This Week In Sports: 2-14-25

Men’s basketball suffers back-to-back losses

On Feb. 11, Mac visited No. 6 Saint John’s for another blowout loss, this one 63-80.

Noah Shannon ’26, in his first game back from injury, tallied 16 points on 7-of-10 from the field to go with seven boards. Logan Davis ’28 scored a career-high nine points in his first career start.

Macalester visited their cross-Snelling rival, Hamline University, on Feb. 8 for a MIAC showdown that was not kind to the Scots. The Pipers bested Mac to a brutal 80-55.

Women’s basketball falls short twice

Starks now ranks third on the Scots’ all-time scoring list with 1,564 points.

Peyton Starks ’25 led Mac in the loss with 24 points and seven boards.

The Scots visited the College of Saint Benedict, where they lost 58-69.

Katherine Norquist ’25 tallied 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting with five boards, four assists and three steals.

After they fell behind early, an 8-0 second quarter run allowed Macalester to get within two points of the Pipers. From there, however, the Scots tumbled. The Pipers packed Mac’s bags early with a 17-0 run to open the second half.

The Scots visited Hamline University on Saturday for a matinee game that saw Macalester lose 44-63.

Men’s track and field breaks school records

Riley Hodin ’25 won the triple (13.06) and long (6.55) jumps, the latter of which placed ninth in school history.

Arlo Heitler ’26 won the 400m in 48.99, second in Scot history. Tyler Edwards ’26 followed McKee in the mile with 4:18.35, which places third in Macalester’s record books.

Reece McKee ’25 set the new Scot mile record at 4:16.43 to surpass Wayne Ekstrom ’09. John Ihrke ’28 set the new 800m record at 1:54.83 to surpass Nolan Ebner ’18. Austin Mills ’26 set the new weight throw record at 15.83m to surpass Max Menache ’25.

Macalester visited Northfield, Minn. on Feb. 8 for Carleton College’s Meet of Hearts, where they scored 158 points for second place out of seven squads. In the process, they set three new school records.

Women’s track and field lands third in Northfield

The Scots trekked to Northfield, Minn. on Feb. 8 for the Meet of Hearts at Carleton College. There, they scored 124.2 points to finish third in a field of eight teams.

Kate Fox ’28 shined for the Scots with two first-place finishes, one in the 800m (2:25.30) and the other in the mile (5:18.45). Her mile time landed seventh in program history.

Jessica Lin ’27 won the weight throw with a 13.7m range, which lands her at second in program history. Hadley Wilkins ’26 represented the Scots’ other first-place finisher as she won the 600m in 1:44.49.