2024 Scot-ify Wrapped

This year, Spotify decided to be a tad cheeky and give listeners different, exceptionally specific ‘vibes’ for certain months of the year. Taking inspiration from their unique ‘Daylist’ titles, which change a few times a day depending on the type of music someone’s listening to, an example of one listener’s April listening vibes was marked by “Rainy Day Calm Classical Cool Jazz” vibes, with another listener’s October deemed as “Pink Pilates Princess Strut Pop” vibes. Honorable mentions for silliest vibe titles go to “Wild West Fingerstyle American Primitivism”, “Vampire Beatlesesque New Wave” and “Van Life Hamburger Schule German Indie.”