The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
Latest Stories
This Week In Sports: 10/24/23

This Week In Sports: 10/24/23

October 19, 2023

Maude Latour wins hearts at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Maude Latour wins hearts at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

October 19, 2023

Jim Denomie’s legacy continues at the MIA

Jim Denomie’s legacy continues at the MIA

October 19, 2023

Amy Coney Barrett’s arrival at UMN sparks protest

Amy Coney Barrett’s arrival at UMN sparks protest

October 19, 2023

Mac ranked 27th best liberal arts college: why do we care?

Mac ranked 27th best liberal arts college: why do we care?

October 19, 2023

MCSG fails to meet quorum, holds informal meeting

MCSG fails to meet quorum, holds informal meeting

October 19, 2023

2023 IRT “Humanoids” sparks discussion

2023 IRT “Humanoids” sparks discussion

October 19, 2023

Israel’s Genocidal War in Gaza: What You Need to Know

Israel’s Genocidal War in Gaza: What You Need to Know

October 19, 2023

1
Slow Dive performing at the Palace Theatre in downtown St. Paul. Photo by Rory Donaghy 24.

The return of the shoegaze giants

2
Caption: North Star Flag, image courtesy of MinnesotansforaBetterFlag.org

Minnesota is FINALLY changing its state flag

3
On Israels “Right to Exist” and Other Myths

On Israel's “Right to Exist” and Other Myths

4
Open Letter to former Macalester President Brian Rosenberg

Open Letter to former Macalester President Brian Rosenberg

5
Protest at the Minnesota State Capital building. Photo by Cal Martinez 26.

Israel’s Genocidal War in Gaza: What You Need to Know

Maude Latour wins hearts at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Natalie Mazey and Molly Friedrichs
October 19, 2023
Maude Latour wins hearts at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Saturday Oct. 7, Maude Latour captivated the audience at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall, on tour with her newest EP, “Twin Flame.” Latour captivated her fans with intimate vocals and electric energy, fostering an air of radical love, honesty and acceptance. The Twin Flame Tour marks Latour’s third headlining tour, and her longest at 19 stops across the United States. The Minnesota stop coincidentally landed on the night before her birthday, for which the audience sang to her.

Latour’s setlist generally orbited around Twin Flame, which was released in June of 2023. The tracks on “Twin Flame” are breathtaking, following the progression of relationships; the EP rises up to effortlessly poppy, bright lyrics and beats like in “Lunch” before falling to softer, heavier songs like “Lovebomb.” “Twin Flame” does not follow the common EP structure, starting with hit songs and moving into slower and less catchy ones. Rather, Latour seems to be emphasizing to her listeners that relationships are not linear, and it is possible to feel fear, surprise, joy and love at any given moment. 

Latour graduated with a degree in philosophy from Columbia University in the spring of 2022, before embarking on her first headline tour. Her educational background is evident in her music, as she leans heavily into ponderings about her fears, hopes and desires for the world and her own life. Her strength lies in expressing the expansive nature of human emotion, a notion that was reflected in her performance full of wonderings about the universe and our place in it.

Opener Devon Again complemented Latour’s masterful lyricism and melodic fun, but leaned towards a more jaded view of the world. Her setlist spanned across all of her releases, including her first single, “Suburbia,” released in 2021, a song detailing a tumultuous relationship with a married woman, and a cover of “stupid horse” by 100 gecs, in which she rolled across the stage in Heelys. Towards the end, she played her most recent single, “deep,” with a catchy chorus and vulnerable lyrics. Devon Again’s setcast the audience under a spell of wonder and carefree fun that prepared the audience for Latour’s set to come.

Latour opened her show with “I am not the sun,” the second track off of “Twin Flame” Spacey in rhythm and melody, and beautiful in subject matter, she takes on a stream-of consciousness lyrical style: “oh my god, oh my god, you’re everything I’ve ever wanted, oh my god.” In this opening, Latour established herself on stage, and looked out at her fans. Soon thereafter, she even called on some fans in the crowd who had asked her to play “Superfruit,” a song from “Twin Flame,” which she later delivered.

Latour is skilled at managing a crowd, from call and responses to teaching fans entire melodies to sing during a bridge. At one point, she led the crowd in affirmations, having everyone repeat after her phrases like “I am kind” and “I deserve love and respect.” From there, she played “Lola,” the Tik Tok-famous hit about the thinning line between friendship and romantic love between women, a topic she discusses frequently both online and in her music. The audience was fully awake in time for “Twin Flame” hits like “Lunch and “Heaven.”

At the beginning note of “Heaven,” one of Latour’s most popular songs, due to its stunning musicality and lyricism, the audience screamed.

“Lovebomb” and “Trees” composed the acoustic portion of the night. Latour allowed her fans to choose the second acoustic song, adding to the intimacy curated by Latour as she graced the center of the stage with nothing but a guitar accompanying her voice. The chorus to “Trees” –  “And suddenly the trees are breathin’ like my lungs are too/And it occurs to me that I’m forever changed by you” – encapsulated the feelings of vulnerability and closeness with fans that Latour creates. 

During “Minerals and Diamonds”the third track from Latour’s latest EPshe entered the crowd, leading her fans in creating a mosh pit at the beat drop. Latour cemented herself as part of the community she has created, sharing in the joy and wonder her music brings.

Returning to the stage for her encore, Latour ended the evening with her two most streamed songs —  “Cyclone” and “One More Weekend,” which have respectively amassed 7 million and 40 million streams on Spotify. Both songs encompassed the energy Latour masterfully maintained throughout the hour-long seta combination of youthful longing and anger, love and heartache, but never regret.

1
View Comments (1)
More to Discover
More in Arts
Death by Misadventure (2013) © Estate of Jim Denomie, 2023, courtesy of Bockley Gallery.
Jim Denomie’s legacy continues at the MIA
Slow Dive performing at the Palace Theatre in downtown St. Paul. Photo by Rory Donaghy 24.
The return of the shoegaze giants
Daniel Radcliffe (left) and Paul Dano (right) in Swiss Army Man courtesy of Kinorium.
The Paradoxical Lens of Body as Object in "Swiss Army Man"
Album cover of Gold. Photo courtesy of Cleo Sol.
Neo-Sol: A Traditional Approach to a New Genre
Aiden Intro performing at Ice House in Minneapolis. Photo courtesy of Nick Greseth.
A late night with Aiden Intro
This Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We album cover. Photo courtesy of Mitski.
"The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We" is a triumph

The Mac Weekly

The Student News Site of Macalester College
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (1)

All The Mac Weekly Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • C

    ChanOct 20, 2023 at 8:57 pm

    I love Maude Latour thanks for sharing!!

    Reply
    https://themacweekly.com/82381/arts/maude-latour-wins-hearts-at-amsterdam-bar-hall/#comment-155528