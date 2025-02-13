This Week In Sports: 2-14-25

Men’s basketball suffers back-to-back losses
- Macalester visited their cross-Snelling rival, Hamline University, on Feb. 8 for a MIAC showdown that was not kind to the Scots. The Pipers bested Mac to a brutal 80-55.
- Noah Shannon ’26, in his first game back from injury, tallied 16 points on 7-of-10 from the field to go with seven boards. Logan Davis ’28 scored a career-high nine points in his first career start.
- On Feb. 11, Mac visited No. 6 Saint John’s for another blowout loss, this one 63-80.
- JP Kerrigan ’28 led the Scots against the Johnnies with 17 points.
Women’s basketball falls short twice
- The Scots visited Hamline University on Saturday for a matinee game that saw Macalester lose 44-63.
- After they fell behind early, an 8-0 second quarter run allowed Macalester to get within two points of the Pipers. From there, however, the Scots tumbled. The Pipers packed Mac’s bags early with a 17-0 run to open the second half.
- Katherine Norquist ’25 tallied 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting with five boards, four assists and three steals.
- The Scots visited the College of Saint Benedict, where they lost 58-69.
- Peyton Starks ’25 led Mac in the loss with 24 points and seven boards.
- Starks now ranks third on the Scots’ all-time scoring list with 1,564 points.
Men’s track and field breaks school records
- Macalester visited Northfield, Minn. on Feb. 8 for Carleton College’s Meet of Hearts, where they scored 158 points for second place out of seven squads. In the process, they set three new school records.
- Reece McKee ’25 set the new Scot mile record at 4:16.43 to surpass Wayne Ekstrom ’09. John Ihrke ’28 set the new 800m record at 1:54.83 to surpass Nolan Ebner ’18. Austin Mills ’26 set the new weight throw record at 15.83m to surpass Max Menache ’25.
- Arlo Heitler ’26 won the 400m in 48.99, second in Scot history. Tyler Edwards ’26 followed McKee in the mile with 4:18.35, which places third in Macalester’s record books.
- Riley Hodin ’25 won the triple (13.06) and long (6.55) jumps, the latter of which placed ninth in school history.
Women’s track and field lands third in Northfield
- The Scots trekked to Northfield, Minn. on Feb. 8 for the Meet of Hearts at Carleton College. There, they scored 124.2 points to finish third in a field of eight teams.
- Kate Fox ’28 shined for the Scots with two first-place finishes, one in the 800m (2:25.30) and the other in the mile (5:18.45). Her mile time landed seventh in program history.
- Jessica Lin ’27 won the weight throw with a 13.7m range, which lands her at second in program history. Hadley Wilkins ’26 represented the Scots’ other first-place finisher as she won the 600m in 1:44.49.
- Ariella Rogahn-Press ’28, in her first meet after earning MIAC Track Athlete of the Week honors, placed second in the 55m with a 7.34 finish that lands fourth in Scot history.
Men’s swim and dive competes at First Chance
- The Scots traveled to the University of Minnesota for the First Chance Meet on Feb. 7-8 where they competed in their final pre-MIAC Championships competition.
- Max Taufen ’28 logged a season-best 4:57.30 in the 500-yard freestyle. Charles Batsaikhan ’25 and Thomas Moore ’27 finished a hundredth of a second apart in the 50-yard freestyle at 13th (21.72) and 14th (21.73) respectively.
Women’s swive breaks record at First Chance Meet
- Mac spent Feb. 7-8 at the University of Minnesota for the First Chance Meet in the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, the final swive meet before the MIAC Championships.
- Caroline Chapon ’25 shone in the 200-yard IM with a school record 2:10.19 to pass her former teammate Jocelyn Radke ’24, who once held the record at 2:10.60. Chapon also finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (58.99).
- Izzy Uhlhorn-Thornton ’26 won MIAC Swimmer of the Week after she posted three top-seven finishes and logged the second-ranked times in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke in the MIAC.
Men’s tennis slams UW-Stevens Point
- Macalester hosted the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for a non-conference bout on Feb. 8. The Scots left with another 4-3 victory, their second of the new year.
- Kangyu Li ’27 and Beckett Annes ’28 led the Scots with wins at fourth (6-5, 5-7, 10-2) and sixth (7-5, 2-6, 10-7) singles as well as a win together at third doubles (7-5).
- Alec Sargent ’25 and Lucas Wood ’25 combined for a victory at No. 1 doubles, 6-3. Wood also logged a win at No. 2 singles (6-4, 6-7, 10-7).
Women’s tennis falls in non-conference bout
- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point visited the Baseline Tennis Center for a non-conference dual with Macalester on Feb. 8, which the Scots lost 5-2.
- Elizabeth Trevathan ’26 and Savannah Haugen ’26 represented all the Scots’ wins on the day. Trevathan won 6-0, 6-3 at first singles and Haugen battled back to win 5-7, 6-4, 10-2. They also combined to blank their opponent 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
- Trevathan and Haugen are undefeated on the season, both in singles and doubles. They also account for all Scot wins through the first two bouts of 2025 — no other Scot has won a match.