This Week In Sports: 4-25-25

It wouldn’t be This Week in Macalester Sports without Ariella Rogahn-Press ’28 breaking a couple of records in the lanes. Competing against mostly D-I and D-II runners in Hotlanta at the Georgia Tech Invitational, Rogahn-Press smashed the Macalester record for the outdoor 200 and 400m. For those keeping count, that’s four school records for Rogahn-Press, as she holds the indoor and outdoor 200m and 400m. Another for the books: her time in the 400m at 54.30 is good for second in all of Division III.