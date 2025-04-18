Water polo’s semifinal finish leaves hope, ambition

The Macalester women’s water polo team capped off yet another strong campaign this spring, posting a winning record while surging through conference play — only to fall in the semifinals for the fourth consecutive year. The guidance of Head Coach Scott Reed coupled veteran leadership with the team’s youthful energy, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to exorcise their Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) semifinal demons.

From the opening sprint on Valentine’s Day, Macalester looked poised to challenge for the CWPA crown. Kendall Coney ’25 provided steady two‑way play all season, punctuating her performances with timely steals and transition goals. In goal, Jayden Kratt ’26 was a brick wall between the pipes; her reflex saves in tight games fueled comeback efforts and kept the Scots in contention through long stretches of scoreless play. The team embraced a one-word motto: “united.”

The Scots embraced their outsider mentality as the only Minnesota-based team ranked by the CWPA, saying that regardless of where they play, they can do amazing things together. They added that the mandatory travel for games adds an element of team chemistry that many other teams don’t have.

“We’re putting everything out there, everything into it, taking the opportunity,” Hannah Fasi ’27 said. “They don’t know that feeling,”

As the regular season wound down, Macalester secured several signature victories, including a thriller over Augustana College (IL) 7-5, long a thorn in the Scots’ side. The team attributed the win to starting with high energy. They see some of their spring break losses as due to a lack of energy out of the gate.

A second convincing win against Connecticut College, 11-8 solidified the team’s unity. Those triumphs set the stage for the CWPA tournament, where the Scots entered as a top seed and looked to break through the semifinal ceiling that has haunted them in recent years.

After a dominant opening round win over Grove City College with a score of 15-3, the Scots were in a familiar position: headed to the semifinals, this time against Washington and Jefferson College (W&J), whom they had beaten earlier in the season by three goals.

In the semifinal matchup, Macalester jumped out to an early lead, with senior center Olivia Dimka ’25 asserting dominance on both ends of the pool. Her ability to draw exclusions and convert power‑play opportunities was critical in the opening quarter. However, the opposition rallied in the second half, capitalizing on turnovers and closing the gap with a flurry of back‑door goals. The Scots’ veteran defenders, including Sian Lewandowski ’25, fought valiantly to hold the line, but ultimately the comeback fell just short.

A late surge by utility player Jess Palmer‑Sammons ’26 highlighted the team’s depth; she knocked down consecutive four‑meter shots to pull Macalester within a goal in the final period. Yet time ran out before the tying strike could materialize, as W&J came out victorious 9-6. The final buzzer signaled a heartbreaking defeat — a bitter pill to swallow for a squad that has now ended its season in the semifinals for the fourth straight spring.

Despite the disappointment, Coach Reed praised his roster’s growth and resilience over the year. Seniors like Brooke Geel ’25 — whose work in the center‑forward position provided crucial momentum — and Kendall Strauss ’25 displayed leadership in and out of the pool. The players value the seniors’ leadership. During the more challenging practices and games, their leadership holds the team together and drives them forward.

Looking back on the campaign, several statistical milestones stood out: Matlin finished among the conference’s top scorers, Kratt ranked in the top tier for saves per game, and the team posted its best defensive efficiency since 2021. Underclassmen such as Anna Gaisser ’28 and Mak Kratz ’28 gained invaluable experience in high‑pressure situations.

Off the deck, the team’s academic achievements were equally impressive. Multiple players earned spots on the All‑MIAC Academic Team, including Alana Nadolski ’26 and Kendall Coney ’25.

While the semifinal loss certainly stings, the returning core is poised for another run next season. Even with Coney, Matlin, Lewandowski, Geel and Dimka graduating, the Scots will bring back a nucleus of proven performers. Falling one game short four years in a row should serve as motivation for the rising class of underclassmen determined to clear this final hurdle.

Recruiting is already underway to bolster the roster, with Reed eyeing top local talent to complement the skill sets of his returning veterans. If off‑season conditioning and in-pool development continue at their current pace, Macalester’s national breakthrough may be closer than ever — even if the familiar semifinal roadblock looms.

The 2025 season will be remembered for its thrilling victories, standout individual performances and the heartbreak of a semifinal defeat. But amidst the pain of falling short yet again, the foundation is firmly in place for a breakthrough. The question now is not if Macalester can reach the national stage — but when.