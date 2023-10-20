Maude Latour wins hearts at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Saturday Oct. 7, Maude Latour captivated the audience at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall, on tour with her newest EP, “Twin Flame.” Latour captivated her fans with intimate vocals and electric energy, fostering an air of radical love, honesty and acceptance. The Twin Flame Tour marks Latour’s third headlining tour, and her longest at 19 stops across the United States. The Minnesota stop coincidentally landed on the night before her birthday, for which the audience sang to her.

Latour’s setlist generally orbited around Twin Flame, which was released in June of 2023. The tracks on “Twin Flame” are breathtaking, following the progression of relationships; the EP rises up to effortlessly poppy, bright lyrics and beats like in “Lunch” before falling to softer, heavier songs like “Lovebomb.” “Twin Flame” does not follow the common EP structure, starting with hit songs and moving into slower and less catchy ones. Rather, Latour seems to be emphasizing to her listeners that relationships are not linear, and it is possible to feel fear, surprise, joy and love at any given moment.

Latour graduated with a degree in philosophy from Columbia University in the spring of 2022, before embarking on her first headline tour. Her educational background is evident in her music, as she leans heavily into ponderings about her fears, hopes and desires for the world and her own life. Her strength lies in expressing the expansive nature of human emotion, a notion that was reflected in her performance full of wonderings about the universe and our place in it.

Opener Devon Again complemented Latour’s masterful lyricism and melodic fun, but leaned towards a more jaded view of the world. Her setlist spanned across all of her releases, including her first single, “Suburbia,” released in 2021, a song detailing a tumultuous relationship with a married woman, and a cover of “stupid horse” by 100 gecs, in which she rolled across the stage in Heelys. Towards the end, she played her most recent single, “deep,” with a catchy chorus and vulnerable lyrics. Devon Again’s setcast the audience under a spell of wonder and carefree fun that prepared the audience for Latour’s set to come.

Latour opened her show with “I am not the sun,” the second track off of “Twin Flame” Spacey in rhythm and melody, and beautiful in subject matter, she takes on a stream-of consciousness lyrical style: “oh my god, oh my god, you’re everything I’ve ever wanted, oh my god.” In this opening, Latour established herself on stage, and looked out at her fans. Soon thereafter, she even called on some fans in the crowd who had asked her to play “Superfruit,” a song from “Twin Flame,” which she later delivered.

Latour is skilled at managing a crowd, from call and responses to teaching fans entire melodies to sing during a bridge. At one point, she led the crowd in affirmations, having everyone repeat after her phrases like “I am kind” and “I deserve love and respect.” From there, she played “Lola,” the Tik Tok-famous hit about the thinning line between friendship and romantic love between women, a topic she discusses frequently both online and in her music. The audience was fully awake in time for “Twin Flame” hits like “Lunch and “Heaven.”

At the beginning note of “Heaven,” one of Latour’s most popular songs, due to its stunning musicality and lyricism, the audience screamed.

“Lovebomb” and “Trees” composed the acoustic portion of the night. Latour allowed her fans to choose the second acoustic song, adding to the intimacy curated by Latour as she graced the center of the stage with nothing but a guitar accompanying her voice. The chorus to “Trees” – “And suddenly the trees are breathin’ like my lungs are too/And it occurs to me that I’m forever changed by you” – encapsulated the feelings of vulnerability and closeness with fans that Latour creates.

During “Minerals and Diamonds” — the third track from Latour’s latest EP — she entered the crowd, leading her fans in creating a mosh pit at the beat drop. Latour cemented herself as part of the community she has created, sharing in the joy and wonder her music brings.

Returning to the stage for her encore, Latour ended the evening with her two most streamed songs — “Cyclone” and “One More Weekend,” which have respectively amassed 7 million and 40 million streams on Spotify. Both songs encompassed the energy Latour masterfully maintained throughout the hour-long set — a combination of youthful longing and anger, love and heartache, but never regret.