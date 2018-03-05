Home
News
Sports
Features
Opinion
Arts
Food & Drink
Media
About
Monday 5 March 2018
Home
News
No image
Timothy Dunn discusses new Title IX position
No image
Dean’s List passed, Mac First Aid recieves $24k
No image
Obama EPA administrator to visit Mac
Sports
TWIS: 3/2
No image
There’s no such thing as a good walk spoiled
Whittle walks away after 3-22 season
Features
Faces: The Marxist
Founder Ted Mitau shaped the political dialogue on campus
A look at Mac founder Mary Gwen Owen’s eccentric personality
Opinion
No image
Changing the Way We Discuss Sexuality
Chocolate and the Conscious Consumer
No image
Your Name Next to Mine: Confronting a Zionist Feminism
Arts
No image
24 Frames Per Second: A preview of the 90th Academy Awards
New visual language of Laure Prouvost fascinates Walker audience
No image
Ball Park Music puts you in a “Good Mood”
Food & Drink
Louisiana Cafe: A classic American diner for a Sunday brunch
Black Coffee and Waffle Bar: Sweet and savory waffles all day
No image
Beat Bobby Flay: Review of Tofu Yum Yum Bowl
Media
Arts & Leisure: 11/3
A “Superior” Fall Break
Mac at the March for Science
About
Home
»
TWIS: 3/2
This Week in Mac Sports
TWIS: 3/2
Macalester
scots
sports
twis
There’s no such thing as a good walk spoiled
24 Frames Per Second: A preview of the 90th Academy Awards
You may also like
Obama EPA administrator to visit Mac
Founder Ted Mitau shaped the political dialogue on campus
A look at Mac founder Mary Gwen Owen’s eccentric personality
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Notify of new replies to this comment - (on)
Notify of new replies to this comment - (off)
Notify of new replies to this comment - (on)
Notify of new replies to this comment - (off)
Subscribe
Notify of
new follow-up comments
new replies to my comments
Searching
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!