placed fifth in the javelin, with a new personal best throw of 32.4 meters.
- Maria Blaesing ’24 had the team’s best finish on the track with a sixth-place spot in the 1500 meter run. Her time of 4:44.47 is less than five tenths of a second off of her personal record, set last year at the MIAC Outdoor Championships.
- The Scots return to action at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Falcon Invite on April 9.
Men’s track and field participates in Hamline Invitational, begins outdoor season
- Macalester travels to Hamline Invitational on April 2 to kick off outdoor season. No team scores were recorded.
- The Scots had five athletes finish top 10 in field events, highlighted by Caleb Williams ’24 finishing fourth in long jump with a leap of 6.63 meters. Riley Hodin ’25 took sixth in the triple jump and Mason Bosley ’23 recorded a personal-best in javelin throw with a toss of 43.10 meters. Jeff Wang ’25 was a top runner for the Scots, recording the only top 10 finish in running events. Wang placed seventh in the 400 meter dash with a time of 51.25.
- The Scots return to action on April 9, at the UW-River Falls Falcon Invite.
Women’s tennis falls to College of Saint Benedict
- On April 2, Macalester fell to the College of Saint Benedict, 9-0. The Scots are now 4-8 and 1-4 in the MIAC.
- Amanye Reynolds ’24 and Meg Ulrich ’24 kept it close at #1 doubles before losing, 8-7.
- Amalin Sorajja ’23 and Avery Munster ’23 played #2 doubles before falling, 8-6.
- Reynolds was also a standout performer in singles, forcing a tiebreaker in the first set before losing. Reynolds lost #2 singles 7-6 (7-4), 6-1. Ulrich also put up a fight at #3 singles but eventually lost 6-4, 6-4.
Upcoming
Friday, April 8:
Baseball @ St. Olaf College (Northfield, Minn.) (2:30 p.m.)
Baseball @ St. Olaf College (Northfield, Minn.) (5:00 p.m.)
Saturday, April 9:
Men’s golf @ Bethel Spring Invitational (Hastings, Minn.) (TBA)
Women’s track and field @ UW-River Falls Falcon Invite (River Falls, Wis.) (10:00 a.m.)
Men’s track and field @ UW-River Falls Falcon Invite (River Falls, Wis.) (10:00 a.m.)
Women’s tennis @ Gustavus Adolphus College (St. Peter, Minn.) (10:00 a.m.)
Men’s tennis @ Gustavus Adolphus College (St. Peter, Minn.) (1:00 p.m.)
Softball @ Hamline University (St. Paul, Minn.) (1:00 p.m.)
Baseball vs Gustavus Adolphus College (1:00 p.m.)
Water polo vs Austin College (Kenosha, Wis.) (3:00 p.m.)
Softball @ Hamline University (St. Paul, Minn.) (3:00 p.m.)
Baseball vs Gustavus Adolphus College (3:30 p.m.)
Water polo vs Augustana College (Ill.) (Kenosha, Wis.) (7:00 p.m.)
Sunday, April 10:
Men’s golf @ Bethel Spring Invitational (Hastings, Minn.) (TBA)
Water polo @ Carthage College (Kenosha, Wis.) (9:30 a.m.)
Tuesday, April 12:
Baseball vs University of Northwestern (Minn.) (3:30 p.m.)
Men’s tennis vs Bethel University (5:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, April 12:
Baseball @ Carleton College (Northfield, Minn.) (2:30 p.m.)
Women’s track and field @ Tomcat Twilight (St. Paul, Minn.) (4:00 p.m.)
Men’s track and field @ Tomcat Twilight (St. Paul, Minn.) (4:00 p.m.)
Softball vs Gustavus Adolphus College (4:30 p.m.)
Baseball @ Carleton College (Northfield, Minn.) (5:00 p.m.)
Women’s tennis vs Bethel University (5:30 p.m.)
Softball vs Gustavus Adolphus College (6:30 p.m.)
Numbers
.553 – Matt Mukai’s ’24 on-base percentage, third best in the MIAC