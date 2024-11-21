This Week In Sports: 11/15/24

Football loses final match

Though the season’s record has been tough, the game exemplifies the Scots’ consistent resilience and late-game play.

Jack Scully ’28 delivered four touchdown passes and threw for 302 yards, while Gabe Kasper ’25 hauled in two touchdowns and 152 yards through the air.

Down 41-26 with just 5 minutes left, the Scots drove for a touchdown to cut the lead, got a stop, scored again, then converted a two-pointer to tie the game and forced overtime. Despite the rapid comeback, they couldn’t score on their first drive, and a field goal from the Saints meant the game ended with a loss.

Against College of Saint Scholastica on Nov. 16 in Championship Week, the Scots lost their final game of the season, a 44-41 shootout in Duluth.

Men’s basketball drops close contests

Another Scots resurgence against University of Northwestern (MN) on Nov. 19 cut a 25-point lead down to six but couldn’t close all the way up. They lost, 83-72.

A precipitous five-points-in-three-seconds burst brought the Scots into overtime against University of Wisconsin-Superior on Nov. 16, although the extra period ultimately favored the Hornets as the Scots fell 78-76.

Men’s basketball went 0-2 in the second week of their season, both games marked by narrowly unfinished Scots comebacks.

Women’s swive wins meet against MIAC foes

Wins came swimmingly in the shorter events; Emma Henry ’26 won both the 50-yard freestyle and the 200 backstroke, while Caroline Chapon ’25 and Mary Tellez ’28 each had wins, in the 100 butterfly and 200-yard freestyle respectively.

Wins came for the Scots in the distance swims, via Molly Nuckolls ’28 in the 500-yard freestyle and via Skye Schmit ’25 in the 1000 free. The 1500 collective yards of the events that this pair won would take you from the St. Kate’s campus all the way back to the Leonard Center.

On Nov. 16, the Scots faced both Hamline University and St. Catherine University in two synchronously held dual meets at St. Kate’s. The Scots won both, 238-33 against the Pipers and 166-133 vs the Wildcats, who were champions of the MIAC in 2021, 22, and 23.

Men’s swive sinks Pipers

The next swive action will be two split-squad events, with part of this team heading to Chicago for a Nov. 22-24 meet, and the rest of the Scots swimming Gustavus’ Goblirsch Invite on the same weekend.

Both relays also went the way of the Scots in a dominant display against the Pipers.

Kean James Pajarillaga ’28 won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle swims, while both the 200-yard breaststroke and 200 IM were captured by Charles Batsaikhan ’25.

Against Hamline University on Nov. 16, these Scots swam their opponents out of the pool, winning 168-42.

Women’s hoops goes on the road, wins two

Peyton Starks’ ’25 scored 32 points to power the Scots past University of Wisconsin-Superior on Nov. 16, 64-62. The Scots took the lead midway through the second on a pair of Starks free throws — she went 7-of-7 from the charity stripe on the day — and never trailed again.

The Scots held off a fourth-quarter Hornets fightback and were bolstered along the way by 17 points and key defensive play from Katherine Norquist ’25, including locking down UWS’s Katie Dobson during Superior’s final possession.

On Nov. 19 they continued their momentum with a 73-58 drubbing of Buena Vista University. While only six Scots scored on the Hornets, 11 found the hoop against the Beavers.

Starks had 18 points and Norquist 16, with 10 rebounds making a double-double for the latter. Kendall Bernbaum ’27 also continued her sharp shooting ways, nailing three of her four attempts from beyond the arc.