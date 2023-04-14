This Week In Sports: 4/14/23

Savannah Haugen ’26 showed out, first winning on third doubles alongside fellow first-year standout Elizabeth Trevathan ’26 by a score of 8-3. In her singles matchup, Haugen opened a bakery by cooking up a breadstick and a bagel, cruising past her opponent 6-1 6-0.

Sydney Ellison ’24 also had a spectacular day against the toughest opponents Hamline had to offer, winning 8-3 on first doubles with Meg Ullrich ’24, then taking out the Pipers’ first doubles, 6-3 6-0.

On April 11, the Scots faced Bethel University, and lost 3-6, picking up their first MIAC defeat. The Scots had their opportunities in what was a close fought game, coming out on the wrong side of two tiebreakers that would have flipped the result. Haugen and Trevathan combined on doubles for one of those tiebreak losses, but bounced back and won both of their individual matches on #6 and #5 singles, respectively.