The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College

The Mac Weekly
Latest Stories
This Week In Sports: 10/24/23

This Week In Sports: 10/24/23

October 19, 2023

Maude Latour wins hearts at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Maude Latour wins hearts at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

October 19, 2023

Jim Denomie’s legacy continues at the MIA

Jim Denomie’s legacy continues at the MIA

October 19, 2023

Amy Coney Barrett’s arrival at UMN sparks protest

Amy Coney Barrett’s arrival at UMN sparks protest

October 19, 2023

Mac ranked 27th best liberal arts college: why do we care?

Mac ranked 27th best liberal arts college: why do we care?

October 19, 2023

MCSG fails to meet quorum, holds informal meeting

MCSG fails to meet quorum, holds informal meeting

October 19, 2023

2023 IRT “Humanoids” sparks discussion

2023 IRT “Humanoids” sparks discussion

October 19, 2023

Israel’s Genocidal War in Gaza: What You Need to Know

Israel’s Genocidal War in Gaza: What You Need to Know

October 19, 2023

1
Slow Dive performing at the Palace Theatre in downtown St. Paul. Photo by Rory Donaghy 24.

The return of the shoegaze giants

2
Caption: North Star Flag, image courtesy of MinnesotansforaBetterFlag.org

Minnesota is FINALLY changing its state flag

3
On Israels “Right to Exist” and Other Myths

On Israel's “Right to Exist” and Other Myths

4
Open Letter to former Macalester President Brian Rosenberg

Open Letter to former Macalester President Brian Rosenberg

5
Protest at the Minnesota State Capital building. Photo by Cal Martinez 26.

Israel’s Genocidal War in Gaza: What You Need to Know

2023 IRT “Humanoids” sparks discussion

Lucy Wing, Emma Salomon, Cal Martinez, and Molly Friedrichs
October 19, 2023
Graphic+by+Malini+Basu+21.
Graphic by Malini Basu ’21.

Last week, from Oct. 11-13, Macalester held its 30th annual International Roundtable. This year’s theme was “Humanoids? Exploring the future of human freedom, ethics, knowledge, and relationships.” Across the three-day roundtable, there was one film screening, four plenary sessions and three student-led sessions that investigated our relationship with technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various fields. 

President Suzanne Rivera opened the 2023 roundtable at the first plenary session, introducing the event and its relevance at Macalester.

“[The round table is] a community forum that explores critical and timely issues linking local and global. It reflects and supports the Macalester’s commitment to social justice, fosters student community involvement and creates new opportunities to connect learning with action,” Rivera said.

Renée Cummings, a data scientist and professor at the University of Virginia’s School of Data Science, spoke at the opening plenary session. In her speech, Cummings presented her work highlighting the importance of ethical vigilance when working with artificial intelligence. She discussed how the data, both the machine learning sets it uses and the observational data it collects, are the reason the technology is possible. Although the data is often biased, AI is making increasingly important decisions based on this data.

“You’ve got to understand that you have a right to know what technologies are being used, what algorithms are being used, when and how and by whom is being used and what is going to be the impact on you,” Cummings said. 

The film screening of “Fixed: The Science/Fiction of Human Enhancement” preceded a discussion with Dr. Tammy Berberi, an associate professor of French at the University of Minnesota-Morris and Dr. David Martyn, professor of German Studies at Macalester College. The Mac Weekly was unable to attend.

Dr. Emily Springer, an AI and digital inclusion consultant in international development, led the next plenary session titled “Sociotechnical machines: a feminist overview of machine learning.” The Mac Weekly was unable to attend. 

The closing plenary, a discussion led by Dr. Shilad Sen, professor of computer science at Macalester, featured a panel made up of Dr. Tammy Berberi, an associate professor of French at the University of Minnesota-Morris, Cummings and Dr. Springer. They explored themes related to autonomy and technology, developing a particular focus on algorithms as the discussion continued. After panelists highlighted how algorithms differ from physical technology, because algorithms make suggestions and decisions for users, they moved the discussion topic to the future of AI. Panelists discussed the potential of an “AI Bill of Rights,” and how different communities, particularly those typically excluded from prevailing narratives, could voice their perspectives in the process of developing this bill. They also emphasized the importance of an interdisciplinary approach to AI and continued education surrounding digital literacy.

