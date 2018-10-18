Autumn Jacket Soup

Ingredients:

1 medium onion

1 large spoonful of pre-minced garlic, or 2-3 cloves fresh

1 can chopped tomatoes

1 can beans of your choice (I’m using cannellini)

1-2 carrots

A few (3) handfuls of mushrooms*

About as much zucchini as carrots

Bouillon**

3 handfuls rice*

Leafy greens (I’m using kale)

A lemon

Spices:

A bunch of cumin

A bunch of smoked paprika

A smaller bunch of turmeric

2 nice dashes of vinegar (I recommend balsamic or apple cider)

Basil – as much as you want (fresh is always best but I only have dried)

Red pepper flakes (more is always better?)

Salt and pepper to your heart’s content

Chop up the onion and cook it in some oil in a pot with the garlic. Once it’s nice and fragrant, add in the mushrooms, followed by the carrots and then the zucchini. I like to give a little time between putting all the pieces in, but the veggies can probably all be put in together. Let them get nice and friendly (but not too cooked) and then add in the canned tomato and beans. I usually add in my spices around now. You can use any kind of vinegar, but I like balsamic or apple cider for this. Next, I’ll add in enough water to make it good and brothy and however much bouillon that much water calls for. Then I like to add my rice and just let it cook in there. When the rice is almost done, a few dashes of white wine are really awesome but it’s still great if you don’t have any.

When it’s all done cooking, put your greens in so they get wilty but not too cooked. Finish it off with some lemon juice!

This doesn’t have to be a soup, if you prefer. For that, just leave out the broth and make the rice separately.

This is very flexible so you can really use whatever vegetables you want; I think some celery would have been good if you have some.

*I have small hands so take that into account if you need to

**bouillon and water can, of course, be swapped for other forms of broth