This Week in Sports: 4-15-2022

Softball

The Scots are now 9-15 on the season and 3-5 in the MIAC.

Gustavus Adolphus College swept Macalester on an April 13 home doubleheader, 6-2 and 10-7. Sophie Futchko ’25 tallied three doubles over the two games and Renee Nicholson ’25 scored three runs behind impressive baserunning.

Macalester swept St. Catherine’s University on April 10, 4-2 and 12-8, behind impressive games from Regan Brodine ’23 and Mackenzie Clarke ’22. In Game 2, the Scots posted 8 runs in the top of the final inning to take the lead.

The Scots split a doubleheader against Hamline University on April 9, 7-4 and 8-2. Emily Pederson ’24 had a home run and three RBIs in Game 1, with all 8 innings pitched by Kaitlyn Pistorius ’25.

Women’s tennis

Meg Ulrich ’24 and Amanye Reynolds ’24 had two standout wins in singles, winning 3-6, 6-2 (10-4) and 6-3, 6-1, respectively.

Against Bethel, the Sorajja and Munster were able to capture their doubles match in a tiebreak, winning 8-7 (9-7).

Amalin Sorajja ’23 and Avery Munster ’23 had the closest match to start in doubles, losing 8-3 at the #2 spot.

The Scots dropped two tough conference matches to Gustavus Adolphus College and Bethel University on Saturday and Monday, losing 9-0 and 6-3.

Baseball

The Scots rallied to beat UNW in 10 innings, thanks to a last-inning run from Matt Odom ’24. Odom also had two home runs, five RBIs and three runs altogether.

After holding a 1-1 draw late into Game 1 against Gustavus before falling, the Scots pitching gave up plenty of runs in a Game 2 loss, 14-3. Joe Margolis ’23 and Michael Moreno ’22 led the night on the offensive side.

Baseball went 1-2 this past week, losing two in a doubleheader against Gustavus and winning a lone game against the University of Northwestern (Minn.).

Men’s golf

The Scots finished fifth out of five teams at the Bethel Spring Invitational, racking up a two-day total team score of 634, or 58 over par. Tommy Hayes ’23 shot the low scores for Macalester with a two-day score of 153, 9 over par.

Men’s track and field

On April 13, Macalester competed at St. Thomas TomCat Twilight meet, attended by several Division I programs. Reece McKee ’25 finished fifth in the 3000 meter steeplechase. Arlo Heiter ’25 won the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.55 seconds.

Caleb Williams ’24 placed first in both the long jump and triple jump. Williams set personal records in both events with a long jump of 6.82 meters and a triple jump of 13.79 meters. He is now ranked 18th in Division III in the triple jump.

Macalester placed fourth out of six teams at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Falcon Invite with a team score of 71 on April 9.

Women’s track and field

On April 9, the Scots placed third out of six teams at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Falcon Invite with a team score of 68.

Hannah Grosse ’22 broke the school record of 3.43 meters in pole vault, which had been set by Grosse last spring. Grosse placed first in the pole vault with a mark of 3.60 meters, which is 19th best in all of Division III.

Maria Blaesing ’24 took first in the 800 meter with a personal record of 2:20.92. Lena Stern ’22 took second in the 800 meter and also set a personal record.