“Pavements” brightens the corners on iconic 1990s band

Much like the band that inspired it, the 2024 film “Pavements” defies classification. The film, directed by Alex Ross Perry, provides a glimpse into the creative process of 1990s slacker-indie-lofi rock band Pavement. Though the film is yet to be fully released, I attended its Minnesota premiere on Nov. 16 at The Main Cinema in Minneapolis, where it was being shown as part of the 25th Sound Unseen Film Festival. What I saw was sometimes baffling, often hilarious, surprisingly inspiring and unapologetically Pavement.

Part of what makes “Pavements” so difficult to untangle is its unique structure. The movie is composed of five distinct short films — all of which have been meticulously stitched together into a single 128 minute audiovisual experience. The first of these is a traditional music documentary, which covers the band’s 2022 reunion world tour. The second is a collection of archival footage, including interviews and concert recordings from the band’s heyday. The other three sections chronicle Pavement-related exhibitions put on by Perry — a museum, a musical and a biopic. These five parts are constantly rubbing up against each other, both figuratively and literally (through the film’s many split-screen shots).

Though the film can be messy, “Pavements” rarely devolves into chaos. This is because the film is clearly divided into sections based on Pavement albums in order of release. As the film progresses, the audience hears the band’s music evolve as its members change and grow. This evolution is then contextualized through different lenses unique to each of the aforementioned five parts. The film’s scatteredness is thus what enables it to provide such a multifaceted and complex look at Pavement.

At the film’s center is Steven Malkmus, Pavement’s enigmatic, slacker frontman. The film portrays Malkmus as an ‘accidental rockstar’ — someone truly in love with making music who does not care for celebrity status at all. The film portrays Pavement as a group constantly on the brink of fame as the band rubbed shoulders with iconic acts like Nirvana, Sonic Youth and Smashing Pumpkins. It seemed like a matter of time before Pavement exploded in mainstream popularity, but they never graduated from the indie scene.

Over the years, there emerged a narrative that Malkmus’ careless attitude is the reason Pavement never hit the mainstream. But, according to the film, that slacker ethos is what makes the band so special. Much of the film’s humor comes from people simply taking Pavement too seriously. In a series of scripted segments, “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery plays a fictionalized version of himself who has been cast as Malkmus in a Pavement biopic. Keery’s character asserts that Malkmus is a once-in-a-generation genius who refuses to compromise his grand unknowable artistic vision. And yet, all the interviews and footage of Malkmus shown in the film seem to suggest the opposite. Malkmus is always joking around, whether he’s speaking to a reporter or just hanging out with friends. Nothing he ever does seems premeditated. Instead, what Ross Perry argues makes Malkmus exceptional is his ability to exist in the present and simply do what he feels. Therein lies the film’s greatest achievement: it successfully demystifies the often-baffling Steven Malkmus, transforming an unknowable indie icon into a regular human being.

The film’s ‘normalizing’ effect is most clearly seen in the scene depicting Pavement’s infamous 1995 Lollapalooza set, wherein a dissatisfied crowd literally threw mud at the band while they were playing, until Malkmus left the stage in frustration. We are given two perspectives on the concert’s aftermath: a scene from the mock biopic on the left side of the screen, and actual archival footage on the right. The biopic scene sums up all the narratives around Pavement. Keery’s Malkmus tussles with his bandmates over his creative vision, yelling insults and expletives. But in the archival footage, we see things for what they really were. The real Malkmus is laughing, the bandmates are joking around; everyone seems to be happy.

“Pavements” is not perfect. The film’s ambitious scope and complex structure sometimes make it hard to follow. Many plotlines get lost in a shuffle of MTV interviews and musical numbers, which isn’t helped by the fact that the film does little to introduce Pavement to newcomers. But, if you are already a fan, then this film is definitely worth your time. Equal parts ironic and earnest, “Pavements” is a delightful romp through the history of the best band your parents have never heard of.

