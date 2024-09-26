Alliance Française presents seventh annual fashion show

On Sunday, Sept. 22, Minnesota’s Alliance Française (AFMSP) hosted its seventh annual Fashion Show Fundraiser. Featuring 12 Minnesota-based brands on the runway, the event also included pop-up boutiques both outside the room and along the back wall of the audience. Taking place at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis for the first time, the show took full advantage of everything the space had to offer with a ballroom-style setup of rows of chairs for audience members. Light streamed through the high-set windows, highlighting the faces of models as they displayed over 30 looks on the gray, industrial runway that sliced the room in half. With styles ranging from monochrome streetwear to hand-beaded earrings and designs on denim, the show brought the creativity of the Twin Cities fashion scene together with the passion the Alliance Française has for la mode (“fashion” in French). The show attracted a crowd of over 100 and drew many audience members to directly purchase runway looks the moment the models left the stage.

Several aspects of Sunday’s event set it apart from previous years. This year marks the first time the Alliance Française has established a themed fashion show, cementing the importance of collaboration with their host space, the American Swedish Institute, for whom sustainability is a pillar. Each look shown on the runway was dedicated to the theme “à la mode durable,” meaning, “to a sustainable world,” emphasizing a commitment to uplifting the world of sustainable fashion.

“It was actually really easy to find designers who are being part of this movement of trying to eliminate wasteful fashion production,” Rachel Joyeux, Developmental Director and a lead organizer behind the show, explained. “And so it also gave us the opportunity to bring in vintage stores and secondhand stores who are doing a lot, people who are upcycling materials, utilizing smaller production…it actually speaks to the local production community to work with this theme and to use our platform to boost what they’re doing.”

Each brand’s showcase combined unique style, attention to detail, and warm touches to welcome the Fall/ Winter fashion season. Opening remarks by leadership on AFMSP and ASI boards described the style of the season and what to look for, including kitten heels and flats, brown and jewel tones and animal print coats and shawls. Several looks featured autumnal colors and tones, while nearly all models were dressed in long sleeves and pants, with anything from statement black coats to cozy patterned sweaters to cover up as the leaves change color.

“I am always partial to a good chunky sweater,” audience member Sara* replied when asked if she had a favorite look from the runway. Monika*, another guest, agreed and explained her reasoning for her favorite outfit: “It felt appropriate for all ages, versatile and would go with everything.”

Many brands included layers and patterns in their looks, experimenting with different textures and styles. Way the Label, whose style prioritizes simplicity and comfort, opened their showcase featuring an open, relaxed vest worn over a t-shirt dress, both in burnt orange tones that stood out as fall staples. The brand’s looks included an attention to detail through collars, buttons, and tasteful pattern mixing, mostly featuring variations of stripes and plaid. The brand repurposes 100% of their scraps to create clothing and accessories.

Combining design and sustainability comes naturally for several of these brands, and as the show continued, the audience was struck by the style diversity represented on the runway. Loon Co. focused on a crossover between street style, sportswear and sleek, all black wintry styles, which emphasized sustainability through fabric choices as explored in detail on their website. The brand Nashi Pai, on the other hand, used the creative process of beading on denim to create new pieces out of upcycled clothing.

“We’ve popped up as a vendor in the show but we’ve never been in the show,” staff member Jenny* from Nashi Pai explained. “All of our denim is thrifted in Nairobi and our lead designer in Nairobi. She thrifts the denim, washes it, and then feeds it and gives it a second life.”

Nashi Pai is one example of the multiple clothing lines upcycling fabrics with innovative designs. Many looks incorporated pops of color that became signifiers for the tone of the brand and the season. Throughout the show, wide legged pants, canvas style tops and bold color additions streamlined the diverse group of designs, culminating in a bridal line that closed the show with three distinct looks for different wedding seasons.

After resounding applause, guests discussed their thoughts on the show over brunch, followed by a silent auction, the opportunity to purchase runway looks and the opening of the many pop-up boutique tables around the central runway. The successful turnout, engagement from the community and uplifting efforts of the Alliance towards the Twin Cities designers have all cemented the Alliance’s commitment to expanding their community. When asked about future plans for shows to come, Joyeux highlighted outreach into the broader Twin Cities community as a vital aspect of the Alliance’s growth:

“We know how to reach our own membership, but getting beyond our community to the broader Twin Cities, you know… I think there’s a lot of people who’d want to come to this. The Alliance Française becomes a hub that helps to boost other people in the community, and other businesses and other nonprofits as well.” Looking ahead, the Alliance’s choice to host in a new location, focusing on an intentional theme and including both boutiques on sight and buyable runway looks are all indicative of their move towards a bigger Fashion Show Fundraiser than they have had before, and their future plans of expansion. As Macalester continues to work closely with the Alliance Française through event attendance and field trips, the French department will likely be a piece of this expansion. More information about upcoming immersion events at the Alliance can be found at their website.

*When asked for comment, no last names were given by interviewees.

• [email protected]