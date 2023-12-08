2023 Scot-ify Wrapped

A week ago, we posted a google form around campus requesting students’ Spotify Wrapped. We received 113 responses. Here are the results.

The average Mac student listened to 46,670 minutes of music.

One student’s listening time clocked in at 443,444 minutes, which we believe to be a typing error, as that sums up to over 300 solid days of listening, but we had to shout them out either way.

Unsurprisingly, 33% of students found themselves in Burlington, VT.

Berkeley, CA. was our second most popular locale, with 10% of us being urged to move out West to find listeners with their same taste in music. At a small liberal arts school such as ours, who would have guessed! Provo, UT., Madison, WI. and Cambridge, MA., were our runner ups, each bringing in 9.7%, 6.2% and 4.4% of us, respectively. But we weren’t limited to the states! Two students listened most similarly to residents of Kópavogur, Iceland.

Our most popular genre was pop at 18.9%.

Rock came in close behind, racking up 17.1% of listeners.

Though we’re still not exactly sure what differentiates “pov: indie” from plain old indie, 8.1% listened to the former the most this year.

One song stood out to us this year… “$20” by boygenius.

But not by much! There was very little overlap in songs between us all, so “$20” ranked first thanks to the three boygenius superfans among us. For those that had “Kill Bill” by SZA, “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius, “OMG” by NewJeans, “Red Wine Supernova” by Chappell Roan, “The Horse and the Infant” by Jorge Rivera-Herrans or “Twin Flame” by Weyes Blood as their top song, know that there is at least one other person out there on campus with you!

And so did one artist… Taylor Swift.

Easily blowing every other artist out of the water this year, on campus and off, Taylor Swift had 11% of us in a chokehold. In second and third place lands Hozier and Lana Del Rey, with 4.4% and 3.5% of the votes, respectively. Finally, tied for fourth place with 2.7% of votes, Deftones, Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan brought up the rear before a myriad of students whose top artist was uniquely their own (at least in our research pool).

Campus has been invaded by Vampires and Alchemists alike this year.

This year, Spotify introduced a new component to their wrapped, a Listening Character. Our student body has revealed themselves to be Vampires and Alchemists, both categories tying for first with 26.2% of students in each. The Vampires tended to listen to more emotional, “darker” music, while the Alchemists are characterized by their love of making playlists. In second place, 16.8% of students were classified as Time Travelers, those who prefer to listen to older tracks. And in third, 13.1% found out they were Hypnotists, who love to listen to whole albums from start to finish.

Map of students listening locations in 2023. Graphic by Abby Bulger ’24.