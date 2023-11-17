MCSG plans for tracking future projects, class nights and cabinet updates

On Thursday, Nov. 9th, Macalester College Student Government (MCSG) met in the Harmon Room to discuss their new transition document, plan class night events and go over cabinet and committee updates.

Committee members started the meeting with their weekly updates.

“We’re planning a check-in with org leaders, like a big event … in a few weeks,” chair of the Student Organizations Committee (SOC) Mikayla Giehler ’24 said.

Eliora Hansonbrook ’25, chair of the Financial Affairs Committee (FAC), announced they approved several requests, including one for MCSG name tags.

Senior class representative and Speaker of the Legislative Body Reagan Kimzey ’24 announced that the Communications and Engagement Committee (CEC) is working on a newsletter and publicizing the MSCG elections.

Cabinet updates followed, with the Athletics and Recreation Liaison Jordan Galloway ‘26 going over to his meetings with the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ weightlifting groups.

Infrastructure and Sustainability Liaison Minori Kishi ’25 explained that she was waiting to hear back on an application for Macalester to be certified as a sustainable campus.

International Student Liaison Yosephine Manihuruk ’26 said that she would be meeting with Kyle Flowers, executive director for Residential Life, about concerns for international student housing. Manihuruk hopes that there will be a set policy for the next group of international students by next week.

Belonging and Accessibility Liaison Rola Cao ’25 said she met with staff members and went over the student discussion session with Alina Wong, vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion regarding the Cultural House.

Next, Junior Class Representative Sylvia Coyle ’25 discussed the CEC’s initiative to encourage more people to file for MCSG through Instagram.

“We’re going to try being more interactive in scenarios in general to try and make our Instagram more exciting,” Coyle said.

President Mariah Loeffler-Kemp ’24 initiated a breakout session to workshop ways of working together with the new liaisons.

Afterward, Vice President Emma Kopplin ’24 announced the transition document.

“The idea is that this will be a document that is continuous within MCSG from year to year,” Kopplin said. “My goal for this is that there will be an opportunity for everyone to write down what you’re doing, and so that projects won’t be forgotten.”

Loeffler-Kemp reminded the class representatives of their responsibility to organize a class night, which will take place on Jan. 19th. She then had everyone break up into groups by class year and discuss potential plans, with class reps taking the lead.

The meeting ended with a list of announcements, including a notice to prepare questions to ask President Suzanne Rivera at the MSCG meeting she will be attending after Thanksgiving break.

Finally, Loeffler-Kemp reminded everyone to vote during the MCSG elections on Tuesday. The election will end on Friday, Nov. 17th at 12 pm.