The first student-led session, “Agrobotics and Resistance: The question of human sovereignty in global agricultural production,” moderated by Mathilda Barr ’25 and Minori Kishi ’25, brought University of Minnesota professors David Mulla and Nikos Papanikolopoulos to speak on the future of sustainable agriculture. They discussed the presence of climate change and the necessity of utilizing technologies to innovate more sustainable ways to produce food, fiber and fuel. This can look like using precision agriculture, which is the customization of crop management and agrobiotics, using AI and new technologies to improve agricultural producer decision making. 

Students Jerry Park Piao ’25 and Winnie Wren ’26 presented the second student-led session, “In Search of Humanity – China’s Developmental Paradox,” in which they discussed the impact of China’s rapid modernization and economic change on who is seen as human in societies. Their argument described how the struggle of seeking selfhood can create a sense of spiritual homelessness. Conversation moved to the dehumanizing nature of industrial jobs, expressing how we as researchers and presenters must take an empathetic approach to academic discussions of human beings.

“Superhuman Superfoods: Exploring the Impact of Nutritional Ideas on Our Future,” was the last student-led session of the 2023 Roundtable. The panel discussion, led by Adam Rose ’25 and Liv Whitmore ’26, was made up of Dr. Craig Hassel, a professor of Food and Nutrition at the University of Minnesota, Rasa Troup, Olympic Athlete & Nutritionist and Francesa Garcia, an Indigenous Herb Specialist. Discussion surrounded the history of nutrition and health in Western culture and how the field is grounded in a pharmaceutical approach and reductionist way of thinking about food and medicine. Topics included historically colonized ideas of nutrition, the privilege of food and food access and the future of precision nutrition, which is customizing nutrition on a genomic level to each individual. 

The roundtable provided a platform for discussion surrounding technology and AI’s role in the future of agriculture, labor industries and medicine; debating how to navigate evolving technologies in an ethical way.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured Stories
Protest at the Minnesota State Capital building. Photo by Cal Martinez 26.
Israel’s Genocidal War in Gaza: What You Need to Know
Open Letter to former Macalester President Brian Rosenberg
Open Letter to former Macalester President Brian Rosenberg
Bathroom sign in 30 Mac. Photo by Rory Donaghy 24.
A journey to inclusivity in Macalester's residence halls
Banned Books Week at Mac: in support of academic freedoms
Banned Books Week at Mac: in support of academic freedoms
Graphic by Zander Leong 26.
Four years into pandemic, Mac settles into new COVID policies
Ryan Cotter 24 (left) and Oli Tierney 24 (right) in the Gender and Sexuality Commons in Kagin.
Students Document LGBTQ+ History at Macalester
More in Features
Graphic courtesy of Amanda Wong 24.
Winter Ball October 14; Mac tradition lives on
Health Equity In Minnesota panel. Courtesy of Macalester Events.
Health Equity panel tackles health system issues in Minnesota
Matus-Bond and White present at conference in S.D. Photo courtesy of White.
Macalester Pushes Towards Zero Waste
Photo courtesy of Troy Barksdales website.
Troy Barksdale ’23 is on the ballot for City Council
The book cover of Ink Blood Sister Scribe. Photo courtesy of HarperCollins.
Macalester professor makes it big in the book world
Macalester welcomes new students to campus
Macalester welcomes new students to campus
About the Contributors
Lucy Wing, Associate Features Editor
Lucy Wing ’26 (she/her) is the associate features editor and an undeclared Media and Culture Studies major from Vashon Island, WA (near Seattle). She contributes the lack of bridges in her adolescence to her interest in pop culture and entertainment media, which bridge people together.
Emma Salomon, News Editor
Emma Salomon '24 is one of the news editors from Ithaca, NY. She is majoring in history and international studies and is a lover of toast despite gluten and dairy hurting her stomach.
Cal Martinez, Associate News Editor

The Mac Weekly

The Student News Site of Macalester College
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Mac Weekly Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *