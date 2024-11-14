This Week In Sports: 11/14/24

WXC runs Cannon River Closer

This was the end of the season for the Scots outside of the top seven runners. The seven quickest Scots will next head to the NCAA regional tournament on Nov. 16.

Sophia Fan ’28 led the Scots with an 11th place finish, right in front of Julia Castellano ’26 in 12th.

Women’s cross country took a 50-15 loss at St. Olaf College’s Cannon River Closer. They were competing with less than half the runners, only seven Scots compared to the Oles’ 16.

Riley 6th in Cannon River Closer

Quinn Hoisington ’27 followed Riley in at 8th and Caleb Hatlevig ’28 came up in 10th place, the two just two seconds apart.

Jack Riley ’28 led the men’s cross country team in 6th place but couldn’t beat the St. Olaf College Oles for the win. The team lost 47-15 to the Northfield college.

Football still searching

The team will push to end the season with a win on Nov. 16 against St. Scholastica College, who took a tight two point win from the Scots in early October.

In their last game until championship week, football fell 33-3 against Augsburg University’s tight defense.

Women’s hoops sets up for a strong season

Despite that opener loss against Webster, Samantha Smith ’28 debuted strong for the Scots, with 18 points in her first game.

An especially strong 4th quarter confirmed the 69-61 win for the Scots.

The second win came from a nail biting home-opener against Martin Luther College, tied at halftime. The Scots kept the energy of a roaring crowd high, with a halftime fan participation knockout game and free jerseys.

Both games were played in St. Louis, hometown of Peyton Starks ’25. No home loyalties resided, as Starks led both games with 20 and 24 points respectively, earning her fourth career MIAC Offensive Player of the Week accolade.

The first win, against Sewanee, showed the Scots dominating throughout, starting with and keeping a lead to win the game 76-59.

After losing the season opener against Webster University 84-71, women’s basketball followed it up with two wins.

Men’s basketball falters, makes the rebound

Three home games have shown an upwards trajectory for these hooping and hopping Scots.

The Scots fell 56-43 to Luther College on Nov. 8, after coming out hot. A tough deficit after the first half couldn’t be overturned by their stronger post-halftime performance.

Another strong second half, the next night, in a contentious game against Wartburg. Despite a promising buzzer three pointer attempt by Eric Wentz ’26, the Knights won 69-67.

The team brought it home in a third game, in a testy matchup against the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Mac gained and held a lead, and despite the Falcons’ attempts to claw back in the closing minutes of the game, a final score of 74-70 was secured and the bird defeathered.

With the Falcons within four points inside the final 30 seconds, they threatened a layup that could have cut the lead down to a precarious two points. Noah Shannon ’26, showing the Fighting Fold what they had missed out on as he sat out much of the 2023-24 season, arrived on the scene with a crucial rearview block, icing the game for the Scots.