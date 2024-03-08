The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
Latest Stories
This Week In Sports: 3/08/24

This Week In Sports: 3/08/24

March 7, 2024

Women’s lacrosse begins first season as Division I club

Women’s lacrosse begins first season as Division I club

March 7, 2024

If you do one thing at Mac, love the Twin Cities

If you do one thing at Mac, love the Twin Cities

March 7, 2024

Grandview appeals to the broken-hearted this Valentine’s season

Grandview appeals to the broken-hearted this Valentine’s season

March 7, 2024

Highlighting notable women in Mac herstory

Highlighting notable women in Mac herstory

March 7, 2024

MCSG passes resolution in support of MUWU

MCSG passes resolution in support of MUWU

March 7, 2024

CSLE announces restructured orientation, $900 OL stipend

CSLE announces restructured orientation, $900 OL stipend

March 7, 2024

MUWU fires up crowd at rally

MUWU fires up crowd at rally

March 7, 2024

1
“Poor Things:” A controversial portrayal of sex and autonomy

“Poor Things:” A controversial portrayal of sex and autonomy

2
“Six! The Musical” playbill at the Ordway Theater. Photo by Ellie Berkenblit ’24

Hearing “her-story”: an analysis of “Six! The Musical”

3
Open letter: Macalester alumni stand with student union

Open letter: Macalester alumni stand with student union

4
Moo-ving towards a new mascot

Moo-ving towards a new mascot

5
Illustrated location for new residence hall. Photo by Rory Donaghy ’24 and graphic by Zander Leong ’26.

HGA distills new residence hall, Cultural House plans

MCSG passes resolution in support of MUWU

Anya Armentrout and Viktorie Spurná
March 7, 2024
MCSG passes resolution in support of MUWU

 On Thursday, Feb. 29, Macalester College Student Government (MCSG) met in the Harmon Room for their weekly meeting to hear from Macalester Undergraduate Workers’ Union (MUWU) and to vote on Resolution 15, which calls for Macalester to voluntarily recognize the union, which the administration has stated it will not do. Vice Provost and Associate Dean of the Faculty Paul Overvoorde also presented on the strategic plan as one of its co-chairs. 

 The meeting began with a unanimous vote to charter Tabletop Role-Playing Games Club after a presentation from a representative for the org. 

MUWU leaders Henna Schecter ’26 and Roxy, who asked to be identified by their first name only, joined the meeting to answer questions from the Legislative Body (LB) about the union. Responding to concerns that the union would reduce Cafe Mac student worker hours, which could put undue strain on the Bon Appetit workers, the MUWU representatives said that the real issue is work study students running out of hours they can work, leading to understaffing. 

 “Most Bon App workers we have talked to are in support of decreasing student hours and increasing student salaries,” Schecter said. 

MUWU then responded to a question from senior class representative Sophia Norha ’24 on one of the biggest concerns about the union: where money for increased wages would come from. Schecter relayed that in contract negotiations, which would happen after forming the union, MUWU would insist any wage increases not lead to an increase in tuition or affect financial aid. 

Financial Affairs Committee (FAC) Chair Eliora Hansonbrook ‘25 pointed out that, more realistically, one cannot confirm the money would not come out of tuition. 

“Realistically, any increase in tuition would disproportionately affect people who could pay it,” Hansonbrook said, explaining that budgeting in higher education doesn’t usually work out so specific projects can be routed without certain funds.

MUWU also specified that they’re looking for wage increases for all student workers, not just Cafe Mac student workers, and that union dues would never surpass wage increases. 

Schecter explained that the biggest reason MUWU wants voluntary recognition from Macalester is time.

“The goal is to get students’ concerns into a contract to be negotiated as soon as possible. With voluntary recognition, we don’t have to wait six to eight weeks and possibly start all over again,” Schecter said. 

