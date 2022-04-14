This Week in Sports: 4-15-2022
April 14, 2022
Softball
- The Scots split a doubleheader against Hamline University on April 9, 7-4 and 8-2. Emily Pederson ’24 had a home run and three RBIs in Game 1, with all 8 innings pitched by Kaitlyn Pistorius ’25.
- Macalester swept St. Catherine’s University on April 10, 4-2 and 12-8, behind impressive games from Regan Brodine ’23 and Mackenzie Clarke ’22. In Game 2, the Scots posted 8 runs in the top of the final inning to take the lead.
- Gustavus Adolphus College swept Macalester on an April 13 home doubleheader, 6-2 and 10-7. Sophie Futchko ’25 tallied three doubles over the two games and Renee Nicholson ’25 scored three runs behind impressive baserunning.
- The Scots are now 9-15 on the season and 3-5 in the MIAC.
Women’s tennis
- The Scots dropped two tough conference matches to Gustavus Adolphus College and Bethel University on Saturday and Monday, losing 9-0 and 6-3.
- Amalin Sorajja ’23 and Avery Munster ’23 had the closest match to start in doubles, losing 8-3 at the #2 spot.
- Against Bethel, the Sorajja and Munster were able to capture their doubles match in a tiebreak, winning 8-7 (9-7).
- Meg Ulrich ’24 and Amanye Reynolds ’24 had two standout wins in singles, winning 3-6, 6-2 (10-4) and 6-3, 6-1, respectively.
Baseball
- Baseball went 1-2 this past week, losing two in a doubleheader against Gustavus and winning a lone game against the University of Northwestern (Minn.).
- After holding a 1-1 draw late into Game 1 against Gustavus before falling, the Scots pitching gave up plenty of runs in a Game 2 loss, 14-3. Joe Margolis ’23 and Michael Moreno ’22 led the night on the offensive side.
- The Scots rallied to beat UNW in 10 innings, thanks to a last-inning run from Matt Odom ’24. Odom also had two home runs, five RBIs and three runs altogether.
Men’s golf
- The Scots finished fifth out of five teams at the Bethel Spring Invitational, racking up a two-day total team score of 634, or 58 over par. Tommy Hayes ’23 shot the low scores for Macalester with a two-day score of 153, 9 over par.
Men’s track and field
- Macalester placed fourth out of six teams at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Falcon Invite with a team score of 71 on April 9.
- Caleb Williams ’24 placed first in both the long jump and triple jump. Williams set personal records in both events with a long jump of 6.82 meters and a triple jump of 13.79 meters. He is now ranked 18th in Division III in the triple jump.
- Jeff Wang ’25 won the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 56.99 seconds.
- On April 13, Macalester competed at St. Thomas TomCat Twilight meet, attended by several Division I programs. Reece McKee ’25 finished fifth in the 3000 meter steeplechase. Arlo Heiter ’25 won the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.55 seconds.
Women’s track and field
- On April 9, the Scots placed third out of six teams at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Falcon Invite with a team score of 68.
- Hannah Grosse ’22 broke the school record of 3.43 meters in pole vault, which had been set by Grosse last spring. Grosse placed first in the pole vault with a mark of 3.60 meters, which is 19th best in all of Division III.
- Maria Blaesing ’24 took first in the 800 meter with a personal record of 2:20.92. Lena Stern ’22 took second in the 800 meter and also set a personal record.
- At the St. Thomas TomCat Twilight meet, Blaesing finished fifth in the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:53.04. Journey Amundson ’23 won the triple jump with a jump of 11.20 meters. Grosse placed second in the pole vault, tying her school record.
Water polo
- On April 9, the Scots lost to Austin College, 16-4, and to Augustana College (Ill.), 13-8. Against Austin College, Riley Waters ’22 led Macalester with two goals. Against Augustana College, Eleanor Michaud ’23 scored three goals.
- On April 10, the Scots defeated Carthage College, 16-4, and Wittenberg University, 10-9. At Carthage, Annika Krueger ’22 scored five goals, while Waters added four. Against Wittenberg University, Laurel O’Hare ’24 recorded 11 saves.
- The Scots are now 4-11 overall and 3-4 in their conference.
Men’s tennis
- The Scots lost to Gustavus Adolphus College on April 9, 9-0. Alexander Poland ’22 and Liam Lynch ’25 had a strong performance at #3 doubles before falling 8-4. This was Macalester’s first MIAC loss this season.
- On April 13, Macalester defeated Bethel 8-1. The Scots won #1, #2 and #3 singles in third-set tiebreakers and won #1 and #3 doubles. The Scots are now 8-5 (4-1 in the MIAC) on the season.
Upcoming events
Friday, April 15:
Baseball @ Carleton College (Northfield, Minn.) (2:30 p.m.)
Softball vs Augsburg University (4:30 p.m.)
Baseball @ Carleton College (Northfield, Minn.) (5:00 p.m)
Softball vs Augsburg University (6:30 p.m.)
Saturday, April 16:
Baseball @ Saint Mary’s University (Minn.) (Winona, Minn.) (1:00 p.m.
Softball vs Saint Mary’s University (Minn.) (1:00 p.m.)
Softball vs Saint Mary’s University (Minn.) (3:00 p.m.)
Baseball @ Saint Mary’s University (Minn.) (Winona, Minn,) (3:30 p.m.)
Water polo vs Carthage College (7:00 p.m.)
Monday, April 18:
Baseball @ St. Olaf College (Northfield, Minn.) (2:30 p.m.)
Baseball @ St. Olaf College (Northfield, Minn.) (5:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, April 19:
Baseball vs Augsburg University (2:30 p.m.)
Softball @ College of Saint Benedict (St. Joseph, Minn.) (3:30 p.m.)
Baseball vs Augsburg University (5:00 p.m.)
Women’s tennis vs Hamline University (5:00 p.m.)
Softball @ College of Saint Benedict (St. Joseph, Minn.) (5:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, April 20:
Baseball vs North Central University (Minn.) (3:30 p.m.)
Thursday, April 21:
Water polo vs CWPA DIII Championship (CWPA DIII Championship) (Grove City, Penn.) (TBA)
Men’s tennis vs Hamline University (5:00 p.m.)