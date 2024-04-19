Student Org Spotlight: environmental groups

Welcome back to Student Org Spotlight (SOS): the column where we explore the vast variety of student organizations on campus. This third installment of the column will cover some groups dedicated to environmental justice and sustainability: MacSHARE, Green@Mac and Macalester Sunrise Movement.

MacSHARE

First, we present the student org famous for its eggs, produce and kombucha: MacSHARE! MacSHARE hosts weekly markets on Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m., selling wholesale-priced produce to Macalester students, faculty and staff.

Co-leader Nurain Jiwani ’26 discussed how the large audience that MacSHARE’s weekly sales bring has fostered a sense of community around grocery shopping.

“[My favorite part is] being able to talk to people as they come through the line and seeing their excitement about MacSHARE and toward the food and us,” Jiwani said.

Although MacSHARE is known for the long lines that it draws in the Janet Wallace Arts Commons (or outside if weather permits), MacSHARE also prides itself in supporting local organizations and initiatives. Co-leader Isabella Hackerman ’26 explained the impact of patrons.

“Pretty much every week this semester we’ve been rounding up [to the next dollar] for an organization,” Hackerman said. “We’ve rounded up for the Open Pantry [and] we’ve rounded up for the Youth Immigrant Fund.”

MacSHARE is also expanding its accessibility for Macalester students through vouchers. Co-leader Merel Adriaanse ’25 explained this program:

“We also started a program with the Open Pantry where we’re giving vouchers for a free purchase, pretty much [worth] $25,” Adriaanse said. “We’re trying to find a way to continue that program or grow it.”

Behind the scenes of Friday sales, MacSHARE leadership members are in charge of ordering food each week. Co-leader Daniel Rose ’26 highlighted how his role in food production and distribution.

“Part of it is getting to experience more of the side of how the producers work,” Rose said. “Being able to get that perspective … to source from local farms or local CPWs (Co-op Partners Warehouse) or other organizations that are a benefit to the local economy is pretty important.”

Regarding the future of MacSHARE, Hackerman noted one optimistic step could be expanding the org to have a more physical and frequent presence on campus.

“An incredibly ‘reach’ goal would be to eventually have some sort of permanent space on campus where … multiple days a week, people could come and pick up healthy food,” Hackerman said.

MacShare hosts weekly meetings from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesdays in room 215 of the Campus Center. Students can also email the org at macshare@ macalester.edu to join their email list for updates and volunteer opportunities at Friday sales.

Green@Mac

Next, we have Green@Mac. This org is dedicated to providing on-campus sustainability through their management of the greenhouse in the Olin-Rice Science Center and the garden near the language houses.

The garden and greenhouse are open for anyone to pick from, but co-chair Mikayla Giehler ’24 encourages more students to get involved in the planting process.

“They can think about what they want to grow in the garden or the greenhouse and let us know, because you can take up your own projects and get involved in growing what you want,” they said. “We’d be happy to help coordinate it.”

Speaking of planting, Giehler explained how she joined Green@ Mac because of her interest in environmentalism, and has since found a love for gardening.

“I really like to go outside and get my hands dirty when it’s nice outside … and hang out in the greenhouse when it’s cold and watch things grow,” Giehler said.

Green@Mac is a part of the Campus Climate Coalition, a group of environmentally focused student orgs (including those in this article amongst others). Giehler shared their appreciation for this community of like-minded students.

“We get together once or twice a semester and support each other. It’s nice to not only have your own org that you’re a part of, but also other orgs that are doing similar work that can be a part of a community.”

Looking into the future of Green@ Mac, Giehler expressed interest in expanding green and garden spaces on campus.

“I’m so excited to see … if we can get more food growing in more places and spread out the garden from just the language house area to a more central place on campus,” Giehler said.

To receive email updates about Green@Mac events and greenhouse open hours, students can email the org at [email protected].

Macalester Sunrise Movement

Lastly, we turn to the Macalester Sunrise Movement. Sunrise is a national movement for climate justice advocacy. Sunrise’s presence on Macalester’s campus includes both students and community members who are passionate about climate change, environmental advocacy and political change.

Students discussed why they decided to get involved in an organization like Sunrise.

“I declared my environmental studies major and I wanted to complement my education with action and getting involved on campus as well,” Claudia Taylor ’27 said.

“I was attracted to the really cool campaigns that they were doing like every single semester, it seems like everyone’s voice really got heard on the campaigns,” Claire Wiley ’26, a member of Sunrise’s core leadership, said. “Everyone could put their interests into it, which I really appreciated.”

Another member of Sunrise’s core leadership team, Inbal Armony ’26, reflected on why she wanted to make a difference in the climate justice movement.

“I feel climate anxiety every day, and for many years I thought that there was just like nothing to do with that feeling, other than being overwhelmed and being paralyzed by inaction,” Armony said. “And then when I joined Sunrise, I felt that weight lifted off my shoulders. I was like, ‘Oh, this is how we do something about it.’ It’s through this collective action, through this movement and it’s really wonderful to feel proactive in that and like you can make a difference.”

Wiley discussed the org’s current projects: shutting down the HERC trash incinerator in downtown Minneapolis and getting Saint Paul’s City Council to pass a Green New Deal.

“Currently, we are talking to people in City Council, talking to community members,” Wiley said. “Getting people to sign the petition that we have, getting community organizations to endorse this, and we want to get it past the city council.”

Member Stellah Marienthal LeGendre ’27 expressed what Sunrise means to her. “[Sunrise is about making] a larger impact than an on-campus org, and I feel like that’s probably the most characteristic theme,” Marienthal LeGendre said.

Lastly, member Henry McDaniels ’27 emphasized that everyone can join and make a difference in Sunrise’s projects.

“Come to meetings, figure out how to put your skills to work and be willing to hit the ground running,” McDaniels said.

The Macalester Sunrise Movement holds meetings every Sunday from 5-6 p.m. in CC 206. If interested in joining, attend a meeting or email [email protected].

