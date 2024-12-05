2024 Scot-ify Wrapped

The average student listened to 48,059 minutes of music
- Mac students were especially songful in 2024; the listening average increased from 46,670 minutes when The Mac Weekly did this survey in 2023, even though that year’s average included a monster outlier of over 443k minutes.
- This year’s top listener clocked in over 300,000 minutes, potentially another year marked by a typo in that category, as such a figure would be well over half of the year spent with audio… the lowest user listened to only 4,416 minutes, leaving students to fall within a range of 295,584 minutes. Excluding our improbable outlier, students still fell into an impressive range of 207,267.
Mac’s most common top song was “Good Luck, Babe!”
- Chappell Roan’s song defined the years of five survey responders, far and away the most common top song.
- One listener saw their year completely taken over by MALINDA’s “Lucky,” listening to it over 2,900 times.
- Many student’s “brat” summers (see What were Mac’s songs of the summer?) absolutely dominated their year — “Von Dutch,” “Club Classics,” and “365” were four students’ top songs, and Charli XCX was two students’ top artist.
The most common top artist was Taylor Swift.
- At a whopping 11 mentions, Taylor Swift reigns supreme as the most common top artist amongst Mac students, with Hozier and Noah Kahan following at seven and five mentions as students’ top artist, respectively.
- Honorable mentions of top artists that didn’t fit into the standard genres of Pop, Indie, Rap, and Folk include the cast of Glee, ConcernedApe, and AJR.
- Students ranged from being in the top 6% of listeners of their favorite artists, all the way to being in the top 0.001% (this Mac listener hit 21,198 minutes of JUST their top artist, Justice Der).
This year’s Wrapped featured some insane monthly vibes.
- This year, Spotify decided to be a tad cheeky and give listeners different, exceptionally specific ‘vibes’ for certain months of the year. Taking inspiration from their unique ‘Daylist’ titles, which change a few times a day depending on the type of music someone’s listening to, an example of one listener’s April listening vibes was marked by “Rainy Day Calm Classical Cool Jazz” vibes, with another listener’s October deemed as “Pink Pilates Princess Strut Pop” vibes. Honorable mentions for silliest vibe titles go to “Wild West Fingerstyle American Primitivism”, “Vampire Beatlesesque New Wave” and “Van Life Hamburger Schule German Indie.”
To listen to Mac’s top songs of the year, check out our public Spotify playlishttps://open.spotify.com/playlist/77hgVp2cRMo5FadOlCHiPs?si=c3e9a63badc94821t.