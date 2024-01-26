Kicking off 2024 with Local Music

On Friday, Jan. 19, I ventured out into the bone-chilling, single-digit cold to wait in line at the historic Saint Paul venue, the Turf Club. On my way in, I was entranced by the first band of the night’s local music lineup: Services. They had just released their new single, “Shake,” earlier that day, and the live performance of it was fantastic. The lead singer, Sylvia Jennings, delivered vocals charged with dramatic flair, evoking the energy of the alternative sound of the 1990s. The band played a short half-hour set.

Lighter Co., formerly known as Zippo Man, followed Services. This was their first show playing under the new name, but they brought the same energy and charisma onstage that they always had. They delivered catchy riffs with punchy lyrics, all while dressed up in quasi-cowboy getups resembling different iterations of the Marlboro man. Lead singer Collin Johnson stunned with an impressive vocal performance reminiscent of Robert Plant’s iconic scream-singing. The band’s guitar-heavy, adrenaline-filled rock creates a sound that seamlessly blends multiple genres. Where they really shine, though, is in their stage presence. Everyone in the audience was transfixed by the group and their lengthy guitar solos. Some of the songs warranted a friendly moshpit, but never too violent. I especially enjoyed the songs “Danny” and “For Her.”

The third band to take the stage that night was Extraterrestrials. The five-piece Minneapolis band’s evocation of 1980s new wave and classic rock exuded nostalgia while still feeling fresh. Clad in matching red jumpsuits, the ensemble’s attire complemented their space-themed concept, adding a visually captivating dimension to their dynamic stage presence. The band’s look conjured up the B-52’s, marked by energetic dancing and singing and themed music. They released their album “Terrestrial” last October with this note about it on their bandcamp site:

“Looking out the window of our spacecraft, we noticed there are fields of green on Earth. After washing our knits and delicates out in the radiation suds, we stop to fully explore what lies in the strange shadows. Not just explore, but fully sink into the ground to pull up the roots of the ghost pepper rose by its rattlestem. We’ve made one concrete conclusion about this planet: it’s alive. It’s time to make trouble before we have to go!”

“Our goal tonight is to ruin your Saturday!” FènixDion frontman Keston Wright said after playing the first song. My single Hamm’s at the bar left my Saturday morning intact, but they certainly made my Friday night. The band delivered an electrifying performance during their one hour and twenty minute set, showcasing an impressive blend of musical influences and playing a few new, unreleased tracks. Drawing inspiration from the soulful vibes of 70s R&B, their set was a journey through time. Funky grooves and catchy lyrics skillfully crafted the ensemble’s sound through a dynamic combination of Keston Wrights vocals, two electric guitars, an acoustic guitar, a bass, a keyboard, a vibrant percussion section (featuring Nii Mensah, son of Sowah Mensa, the Macalester African Music Ensemble’s director!) and drums by Sam Bramble. The diverse instrumentation added layers to their performance, creating a rich and immersive musical experience for the audience. The band showcased a funky sound and an engaging theatrical performance that I think the late Minneapolis legend Prince would approve of.

One of the biggest reasons why I decided to go to school in the Twin Cities was the iconic music scene, and nights like these reaffirm that decision for me. For $12, I got to see four excellent groups and momentarily escape the mid-January arctic chill at one of my favorite venues.

If you want to find more local artists to support, check out @UndercurrentMPLS on Instagram or The Current’s website or even our very own Macalester radio’s site wmcn.fm. And be sure to check First Avenue for future concerts.