Why I, as a Jewish member of MCSG, voted for resolution 13

December 7, 2023

This Week In Sports: 12/8/23

December 7, 2023

Part of the team: women's soccer, Team Impact and Lyla Mamum

December 7, 2023

2023 Scot-ify Wrapped

December 7, 2023

Books to pass the time in in the cold winter months

December 7, 2023

Advocacy and Underwear on Full Display at Red Undie Run

December 7, 2023

Macalester Welcomes New Dean of Students

December 7, 2023

Textbook program update leaves persistent questions

December 7, 2023

On Israel's "Right to Exist" and Other Myths

Antisemitism is rising on campus, in MCSG and elsewhere

Caption: North Star Flag, image courtesy of MinnesotansforaBetterFlag.org

Minnesota is FINALLY changing its state flag

Photo of cross-college protest by Cal Martinez 26.

College communities across Minnesota unite – calling for ceasefire

“Six! The Musical” playbill at the Ordway Theater. Photo by Ellie Berkenblit ’24

Hearing "her-story": an analysis of "Six! The Musical"

2023 Scot-ify Wrapped

Abby Bulger and Noah Riccardi
December 7, 2023
Map+of+students+listening+locations+in+2023.+Graphic+by+Abby+Bulger+24.
Map of students listening locations in 2023. Graphic by Abby Bulger ’24.

A week ago, we posted a google form around campus requesting students’ Spotify Wrapped. We received 113 responses. Here are the results.  

The average Mac student listened to 46,670 minutes of music. 

One student’s listening time clocked in at 443,444 minutes, which we believe to be a typing error, as that sums up to over 300 solid days of listening, but we had to shout them out either way. 

Unsurprisingly, 33% of students found themselves in Burlington, VT.

Berkeley, CA. was our second most popular locale, with 10% of us being urged to move out West to find listeners with their same taste in music. At a small liberal arts school such as ours, who would have guessed! Provo, UT., Madison, WI. and Cambridge, MA., were our runner ups, each bringing in 9.7%, 6.2% and 4.4% of us, respectively. But we weren’t limited to the states! Two students listened most similarly to residents of Kópavogur, Iceland. 

Our most popular genre was pop at 18.9%.

Rock came in close behind, racking up 17.1% of listeners.

Though we’re still not exactly sure what differentiates “pov: indie” from plain old indie, 8.1% listened to the former the most this year.

One song stood out to us this year… “$20” by boygenius.

But not by much! There was very little overlap in songs between us all, so “$20” ranked first thanks to the three boygenius superfans among us. For those that had “Kill Bill” by SZA, “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius, “OMG” by NewJeans, “Red Wine Supernova” by Chappell Roan, “The Horse and the Infant” by Jorge Rivera-Herrans or “Twin Flame” by Weyes Blood as their top song, know that there is at least one other person out there on campus with you! 

And so did one artist… Taylor Swift.

Easily blowing every other artist out of the water this year, on campus and off, Taylor Swift had 11% of us in a chokehold. In second and third place lands Hozier and Lana Del Rey, with 4.4% and 3.5% of the votes, respectively. Finally, tied for fourth place with 2.7% of votes, Deftones, Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan brought up the rear before a myriad of students whose top artist was uniquely their own (at least in our research pool).

Campus has been invaded by Vampires and Alchemists alike this year.

This year, Spotify introduced a new component to their wrapped, a Listening Character. Our student body has revealed themselves to be Vampires and Alchemists, both categories tying for first with 26.2% of students in each. The Vampires tended to listen to more emotional, “darker” music, while the Alchemists are characterized by their love of making playlists. In second place, 16.8% of students were classified as Time Travelers, those who prefer to listen to older tracks. And in third, 13.1% found out they were Hypnotists, who love to listen to whole albums from start to finish.

 

 

Map of students listening locations in 2023. Graphic by Abby Bulger ’24.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Abby Bulger, Arts Editor
Abby Bulger ’24 (she/they) is the arts editor from Lambertville, N.J. She is a media and cultural studies major with minors in French and studio arts. She spends her free time watching horror movies and crocheting.
Noah Riccardi, Sports Editor

