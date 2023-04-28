This Week In Sports: 4/28/23
April 27, 2023
Softball bounces back with big week
- Softball got back in the win column this week, taking two of three completed games with one outstanding game suspended for darkness at 7-7.
- In the second contest against the College of Saint Scholastica on Sunday, April 23, Kara Jensen ’26 broke the Scots out of their seven-game funk, leading the team to victory with 7.0 innings of four-hit, one-run ball, where she K’ed five Saints.
- On Monday, April 24, the Scots had another excellent pitching outing in the first game of a doubleheader, with Jensen and Maddie Molay ’26 combining for a complete game against Concordia College (Minn.) allowing just three hits and one run in a win.
- On offense, Sophie Futchko continued her leadoff campaign with a 3-4 showing, knocking in two runs.
Baseball wins behind walk-off heroics
- Although the Scots went 1-3 this week, their win was one to remember.
- Against Saint John’s University on Monday, April 24, the Scots were down to their last three outs, down 1-2 in the bottom of the seventh. After getting two men on base, the Johnnies intentionally walked Matt Mukai ’24 to load the bases and face man of the hour Charlie Burton ’24. In a pressure situation, Burton smacked a walk-off single to bring home two runs, winning the game.
Men’s track prevail, podium, PR at Carleton
- On Saturday, April 22, the Scots contested the Carleton Relays. Reece McKee ’25 emerged to win the Steeplechase in 9:37.61, a personal best that is the third-best time in the MIAC this year.
- Other Scots on the podium were Aki Wada ’26, who took third in the 400m hurdles, and Max Menache ’25 securing third in the hammer throw.
- Contemporaneously, Arlo Heitler ’25 contested the 400m in the Red Wolf Open in Arkansas and set a blistering time that ranks 29th best in the country.
Women’s track win, podium
- On Saturday, April 22, the Scots went to Northfield for the Carleton Relays.
- Journey Amundson ’23 continued her world beating triple jump season in the Red Wolf Open in Arkansas, winning the event nearly a foot clear of her nearest competition.
- Back in Minnesota, Sarah Beth Hobby ’24 struck silver in the javelin, coming in second in the event.
Golf teams stay warm in spring season
- Both golf teams continued their spring season this weekend, with the men playing to 14th of 20 in the Bobby Krig Invite, and the women getting ninth of 11 in the Rumble at the Ridge.
- Bailey Lengfelder ’26 led the women, coming in 25th, while Fritz Gessl ’23 got 34th to lead the men.
Men’s tennis gears up for playoff clash
- In a Sunday morning match against St. Olaf College on April 23, the Scots caught the Oles snoozing, defeating them 6-3.
- Anton Korolev ’23, Matthew Sullivan ’23 and Josh Marine ’23 got in on the senior day festivities, with Korolev winning his singles match 6-4 6-2, while Sullivan and Marine took part in two crucial doubles wins. Sullivan won alongside Alec Sargent ’25 and Marine won with Liam Lynch ’25.
- The win sets up a playoff match at Carleton on Thursday, April 27. It will be a tough fight against a team that previously beat the Scots, but over the course of one match, anything is possible.
Water Polo
- Water polo earned third in the CWPA championship tournament this weekend, held at the Leonard Center.
- In the third place match against Connecticut College, the Scots showed immaculate composure after the exhausting tournament weekend, holding their nerve after a 3-3 first half to jump out and win 13-4, taking the bronze medal.
