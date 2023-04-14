Softball fights well through tough MIAC foes

As the sun starts to come out and the temperature continues to rise, we can also see the Macalester Women’s Softball team entering into the main stretch of their season, continuing their league play this week with doubleheaders against Hamline University and St. Catherine University. The Scots entered this week with a record of 9-9 (1-1), with two doubleheaders against MIAC foes on the schedule.

On April 8, Macalester hosted the Pipers of Hamline University in a doubleheader which resulted in two wins for the Scots, sweeping the Pipers over the two games and dominating defensively, holding them to only two runs all day. The first game ended 1-0; in seven innings, the Scots registered two hits and two walks. The hits came from center fielder Renee Nicholson ’25 and first base Emily Pedersen ’24. The Scots gained the one and only run of the game in the 3rd inning off a fielder’s choice and held the Pipers to a scoreless five innings after their game-winning run. Pitcher Kaitlyn Pistorius ’25 held the Pipers scoreless and finished the game facing 26 batters and 24 at-bats with seven flyouts and 12 groundouts from 94 pitches, completing a super-efficient shutout win.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Scots won again, 3-2. The Scots found themselves batting the Pipers in a high offense game compared to the first, recording eight hits to the Pipers’ seven For the Scots, Nicholson, Sophia Futchko ’25 and Regan Brodine ’23 all thrived at the plate, getting 2 hits each, while Pedersen and Elsa Church ’24 found themselves with one hit.

Pitching in this game were Kara Jensen ’26, Maddie Molay ’26 and Pistorius. Jensen, a first-year, pitched five innings with 20 at-bats, and 22 batters faced after five innings, she finished having coaxed six flyouts and five groundouts out of the Pipers. Molay came in to serve as relief for Jensen pitching 1.1 innings and tallying 20 pitches for three groundouts and one flyout. The Scots scored two runs in the 1st inning of the game, and one run in the 5th inning off the bat of Brodine, the eventual winning run. The Pipers scored their two runs in the 5th and 7th innings.

With the game on the line, as the Pipers came back to within one run of the Scots and threatened to rally, Pistorious came onto the mound serving as relief for Molay to close out the game. With a dominant performance, after facing only two batters, Pistorius finished the game for the Scots with just four pitches, ending the game on a groundout and a flyout. After their doubleheader against Hamline, the Scots’ record was 11-9 (3-1).

The second doubleheader of the week was against St. Catherine University on April 11. The Scots recorded two losses on the day, although they battled in very close games. In the first game, the Scots lost 4-6 against the Wildcats. Six Scot hits came from Futchko, who had one hit and two RBIs, Church with two , Emily Bergin ’23 with one hit and one RBI and Mandy Morrical ’24 who had two hits and one RBI. The Scots scored in the 1st inning off a single from Bergin sending Futchko home, the 5th inning, a single from Futchko sent Morrical and Candland home and the 7th inning off a single to left field by Morrical sending Church home. Pitching this game was once again the trio of Pistorious, Molay and Jensen. Pistorious started the game and pitched 3.2 innings, facing 21 batters in 18 at-bats. Pistorious pitched 66 pitches for three flyouts and six groundouts. Molay came into the game after Pistorius to finish out the 4th inning, Molay went on to pitch 2.1 innings. In 46 pitches, Molay had five flyouts and two groundouts. For the 7th inning, the Macalester Scots brought in Jensen to close, and she held the Wildcats scoreless, although the Scots could not pull off a comeback in the bottom of the 7th.

During the second game of the doubleheader, the Scots once again were defeated in a very close game, 0-1. The Scots registered four hits in this game but were not able to score against a strong Wildcat team. For the Scots, the hits came from Left fielder Fiona Candland ’26 (1), Futchko (2) and Morrical (1). Pistorius pitched again for the Scots and finished the game pitching all seven innings, allowing only one run. In those seven innings, Pistorious had 115 pitches against 32 batters and 27 at-bats. In those 27 at-bats, Pistorius coaxed nine flyouts and eight groundouts.

After a very strong week, the Scots of Macalester College hold a record of 11-11. For the rest of the regular season, the Scots have nine more doubleheaders, and 18 more games left before the start of what we hope will be a MIAC playoff run.