Dust off winter blues in time for Springfest

Are your allergies in full swing as you cross your fingers that Minnesota won’t hit us with an impromptu spring snow? You know what that means – it’s time for Springfest! Macalester’s very own music festival featuring student and national talent returns this Saturday, April 19, from 2-6 p.m. on Shaw Field.

This year’s lineup includes the student bands Whistler’s Twisted Scribes and Hareth at 2 and 2:45 p.m., followed by the U.K.-based rapper Skaiwater at 3:30 p.m. and the N.Y.-based band Laundry Day at 5 p.m.

Program Board (PB) implemented a variety of changes this year to reflect student feedback, including revamped merch, caricature artists and upgraded meal vouchers that can be used at any of the four food trucks. A DJ will be playing music between sets to keep the energy flowing throughout the day.

Event leads Mahkai Hunt ’27 and Diarra Chatham ’27 spearheaded the planning of Springfest after Fall Ball wrapped up in late November. PB Chair Sofia Vaz ’25 supported them, facilitating communication between PB and campus partners like Facilities, Public Safety and CSLE.

“We started asking the big questions,” Vaz said. “What do we want this event to look like? What fun activities do we want available for students? What type of artist are we looking for? How can we improve from last year?”

PB had a budget of $20,000 for talent this year. Hunt and Chatham utilized the consulting agency How To Concerts to find bands within their price range that also reflect Macalester’s student body. That led them to pick Skaiwater, one of Hunt’s favorite artists that blends hip-hop, electronic and alternative genres, and Laundry Day, an alt-pop/rock band.

“When we do pick artists, we try to think if this artist will cover all aspects of Macalester students,” Hunt said. “We want someone who’s pretty diverse within their music.”

PB connects with student performers through word of mouth and recommendations. Sometimes bands approach PB about their interest in performing.

“Events like this — especially for over 2,000 people — are really expensive,” Vaz said. “PB is doing the best we can within the limitations of our budget. As much as we’d love to have Beyoncé perform on [Shaw Field], she’s just a tiny bit out of our price range.”

Publicity Lead Olivia Dimka ’25 focuses on the marketing of Springfest, making sure students know the when, the where and the why of the event. She took the lead on the merch revamp this year, putting more practical trinkets in students’ hands that can be used on a daily basis.

“I am really excited for the merch this year,” Dimka said. “Instead of doing T-shirts, we decided to design a bunch of different things such as stickers and carabiners, so students can choose what they want.”

PB representatives say they take student feedback seriously. Last fall, the event leads implemented a Google Form to collect student feedback to shape how Springfest comes to life this weekend.

“There’s always room to improve,” Vaz said. “If students want to help ideate or shape future Springfests, they should definitely consider applying to join PB. We’re always looking for creative minds and fresh ideas.”

Hunt noted that a campus music festival like this is common at colleges across the country. As finals season approaches and graduation rounds the corner, events like Springfest allow students to connect and relax.

“[Springfest] shows that you can also have a good time at a very rigorous school,” Hunt said. “We put a lot of hard work in. I feel like this is a time when you can put the work to the side and just be a college student.”

As Vaz wraps up her senior year, she holds onto fond memories of her first Springfest where she spent the whole day socializing with friends. She encourages all students to enjoy the weather and music this weekend.

“Number one: it’s free. Number two: it’s basically the biggest Mac tradition of the spring,” Vaz said. “There’s amazing food, live performances, fun activities and just this joyful moment that brings everyone together. It’s the kind of day you don’t want to miss.”