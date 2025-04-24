This Week In Sports: 4-25-25

Men’s golf limps through Le Sueur
- The Mac men’s golfers headed out to Le Sueur Country Club last Friday and Saturday to take on 14 other schools at the Bobby Krig invitational hosted by Gustavus Adolphus College.
- While the Scots finished 12th out of 15 teams, there were some fantastic individual cards. Most notably, Aaron Cheng ’28 posted a 75 72 74 (221) to tie for ninth out of the field. The Macalester linksmen wrap up their Spring season this weekend, April 26-27, at the Monticello Country Club.
Women’s tennis falls to nationally ranked Gustavus
- The women’s tennis team couldn’t pull off the upset against 29th- ranked Gustavus last Friday, as Gustavus remains undefeated in MIAC play. Savannah Haugen ’26 reeled in the lone win of the day, downing the Gusties No. 2 6-4, 7-5.
- Gustavus took home the other five5 singles matches and swept the doubles. Last Wednesday, they played their second match of the week, against Bethel University. The Scots suffered a sweep 7-0, falling to 3-12 on the year.
- The Court Coos will complete their spring campaign with two matches this weekend, Saturday and Sunday v. St. Olaf College and Hamline University, respectively.
Men’s track and field competes, 1061 miles apart
- The Mac men’s XC/TF squad had the opportunity of sending two of their finest, Arlo Heitler ’25 and Aiden Yang ’25 to Atlanta, Ga. where they competed at the Georgia Tech Invitational on the 18th and 19th. Yang tossed his javelin 52.71m, good for 10th at the prestigious meet, while Heitler ran the 200m and 400m, placing 23rd and 14th. He nearly beat his own school record in the 200m, missing the mark by six tenths of a second.
- That wasn’t all for the Scots over the weekend as the rest of the team headed down to Northfield, Minn. for the Carleton Relays, where the Scots had a big weekend. Five of the top eight placements in the 1500m were Mac runners, with Tor Olsson ’25 leading the pack of Scots and finishing second. A collection of field athletes also attained podium finishes.
Women’s track and field continues record-setting season
- It wouldn’t be This Week in Macalester Sports without Ariella Rogahn-Press ’28 breaking a couple of records in the lanes. Competing against mostly D-I and D-II runners in Hotlanta at the Georgia Tech Invitational, Rogahn-Press smashed the Macalester record for the outdoor 200 and 400m. For those keeping count, that’s four school records for Rogahn-Press, as she holds the indoor and outdoor 200m and 400m. Another for the books: her time in the 400m at 54.30 is good for second in all of Division III.
- The rest of the team took on the Carleton Relays where Claire Beckley ’28 took home first in the 100m and Ivy Coldren ’27 finished third in the 200m. Juliet Reichardt ’28 won the high jump at 1.45m, Tessa Myatt ’27 came second in the shot put and third in the javelin, Brooke Boroughs ’27 took second in the javelin, and Jessica Lin ’27 placed second in the hammer throw.
Baseball bats get hot, Scots win week
- The Scots hometown nine had a busy sennight, with six contests in seven days. They earned a 4-2 record, with a pair of gritty non-conference wins and two split MIAC doubleheaders.
- It was a much-needed hot week for the Scot batsmen, who scored a whopping 24 runs against visitors University of Northwestern (MN) who sit at second place in the UMAC.
- They also posted a 10 spot in their other non-conference matchup against the University of Wisconsin-Superior. Bobby Munoz ’24 had an especially strong week, driving in the winning run against UWS and collecting six hits over the two non-con matchups. They split both of their MIAC doubleheaders with a bounce-back win over the Oles, 12-7, in Northfield after getting walked off in the eighth inning.
Softball stays steady
- Softball continued their historic season this week, and while 1-3 was the record over the last seven days, the Scots played two of those against the No. 13 ranked team in the nation atin Saint Mary’s University (MN). SMU sits at 33-3 and remains undefeated in MIAC play to date. They dropped those two games but managed a split against a talented St. Catherine University team.
- The squad currently sits at fourth in the MIAC, tied with Bethel University, who they’ll play in a doubleheader this Saturday. The Scots will face the Royals at Bethel in a series that could decide the fate of the strongest softball team Macalester has ever seen.