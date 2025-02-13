The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
Categories:

This Week In Sports: 2-14-25

Daniel Graham, Sports Editor
February 13, 2025
Graphic by Rosangel Flores Rubio ’28.

Men’s basketball suffers back-to-back losses

  • Macalester visited their cross-Snelling rival, Hamline University, on Feb. 8 for a MIAC showdown that was not kind to the Scots. The Pipers bested Mac to a brutal 80-55.
  • Noah Shannon ’26, in his first game back from injury, tallied 16 points on 7-of-10 from the field to go with seven boards. Logan Davis ’28 scored a career-high nine points in his first career start.
  • On Feb. 11, Mac visited No. 6 Saint John’s for another blowout loss, this one 63-80.
  • JP Kerrigan ’28 led the Scots against the Johnnies with 17 points.

Women’s basketball falls short twice

  • The Scots visited Hamline University on Saturday for a matinee game that saw Macalester lose 44-63.
  • After they fell behind early, an 8-0 second quarter run allowed Macalester to get within two points of the Pipers. From there, however, the Scots tumbled. The Pipers packed Mac’s bags early with a 17-0 run to open the second half.
  • Katherine Norquist ’25 tallied 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting with five boards, four assists and three steals.
  • The Scots visited the College of Saint Benedict, where they lost 58-69.
  • Peyton Starks ’25 led Mac in the loss with 24 points and seven boards.
  • Starks now ranks third on the Scots’ all-time scoring list with 1,564 points.

Men’s track and field breaks school records

  • Macalester visited Northfield, Minn. on Feb. 8 for Carleton College’s Meet of Hearts, where they scored 158 points for second place out of seven squads. In the process, they set three new school records.
  • Reece McKee ’25 set the new Scot mile record at 4:16.43 to surpass Wayne Ekstrom ’09. John Ihrke ’28 set the new 800m record at 1:54.83 to surpass Nolan Ebner ’18. Austin Mills ’26 set the new weight throw record at 15.83m to surpass Max Menache ’25.
  • Arlo Heitler ’26 won the 400m in 48.99, second in Scot history. Tyler Edwards ’26 followed McKee in the mile with 4:18.35, which places third in Macalester’s record books.
  • Riley Hodin ’25 won the triple (13.06) and long (6.55) jumps, the latter of which placed ninth in school history.

Women’s track and field lands third in Northfield

  • The Scots trekked to Northfield, Minn. on Feb. 8 for the Meet of Hearts at Carleton College. There, they scored 124.2 points to finish third in a field of eight teams.
  • Kate Fox ’28 shined for the Scots with two first-place finishes, one in the 800m (2:25.30) and the other in the mile (5:18.45). Her mile time landed seventh in program history.
  • Jessica Lin ’27 won the weight throw with a 13.7m range, which lands her at second in program history. Hadley Wilkins ’26 represented the Scots’ other first-place finisher as she won the 600m in 1:44.49. 
  • Ariella Rogahn-Press ’28, in her first meet after earning MIAC Track Athlete of the Week honors, placed second in the 55m with a 7.34 finish that lands fourth in Scot history.

Men’s swim and dive competes at First Chance

  • The Scots traveled to the University of Minnesota for the First Chance Meet on Feb. 7-8 where they competed in their final pre-MIAC Championships competition.
  • Max Taufen ’28 logged a season-best 4:57.30 in the 500-yard freestyle. Charles Batsaikhan ’25 and Thomas Moore ’27 finished a hundredth of a second apart in the 50-yard freestyle at 13th (21.72) and 14th (21.73) respectively.

Women’s swive breaks record at First Chance Meet

  • Mac spent Feb. 7-8 at the University of Minnesota for the First Chance Meet in the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, the final swive meet before the MIAC Championships.
  • Caroline Chapon ’25 shone in the 200-yard IM with a school record 2:10.19 to pass her former teammate Jocelyn Radke ’24, who once held the record at 2:10.60. Chapon also finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (58.99).
  • Izzy Uhlhorn-Thornton ’26 won MIAC Swimmer of the Week after she posted three top-seven finishes and logged the second-ranked times in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke in the MIAC.

Men’s tennis slams UW-Stevens Point

  • Macalester hosted the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for a non-conference bout on Feb. 8. The Scots left with another 4-3 victory, their second of the new year.
  • Kangyu Li ’27 and Beckett Annes ’28 led the Scots with wins at fourth (6-5, 5-7, 10-2) and sixth (7-5, 2-6, 10-7) singles as well as a win together at third doubles (7-5).
  • Alec Sargent ’25 and Lucas Wood ’25 combined for a victory at No. 1 doubles, 6-3. Wood also logged a win at No. 2 singles (6-4, 6-7, 10-7). 

Women’s tennis falls in non-conference bout

  • The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point visited the Baseline Tennis Center for a non-conference dual with Macalester on Feb. 8, which the Scots lost 5-2.
  • Elizabeth Trevathan ’26 and Savannah Haugen ’26 represented all the Scots’ wins on the day. Trevathan won 6-0, 6-3 at first singles and Haugen battled back to win 5-7, 6-4, 10-2. They also combined to blank their opponent 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
  • Trevathan and Haugen are undefeated on the season, both in singles and doubles. They also account for all Scot wins through the first two bouts of 2025 — no other Scot has won a match.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Photo courtesy of Macalester Athletics
Football set for landmark recruiting year
Dylan Herlihy ’26 dives at the Roger Ahlman Invitational. Photo courtesy of Christopher Mitchell ‘01 / Sport Shot Chris
Diving puts points on the (spring)board
This Week In Sports: 2-6-25
This Week In Sports: 2-6-25
Sydnee Smith ’27 skies for the block against the College of St. Scholastica. Photo by Chris Mitchell ’01, Sport Shot Photo.
Women’s basketball: sophomore Scots lead onslaughts
Scots Style
Scots Style
Courtesy of Chase Johnson
Tennis welcomes Interim Head Coach
About the Contributor
Daniel Graham
Daniel Graham, Sports Editor
Daniel Graham (he/him) is an English and Creative Writing major with a Media and Cultural Studies minor from Omaha, Nebraska. He loves the Milwaukee Bucks, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Vikings, and Loons, the Kansas City Chiefs, and of course, the Macalester Scots.