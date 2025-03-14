This Week In Sports: 3-13-25

Men’s track and field lands NCAA bid

A compact contingent of Scots traveled to Waverley, Iowa on Saturday, March 8 for the Wartburg Final Qualifier, where Arlo Heitler ’25 qualified for the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships this week.

Heitler eclipsed the school record in the 400m with a 48.53 finish for first place. His performance allowed him to climb from 31st in Division III all the way up to 13th, easily making it within the top-20 cutoff for the national stage on March 14.

John Ihrke ’28, who was named MIAC Indoor Track Rookie of the Year, broke his own school record in the 800m by almost a full second with a 1:53.57 time to land fourth. Kalid Ali ’25 finished 14th in the race with a season-best 1:58.31.

In the field, Austin Mills ’26 placed 11th with a 15.99m throw, and Max Menache ’25 followed close behind with a 12th-place mark of 14.72m.

Women’s track and field competes at Wartburg

A clashing crease of Scots attended the Wartburg Final Qualifier on Saturday for their final shot at the national meet.

On the track, MIAC Indoor Track Rookie of the Year Ariella Rogahn-Press ’28 crushed yet another of her own school records with a 25.21 finish in the 200m for third place. Though that time will leave her a few spots shy of the NCAA championships this week, her time of 56.22 in the 400m has her at seventh in D-III, guaranteeing her a trip to Rochester, N.Y. regardless.

In the field, Tessa Myatt ’27 registered a 13.22m throw in the shot put, which didn’t place high enough for the championships.

Women’s tennis struggles to find footing

Mac suffered a pair of big back-to-back losses this weekend. They fell 8-1 to St. Catherine University on Friday, March 7, followed by a 7-0 setback at Luther College the next day.

Savannah Haugen ’26 represented the Scots’ only win of the weekend, with a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles against St. Kate’s. She also contributed to their closest match against the Wildcats, an 8-4 loss at No. 1 doubles with Elizabeth Trevathan ’26.

Trevathan and Haugen came up short again on Saturday with a 7-5 loss in the same spot. Trevathan also fell in a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 battle at first singles.

Men’s tennis falters in Rochester

Macalester visited Rochester, Minn. on Saturday, March 8 for a battle with Luther College. The fight ended poorly for the Scots, who lost 7-0. Macalester failed to win a single set that day.

Lucas Wood ’25 and Owen Lindstrom ’25 each fell in close 6-4 first sets before they crumbled in their second sets.

With this result, the tennis teams went a combined 1-22 over the weekend.

These Scots remain undefeated in conference play, at 2-0 thus far and holding out for an in-conference sweep.

Sublime Scots: MIAC Indoor Track Rookies of the Year

The MIAC announced that runners John Ihrke ’28 and Ariella Rogahn-Press ’28 each won the Indoor Track Rookie of the Year Award on Thursday, March 6.

Two weeks ago, Ihrke became the first Mac men’s runner to win the indoor 800m MIAC title since at least 1990. He posted a school-record 1:54.53, a time he topped once again last week with a 1:53.57 finish.

Ihrke also earned an All-MIAC honorable mention with a fourth-place (1:22.02) mark in the 600m.

Rogahn-Press compiled perhaps the best-ever Scots’ debut indoors in her first year. In her first Macalester meet, she broke the school record in the 400m, a time she continued to lower throughout the season, now at 56.22(1.35 seconds lower than the previous record holder, Hannah Sonsalla ’18.) In her second meet, she broke the school record in the 200m, a mark she has now brought down to 25.21

At the MIAC Championships, Rogahn-Press earned All-MIAC honors in the 200m and All-MIAC honorable mention in the 400m and as a member of the 4x400m and 4x200m relays.

Rogahn-Press’ 400m performance earned her a spot in Rochester, N.Y. for the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Rogahn-Press is the second-ever women’s track and field Scot to win the Rookie of the Year, following in the footsteps of teammate Diarra Chatham ’27, who won it last year. Macalester has won three of the four available rookie of the year awards across track and field and cross country. Ihrke and Rogahn-Press join Kate Fox ’28, who won the women’s cross country rookie of the year in the fall.