Voluntary recognition would mean that Macalester accepts the union without a secondary secret ballot election, and each union card signed would count as one vote. Though the administration denied this request, MUWU says there’s still time to be voluntarily recognized.

The LB proceeded to vote on Resolution 15, which calls for Macalester to voluntarily recognize MUWU if the majority of student workers sign union cards. The motion passed, with 21 votes in favor, one abstaining and five in opposition. 

After the vote on the resolution, Overvoorde presented Macalester’s 2022-2030 strategic plan, “Imagine, Macalester.” The plan was adopted by the Board of Trustees in 2022, and the planning process involved student champions, staff, faculty, alumni and community members.. He first briefly explained what a strategic plan is and its significance.

“Strategic plans … are something that institutions of higher ed end up creating approximately every eight to 10 years,” Overvoorde said. “They oftentimes are setting out a direction, prioritizing particular kinds of activities or calling forth particular strengths that the place has to build on.”

Overvoorde explained that when “Imagine, Macalester” was adopted, there were priorities set up for each area of growth: four concerning Macalester’s curriculum, three priorities concerning culture and two priorities concerning the campus’ infrastructure. Each of these priorities contains a subset of goals that Macalester hopes to achieve in the next eight years. 

Overvoorde gave specific examples of some of the progress made in the areas that “Imagine, Macalester” targets, including infrastructure changes reflected in the Comprehensive Campus Plan. Currently, the Lampert Building is being renovated, and once those renovations are completed this spring, renovations of the Campus Center will follow this summer.

Additional scheduled changes on campus, which will take place in 2025 after the 2024-25 academic year, will involve the Cottages, the Cultural House and the construction of a new residence hall. 

Overvoorde also discussed policy updates, including how international students are now allowed to use their financial aid award for study away. He mentioned updates to winter break housing, in connection with the work that MCSG had been doing around this issue, and ease of navigation improvements to the incoming student portal, as well as the structure of New Student Move-in and Orientation. 

The meeting ended with committee updates, including a reminder from Communications & Engagement Committee Chair LeSean Greer ’25 about the upcoming MCSG elections and a related information session that will take place on March 18.

 

[email protected]

[email protected] 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured Stories
MUWU fires up crowd at rally
MUWU fires up crowd at rally
Mac for Palestine occupies Markim, demands not met
Mac for Palestine occupies Markim, demands not met
Dave Zirin ’96 visited Macalester on Tuesday to discuss his newest area of interest: sports futurism. Photo courtesy of Zirin.
How Dave Zirin ’96 created his niche: political sports journalism
Recent additions to the Doty Grate graffiti. Photo by Linnea Joanen ‘27.
An ode to the graffiti stairs of Doty Hall
Student Org Spotlight: publications
Student Org Spotlight: publications
Photo courtesy of Omar Wasow.
Protest narratives and political change: Omar Wasow delivers Mitau lecture
More in News
CSLE announces restructured orientation, $900 OL stipend
CSLE announces restructured orientation, $900 OL stipend
MCSG discusses resolution supporting MUWU, transparency policies
MCSG discusses resolution supporting MUWU, transparency policies
Illustrated location for new residence hall. Photo by Rory Donaghy ’24 and graphic by Zander Leong ’26.
HGA distills new residence hall, Cultural House plans
LB talks transparency, inclusion with Dean of Students Gutierrez
LB talks transparency, inclusion with Dean of Students Gutierrez
First-year representative Norah Juzenas ’27.
Newly elected representatives spring into MCSG
All too uncommon: Schleck on the role of higher ed in America
All too uncommon: Schleck on the role of higher ed in America
About the Contributor
Anya Armentrout, Ad Manager
Anya Armentrout ‘27 is Ad Manager, and from San Francisco, CA. She’s majoring in Math with a minor in Education, and makes crosswords for the puzzle section. She enjoys the red lobster Scandinavian Swimmers.

The Mac Weekly

The Student News Site of Macalester College
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Mac Weekly Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *